State of Fedora Kinoite, December 2021 edition

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of December 2021 07:04:42 PM
Red Hat

This is the first post about the state of Fedora Kinoite since the release as part of Fedora 35. The goal is to have at least one post before or shortly after each release to help track the progress of Fedora Kinoite, the new features and the missing ones.

For a live updating version of this, you can follow the list of known Kinoite bugs issue in the Fedora KDE SIG tracker or on the Kinoite Board.

For a video version of this, see the Fedora Kinoite talk I made for the Fedora 35 release party (slides).

Development on Fedora Silverblue and Fedora Kinoite

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of December 2021 07:08:16 PM.
    This is a guide covering how to work on applications on Fedora Silverblue and Fedora Kinoite. Depending on the case, it may be easier to work with Flatpak, with RPM packages or directly from the source repository thus I will cover all three options.

    Note that while this guide focuses on Fedora Silverblue and Fedora Kinoite, it also applies to all rpm-ostree based Fedora variants and in a lesser form to all distributions that feature Flatpak and toolbox.

    As always, make sure to backup your data before attempting system wide changes that could result in the loss of your personal cat picture collection.

    If you encounter issues with this guide, reach out to me in one of the following Matrix rooms: Flatpak, KDE Flatpaks, Fedora Silverblue, Fedora KDE.

    Try to avoid contacting me privately as there is a high chance that other people from those rooms will also be able to help you with your issue.

    If you want to work on building images of Fedora Silverblue, Fedora Kinoite or other desktop variants, you should follow the steps from the README in the workstation-ostree-config repo.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

5 Best Free and Open Source Audio Samplers

Linux is an attractive platform for professional audio production. It is an extremely stable operating system that has good support for audio hardware. Using a Linux machine as the focus of your recording setup opens a world of possibilities for an affordable price. Software that creates music can often be expensive. The heavyweight Cubase, Apple LogicPro, FL Studio, Adobe Audition, and Sony ACID Pro are all impressive software music production environments. Unfortunately, they cost hundreds of dollars and are released under a proprietary software license. Fortunately, there is a good range of open source software that lets you produce professional quality recordings. Read more

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel WinDVD Pro

Corel Corporation is a Canadian software company specializing in graphics processing. They are best known for developing CorelDRAW, a vector graphics editor. They are also notable for purchasing and developing AfterShot Pro, PaintShop Pro, Painter, Video Studio, MindManager, and WordPerfect. Corel has dabbled with Linux over the years. For example they produced Corel Linux, a Debian-based distribution which bundled Corel WordPerfect Office for Linux. While Corel effectively abandoned its Linux business in 2001 they are not completely Linux-phobic. For example, AfterShot Pro has an up to date Linux version albeit its proprietary software. This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products offered by Corel. Read more

Open source digital painting with Krita

Digital painting is an art form all its own. It obviously emulates the discipline it's named for, but painting in the physical world and a digital environment is unique. Krita is a digital paint application that's seen use at major film production houses, book publishers, and art studios. It specializes in materials emulation, allowing the artist to adjust and fine-tune their tools through a brush engine so that they can achieve exactly the look and drawing feel they need. Krita won't make you a great painter, but if you love to paint, Krita can help you make sure your artwork looks its best. Read more

