Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
ALPHV BlackCat - This year's most sophisticated ransomware [Ed: By Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams]
ALPHV BlackCat also uses the Windows Restart Manager API to close processes or shut down Windows services keeping a file open during encryption.
Irish Health Service ransomware attack happened after one staffer opened malware-ridden email [Ed: Irish Health Service victim of Microsoft; like so many hospitals]
"The Malware infection was the result of the user of the Patient Zero Workstation clicking and opening a malicious Microsoft Excel file that was attached to a phishing email sent to the user on 16 March 2021."
Git cybersecurity startup GitGuardian raises $44M
Git cybersecurity startup GitGuardian SAS has announced that it has raised $44 million in new funding to accelerate growth strategies, extend its secret detection solution to become a comprehensive code security platform, expand its go-to-market and increase its headcount.
FontOnLake a new malware that also affects Linux systems
It’s called FontOnLake and, as they tell about Security Week , this new malware can attack Linux systems. A somewhat unprecedented issue for this malware is the fact that developers are constantly tweaking modules so that they evolve to infect as many systems as possible.
The extensive PDF that ESET researchers published details the ways in which the malware works. Once the system is infected, in addition to collecting personal information, such as the history of commands, sshd credentials, it loads backdoors and rootkit modules, to make the system available to the attacker.
Spar shops across northern England shut after cyber attack hits payment processing abilities
The British arm of Dutch supermarket chain Spar has shut hundreds of shops after suffering an "online attack," the company has confirmed to The Register.
"This has not affected all SPAR stores across the North of England," a Spar spokesman told us, "but a number have been impacted over the past 24 hours and we are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible."
LancsLive, a local news website for Lancashire, reported that a "total and widespread IT outage" hit the chain at the weekend, along with "security breach" problems today.
The publication reported that food distie James Hall & Co, which provides services to 600 Spar stores was also down - the company website is serving up only an Error 20 code, indicating a general network failure.
Better.com’s morale and SPAC merger success in question after CEO’s unruly comments - Fortune
Tech Bro CEO lays off 900 people in Zoom call and makes himself the victim
Managing a business during the plague years has been tough for many, but one plucky CEO has found a clever and efficient way to execute such an unpleasant task: fire 900 workers at once in a Zoom meeting.
In an exercise completely devoid of sensitivity, Better.com CEO Vish Garg gathered around 900 of his staff onto a five-minute Zoom call during the month of Christmas to tell them their jobs were officially nonexistent.
"If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately," the CEO said.
Better CEO is 'taking time off' after firing 900 staff on Zoom
Better CEO Vishal Garg, best-known for firing 900 employees over one giant Zoom call, is taking time off work while the company hires a third-party to perform a “leadership and cultural assessment.”
After video footage of the meeting was leaked, the Softbank-backed digital mortgage biz was suddenly thrust into the limelight. Garg was blasted for not only laying off nine per cent of staff in such an abrupt manner just weeks before Christmas, but for his stunning lack of empathy.
"The last time I did it, I cried," he told stunned staffers. "This time I hope to be stronger."
His previous treatment of employees was also dug up. He once called some staff “dumb dolphins” or “too damn slow” and “embarrassing.” He urged people to not take Indigenous Peoples' Day off because time should be spent working towards “capital, and therefore our freedom.”
-
Android Phones With Microsoft Teams Installed May Not Be Able to Call 911
Some Android phones can't call 911 thanks to a weird bug • The Register
Google confirmed there was, indeed, a software issue that affects devices running on Android 10 and above from reaching 911. It appears to only affect emergency calls; other phone numbers are fine. The glitch seems to stem from the Microsoft Teams app, according to a response posted on Reddit from an official Google account.
-
Microsoft signs settlement with US Justice Dept over 'immigration-related discrimination' claims
Microsoft has settled with the US Justice Department over immigration-related discrimination claims.
At the heart of the investigation were allegations that the Windows giant discriminated against non-US citizens based on their citizenship status as well as against lawful permanent residents.
Flash? Nu-uh. Windows 11 users complain of slow NVMe SSD performance [Ed: Microsoft Tim is discovering that Vista 11 is hype and bugs, little else]
Users of Windows 11 are complaining about slow write speeds on NVMe SSD drives, a problem which persists even though it was acknowledged by a Microsoft engineer three months ago.
