In the last year I've seen some really good musician that performs all the instruments in a song with just a loop machine, recording each instrument one by one in tracks and looping. I was thinking that it should be easy to have a desktop application that does exactly the same, just some tracks to record some sounds and the playback with a loop option, and that's what I created during this week.

DevOps has greatly changed the way software engineers and developers develop and deploy applications. One of the technologies at the heart of this revolution is Kubernetes. Let's explore how you can install a local instance of Kubernetes on Ubuntu using MicroK8s (MicroKates). With this setup in place, you can easily host container applications in a secure, reliable, and highly scalable manner.

In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install Go 1.17 on Ubuntu 20.04. Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast. Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions. Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.

There are several ways to install deb files in Ubuntu. Here I’ll show you the two easiest ways, closely following best practices. For Ubuntu users, software can come from many sources. There’s official repos, PPAs, Snap store, Flathub, and more. However, you won’t find every app you want in one of those. Sometimes, you may have to visit an website to download and install file with a .deb extension. So let’s first answer the question, what is a .deb file?

Oracle Java 17 is not available to install on Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 LTS using the default main repository of these Linux. Hence, here we will know the steps to set up the same using the command terminal.

XanMod is a free, open-source general-purpose Linux Kernel alternative to the stock kernel with Pop!_OS 20.04. It features custom settings and new features and is built to provide a responsive and smooth desktop experience, especially for new hardware. XanMod is popular amongst Linux Gaming, streaming, and ultra-low latency requirements and often boasts the latest Linux Kernels, having multiple branches to choose from the stable, edge, and development.

State of Fedora Kinoite, December 2021 edition This is the first post about the state of Fedora Kinoite since the release as part of Fedora 35. The goal is to have at least one post before or shortly after each release to help track the progress of Fedora Kinoite, the new features and the missing ones. For a live updating version of this, you can follow the list of known Kinoite bugs issue in the Fedora KDE SIG tracker or on the Kinoite Board. For a video version of this, see the Fedora Kinoite talk I made for the Fedora 35 release party (slides).