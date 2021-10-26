Security Alert: Apache Log4j Zero Day Exploit Apache Log4j Zero Day Exploit Puts Large Number of Servers at Severe Risk A critical vulnerability in the open-source logging software Apache Log4j 2 is fueling a chaotic race in the cybersecurity world, with the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) issuing an emergency security update as bad actors searched for vulnerable servers.

CISA Adds Thirteen Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog | CISA CISA has added thirteen new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.

today's leftovers Felix Häcker: #22 Spring Time...? Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 03 to December 10.

Highly expandable embedded PC taps Whiskey Lake Cincoze’s rugged, fanless “DI-1100” embedded PC has an 8th Gen CPU, up to 64GB DDR4, triple display support, 2x GbE, 2x COM, 6x USB (including 2x Gen2) and expansion via 2x mini-PCIe with SIM and Cincoze CFI and CFM modules. Cincoze announced a highly expandable embedded computer with dual mini-PCIe slots plus the company’s Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) and Control Function Module (CFM) interfaces. The DI-1100 follows the 6th Gen Skylake based DI-1000 and advances to the similarly 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake platform. The 203 x 142 x 66.8mm system supports applications including autonomous robots, in-vehicle use, and environmental monitoring computers.

Caolán McNamara: gtk3: calc autofilter as GtkPopover How calc's autofilter looks today under gtk3 + wayland in trunk towards LibreOffice 7.4

Microsoft, You’re Making It Hard to Recommend Edge [Ed: It also steals passwords] It’s no secret that Microsoft frequently uses Windows to push its own products. The latest tactic is pop-ups that appear when you visit the Chrome download page. Google does something similar, but it can only use web prompts. On Windows 11, Microsoft is using native prompts and notifications that are not available to developers.

Some Windows 11 Users Claim Microsoft's New OS Is Seriously Gimping SSD Speeds Have you made the jump to Windows 11? While there aren't yet any "killer apps" for Microsoft's new OS, it's easy to understand (as a fellow enthusiast) the desire to try out the latest thing. Windows 11 brings along some important under-the-hood refinements for new and upcoming hardware, so in the near future it may be a good move, but for now, most folks are probably better-served by the more-familiar and understood Windows 10. Then again, perhaps some of those aforementioned under-the-hood refinements are responsible for the technical issues that Microsoft's new baby has been facing. There were multiple issues on launch with AMD CPUs, a problem where the "chkdsk" tool could damage SSDs, and many users have reported general performance issues, including an overall "laggy" or "sloppy" feeling to the new OS.