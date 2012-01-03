Linux Kernel Security and Booting
x86 Straight-Line Speculation Mitigation On Track For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix
The recent activity around x86 (x86_64 included) straight-line speculation mitigation handling is set to culminate with this security feature being set for mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle.
Recent weeks have seen x86 straight-line speculation mitigations underway by compiler developers and the Linux kernel folks. This is similar to the Arm straight-line speculation "SLS" vulnerability and mitigation of last year but now seeing similar activity on the x86/x86_64 front for Intel and AMD.
The issue at hand is over processors speculatively executing instructions linearly in memory past an unconditional change in control flow. GCC 12 landed its compiler mitigation option and LLVM Clang is doing the same. The compilers are introducing a "-mharden-sls" option to add INT3 instructions after function returns and indirect branches to protect against possible straight-line speculation.
Linux boot times are about to get a whole lot faster on monster AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon rigs - Neowin
A patch to improve the boot times on massively parallel Linux systems is currently being prepared and initial performance numbers are extremely impressive. The patch isn't exactly new though and has been in the making since at least February of this year.
It will improve the effective utilization of many-core/thread server and workstation processor systems, like those based on AMD's EPYC / Ryzen Threadripper, and Intel's Xeon, while booting. On a 96-threaded Skylake system, the patch reduced the Bringup time (wake up time) for the cores from 500ms down to just 34ms, which is around a factor of 15.
[libreboot] Translations wanted
The libreboot website is currently only available in English.
I’ve recently added support for translations to the Untitled Static Site Generator, which the Libreboot website uses. Pages on libreboot.org are written in Markdown, and this software generates HTML pages.
This very page that you are reading was created this way!
SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support - Phoronix
SeaBIOS 1.15 is the open-source project's first release in sixteen months. Highlights of SeaBIOS 1.15 include better support for USB devices with multiple interfaces, support for USB xHCI devices using direct MMIO access, NVMe support improvements, and increased "f-segment" RAM allocations for BIOS tables. Plus there is the usual assortment of bug fixes and code clean-ups that have come about over the past year.
