Covering CPUs including RV64I, RV64E and RV64GC with a floating-point unit, it comes integrated with emRun C/C++ runtime and emFloat floating-point libraries, the Segger Linker and Compiler. The GNU compiler and linker are also included. “64bit embedded systems are gaining popularity with faster chips and bigger applications,” said compamy MD Ivo Geilenbruegge. “As a long-standing member of the Risc-V foundation, we are committed to support from small 32bit through high-end 64bit cores, from simple debug to flash programming and real-time trace.”

Fraunhofer IPMS has added TensorFlow Lite and Zve support to its EMSA5-FS RISC-V processor for edge AI applications Fraunhofer IPMS in Germany has developed a new option for its EMSA5-FS RISC-V processor to support artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) functions at the edge Edge AI requires a capable but ultra-low-power and relatively inexpensive System on Chip (SoC). The EMSA5-FS is a 32-bit, single-issue, in-order, five-stage pipeline processor that supports the RISC-V open-standard instruction set architecture. It can include error correction and fault-tolerant features and is ready for ISO 26262 Functional Safety certification.

I started designing engineering workstations in 1981 for Cadnetix in Boulder, Colorado. The top computer-aided engineering (CAE) vendors of the day – Daisy Systems, Mentor Graphics, and Valid Logic (I called them the DMV) – were all founded in 1981, like Cadnetix, and each developed their own proprietary CAE software suite. The five proprietary Cadnetix workstations that I helped to design, introduced from 1982 to 1985, were all based on versions of Motorola Semiconductor’s 68000 microprocessor family (the 68000, 68010, and 68020) running a proprietary, stripped-down version of Unix (which I privately called Eunuch as an inside joke).

The holidays always remind us of our favorite toys from when we were kids. Johnny Astro, an Erector set, and — of course — a Spirograph. [CraftDiaries] has an Arduino machine that isn’t quite a Spirograph, but it sure reminds us of one. The Arduino drives two stepper motors that connect to a pen that can create some interesting patterns. The build uses a few parts that were laser cut, but they don’t look like they’d be hard to fabricate using conventional means or even 3D printing. The author even mentions you could make them out of cardboard or foamboard if you wanted to.

The NetBeans team has released version 12.6 of the development environment. NetBeans, which is under the patronage of the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), is approaching Java 17 and introducing innovations for other programming languages. MultiViews can now be displayed in the TypeScript and CPPLite editor, which provides access to the History-Tab enables. There are also changes in the release cycle: In October 2021, the NetBeans team decided to completely do without further LTS versions and instead concentrate on quarterly updates – with appropriately adapted versioning. According to the official roadmap the next version, NetBeans 13.0, is scheduled for February 2022.

The Cloud Hypervisor project has found a home with the Linux Foundation, bringing its modular approach to virtual machine monitoring for cloud-based workloads to the vendor-neutral foundation. Cloud Hypervisor was first created during a wave of hypervisor creation, explained Arjan van de Ven, an Intel Fellow and founding technical sponsor for the project, and finds common roots with other similar projects, but offers an approach through modularity that provides security and performance alongside flexibility.

The Qt Company has announced the publication of Qt Creator 6, the new major version of its official IDE to work with the well-known framework, which is also the base technology used by projects like KDE and LXQt. The first thing that stands out about Qt Creator 6 is that it is based on Qt 6.2, the latest LTS version of the technology that at the time was a great advance towards parity with version 5.15, since version 6, at least until that moment, did not have all the ported features. Of the new features incorporated into the new version of the IDE, we find that those responsible have moved the start-up of external processes tools such as compilation and clang-tidy. “This avoids problems in Linux, where branching a process from a large application is more expensive than from a small server process “. Continuing with more things brought by Qt Creator 6, we have the multi-cursor support in editing, a C ++ code model updated to LLVM 13, full support but not enabled by default editing of C ++ with Clangd and now the Built-in Qt Quick Designer is disabled by default, which means that the IDE will open the ‘.ui.qml’ files in Qt Design Studio to offer, according to the company, a more integrated workflow. Another important support aspect is the universal binaries for macOS, which span the ARM and Intel architectures.

Godot 4.0 is a massive feature update with introducing Vulkan API support, countless renderer improvements, editor enhancements, better multiplayer capabilities, and much more building up for this big release. It's going to be a hell of a release and quite a shining open-source game engine that looks like it should be better capable of taking on the proprietary/commercial game engines. (Recent commits to godot-benchmarks repo also has me all the more excited.)

