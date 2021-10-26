This week in KDE: Polishing up Ark and Dolphin
This week in KDE: Polishing up Ark and Dolphin
This week you might notice a lot of fixes for Ark and Dolphin and for interactions between them. That’s coming out of our initiative to fix all the issues found in recent Linus Tech Tips videos. And there’s more where that came from going forward!
New Features
Spectacle’s annotation tools now include functionality to crop, scale, undo, redo, and more (Damir Porobic and Antonio Prcela, kImageAnnotator 0.6.0 or later in Spectacle 22.04)
The Weather applet now lets you pick cities from German Weather Service (DWD) as the data source (Emily Elhert, Plasma 5.24)
KDE Prepares More Crash Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays - Phoronix
Even with the holidays quickly approaching, KDE developers remain very busy in landing fixes -- especially crash fixes -- and fixing up Plasma's Wayland session for ensuring it is very polished for 2022.
It's been another busy week of fixes and other improvements to the KDE desktop. KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday morning recap that highlights all of the changes to land for the past week.
