With a number of recent changes in KDE Frameworks it’s now possible to build the first module (KCoreAddons) against Qt6 out of the box. This isn’t officially supported or ready for consumption yet of course, but meant as a development tool and is an important step towards the transition to KF6.

Extra CMake Modules (ECM)

The biggest change towards Qt6 support happened in ECM, by no longer forcing Qt5 on its Qt features and by adjusting default installation paths accordingly. The key for this is the new QtVersionOption module, which follows the Qt requirement explicitly set by a project, or if there is none, follows the user choice. The output is a single CMake variable, QT_MAJOR_VERSION, which then can be used in all subsequent places depending on a specific Qt version.

This is now in use inside ECM for all modules that provide Qt specific functionality. This doesn’t mean all that already works with Qt6 of course, in fact a lot is still just empty scaffolding. It does however mean ECM no longer pulls in Qt5 unconditionally, even when used in a Qt6 context.

To further support porting, the standard installation directories defined by KDEInstallDirs now also provide version-less aliases.

It’s worth noting though that any Qt6 functionality provided by ECM 5.x isn’t coming with the same source and behavior stability guarantee as everything else, but is subject to change until the 6.0 release.