In the previous post, I made a case for why programming languages should have a utility library that provides small-but-commonly-needed functions. Today I’m introducing a new Raku package that I hope will fill that gap. I’m going to start by introducing you to this new package as it exists today. Then I’ll turn to plans for the future and how I’d like to see this package (or a similar one) grow over time. Then we’ll wrap up by taking a step back and discussing how all of this fits with the Unix philosophy. (Today’s post is a bit more Raku-focused than the previous one. But I think there’s still plenty here that’s relevant to any language.)

today's howtos Install Zabbix on Debian 11 Bullseye with MySQL/MariaDB & Apache Want to learn how to install Zabbix free and open-source network monitoring tool on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using Apache, MySQL, and command terminal? Then here is the step-by-step tutorial to follow. Well, in the open-source world Nagios is probably one of the best known free and open-source networking monitoring software. However, slowly over the years, Zabbix is steadily taking over the market by offering features enough to compete with other players.

How to install Zabbix Agent on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout If you already have a Zabbix server installed and want to monitor any target machine or server then to make things easy use its Agent. Here in this tutorial, we will learn the steps to install Zabbix Agent on Debian 11 Bullseye. The Zabbix agent is part of the whole open-source network monitoring tool offered by the developers of it. That is required to actively monitor a target/server or to query its resources (HDD, RAM, CPU, database, general statistics, network, etc.). The agent runs as a service on the server or desktops. It is not necessary because the Zabbix server can also collect information using, for example, SNMP, SSH, IPMI, macros, etc. After that, the admin can evaluate the data of various machines using the web interface. Based on the information provided by the Agent the server part of Zabbix can generate alerts in a case of emergency to admins via various channels (email, SMS, etc.).

How to Enable & Disable AppArmor on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable Linux Mint distributions come with AppArmor, a Linux kernel security module that allows the system administrator to restrict programs’ capabilities with per-program profiles. Profiles can allow network access, raw socket access, and permission to read, write, or execute files on matching paths. Rhel family users would notice this is similar to Selinux; however, they work differently and have pros and cons. The following will cover how to enable and disable AppArmor and individual profiles; usually, most users would not need to adjust any settings with AppArmor, but if the need arises, some simple commands are all needed in the tutorial will explain.

How to Customise the GNOME Shell Clock - OMG! Ubuntu! GNOME Shell is an eminently customisable desktop environment — even though it’s not always apparent. Take the clock. Sitting at the top of every modern Ubuntu desktop, this titular timepiece couldn’t be any more conspicuous. And yet… The only clock customisation GNOME Shell supports out-of-the-box is a choice of showing a 12 hour clock or a 24 hour clock. For most people this is fine. It’s a sane default: it tells you the date and time.

How to Install MariaDB 10.7 on CentOS 8 Stream MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL would suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL. MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.

How to Install PHP 8.1 on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that was “officially” released on November 25, 2021. As we advance from the existing PHP 8.0 release, this is a standard upgrade. The new PHP 8.1 brings enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, intersection types, read-only properties, and a long list of new features and changes. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to import the REMI Module and install PHP 8.1 on CentOS 8 Stream.

How to Install and Use Rdiff-backup in RHEL Systems Data backup is an important element of successful Linux administration. It is a skill set mastered by most Linux users and administrators. Whether you are after remote or local data backup solutions, it is important to consider the efficiency of a backup tool like Rdiff-backup. Rdiff-backup data backup utility is attributed as a cross-platform data backup solution. Therefore, its usability also extends to FreeBSD and macOS operating system platforms. This cross-platform flexibility is partially a result of the Rdiff-backup tool being written in Python.

How to use ss Command (Monitor Network Connections) - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams The ss command is a tool used to dump socket statistics and displays information in similar fashion (although simpler and faster) to netstat. The ss command can also display even more TCP and state information than most other tools. Because ss is the new netstat, we’re going to take a look at how to make use of this tool so that you can more easily gain information about your Linux machine and what’s going on with network connections. The ss command-line utility can display stats for the likes of PACKET, TCP, UDP, DCCP, RAW, and Unix domain sockets. The replacement for netstat is easier to use (compare the man pages to get an immediate idea of how much easier ss is).