Building KDE Frameworks against Qt6

Saturday 11th of December 2021
Development
KDE

With a number of recent changes in KDE Frameworks it’s now possible to build the first module (KCoreAddons) against Qt6 out of the box. This isn’t officially supported or ready for consumption yet of course, but meant as a development tool and is an important step towards the transition to KF6.

Extra CMake Modules (ECM)

The biggest change towards Qt6 support happened in ECM, by no longer forcing Qt5 on its Qt features and by adjusting default installation paths accordingly. The key for this is the new QtVersionOption module, which follows the Qt requirement explicitly set by a project, or if there is none, follows the user choice. The output is a single CMake variable, QT_MAJOR_VERSION, which then can be used in all subsequent places depending on a specific Qt version.

This is now in use inside ECM for all modules that provide Qt specific functionality. This doesn’t mean all that already works with Qt6 of course, in fact a lot is still just empty scaffolding. It does however mean ECM no longer pulls in Qt5 unconditionally, even when used in a Qt6 context.

To further support porting, the standard installation directories defined by KDEInstallDirs now also provide version-less aliases.

It’s worth noting though that any Qt6 functionality provided by ECM 5.x isn’t coming with the same source and behavior stability guarantee as everything else, but is subject to change until the 6.0 release.

Security Alert: Apache Log4j Zero Day Exploit

  • Apache Log4j Zero Day Exploit Puts Large Number of Servers at Severe Risk

    A critical vulnerability in the open-source logging software Apache Log4j 2 is fueling a chaotic race in the cybersecurity world, with the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) issuing an emergency security update as bad actors searched for vulnerable servers.

  • CISA Adds Thirteen Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog | CISA

    CISA has added thirteen new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.

today's leftovers

  • Felix Häcker: #22 Spring Time...?

    Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 03 to December 10.

  • Highly expandable embedded PC taps Whiskey Lake

    Cincoze’s rugged, fanless “DI-1100” embedded PC has an 8th Gen CPU, up to 64GB DDR4, triple display support, 2x GbE, 2x COM, 6x USB (including 2x Gen2) and expansion via 2x mini-PCIe with SIM and Cincoze CFI and CFM modules. Cincoze announced a highly expandable embedded computer with dual mini-PCIe slots plus the company’s Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) and Control Function Module (CFM) interfaces. The DI-1100 follows the 6th Gen Skylake based DI-1000 and advances to the similarly 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform. The 203 x 142 x 66.8mm system supports applications including autonomous robots, in-vehicle use, and environmental monitoring computers.

  • Caolán McNamara: gtk3: calc autofilter as GtkPopover

    How calc's autofilter looks today under gtk3 + wayland in trunk towards LibreOffice 7.4

  • LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: November 2021
  • Microsoft, You’re Making It Hard to Recommend Edge [Ed: It also steals passwords]

    It’s no secret that Microsoft frequently uses Windows to push its own products. The latest tactic is pop-ups that appear when you visit the Chrome download page. Google does something similar, but it can only use web prompts. On Windows 11, Microsoft is using native prompts and notifications that are not available to developers.

  • Some Windows 11 Users Claim Microsoft's New OS Is Seriously Gimping SSD Speeds

    Have you made the jump to Windows 11? While there aren't yet any "killer apps" for Microsoft's new OS, it's easy to understand (as a fellow enthusiast) the desire to try out the latest thing. Windows 11 brings along some important under-the-hood refinements for new and upcoming hardware, so in the near future it may be a good move, but for now, most folks are probably better-served by the more-familiar and understood Windows 10. Then again, perhaps some of those aforementioned under-the-hood refinements are responsible for the technical issues that Microsoft's new baby has been facing. There were multiple issues on launch with AMD CPUs, a problem where the "chkdsk" tool could damage SSDs, and many users have reported general performance issues, including an overall "laggy" or "sloppy" feeling to the new OS.

Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Full Circle Weekly News, Deepin Video, and More

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • The Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Performance Tuning Guide has been released

    We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.10 Tuning Guide has been released. This guide has been prepared to provide guidance on how to optimize Red Hat Satellite 6.10 performance with respect to hardware and software configuration. As well, information is provided on how to use the Installer-based auto-tuning function to provide greater simplicity.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-49

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • Firefox 95 on POWER

    The big new feature, besides speculative AOT JIT which doesn't apply to us yet, is RLBox, which compiles certain third-party libraries into safe WebAssembly, and then compiles them back into C, so they can be compiled a third time into pre-sanitized native code. This has obvious security benefits and the performance impact shouldn't be especially large, but it adds yet another build-time prerequisite: the WASI SDK. This kind of really sucks because now you have to have a third toolchain (it builds one whether you like it or not) besides clang and our preferred compiler, gcc. Pending internal package support, some distros have chosen simply to disable this for the immediate future, even including Fedora.

