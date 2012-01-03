Language Selection

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V

Hardware
  • Raspberry Pi just added an alternative version of its operating system

    The Raspberry Pi company has decided to expand its Raspberry Pi OS releases from one to two branches of Debian to better support all users.

    The Raspberry Pi OS legacy release will be based on Debian Buster, the 2019 release before Debian Bullseye, which was made the basis of current Raspberry Pi OS in November.

  • Open Source Collaboration and Creativity Comes to Hardware [Ed: This article is mostly openwashing of a Microsoft front group, but there is a section on RISC-V]

    RISC-V is a free and open source standard instruction-set architecture (ISA) for computer chips, and RISC-V International, the foundation behind it, has been around since 2015. As Calista Redmond, RISC-V’s CEO, said during a talk at the Linux Foundation Member Summit, “this is about creating commercial success, changing the game and disrupting the status quo for semiconductors.”

    The growth of both RISC-V’s adoption and membership in RISC-V International’s foundation have grown exponentially recently. Membership in the foundation doubled in just the first six months of 2021, and includes chip manufacturers, software and firmware companies and the makers of connected devices. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of hardware designs incorporate the RISC-V open ISA, including 40% of CPU designs.

    Part of the increased demand for open hardware has to do with just an increased demand for hardware, period. As more and more connected devices hit the market, there are more places to incorporate open hardware. “Let’s think about that 50 billion connected IoT devices by 2030,” Redmond said. “This skyrocketing opportunity means we’re putting microprocessors in corners we never imagined.”

  • Free RISC-V Training Explores Internals of Compiler Toolchains and Optimization

    As RISC-V has made it easier to bring up processor chipsets, the need for compiler engineers in the RISC-V ecosystem has increased. In fact, RISC-V adoption globally has been growing at a rapid pace for several years with no end in sight, meaning this need will only grow more acute as time goes on.

    That is why RISC-V International and Linux Foundation Training & Certification have partnered to release a new, free online training course on the edX platform, RISC-V Toolchain and Compiler Optimization Techniques (LFD113x). The new course, which was officially announced today at RISC-V Summit in San Francisco, is designed for engineers working with RISC-V vendors who are designing their own architectures, and those using RISC-V development boards to build applications. It is also useful for RISC-V application developers looking to improve performance or reduce the code size of their applications, toolchain developers, compiler engineers/performance engineers, and computer science students aspiring to major in systems software.

  • More Chinese organizations are backing RISC-V with new CPUs • The Register

    China's been scammed for billions by rogues in its chase to become a chip powerhouse, though ironically, a free, open-source CPU architecture is emerging as its best bet to create a powerful homegrown chip.

    China was a winner at this week's RISC-V Summit, with many organizations introducing CPUs based on RISC-V, an open-source chip architecture sometimes called the Linux of chips. The government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is on the US Entity List, and StarFive Technology released new RISC-V chip designs for PCs and servers.

  • China to upgrade mainstream RISC-V chips every six months

    China is gut punching Moore's Law and the roughly one-year cadence for major chip releases adopted by the Intel, AMD, Nvidia and others.

    The government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is developing open-source RISC-V performance processor, says it will release major design upgrades every six months. CAS is hoping that the accelerated release of chip designs will build up momentum and support for its open-source project.

    RISC-V is based on an open-source instruction architecture, and is royalty free, meaning companies can adopt designs without paying licensing fees.

    CAS' first XiangShan chip, called Yanqihu, was taped out in July 2021. Its successor, called Nanhu, was announced on Monday with major performance and architectural upgrades, and will be out early in 2022.

  • Chatter around GPUs for RISC-V is growing

    The activity around creating a legit graphics processor for RISC-V chip designs, an emerging competitor to x86 and ARM, is gaining steam.

    Special interest groups at RISC-V next year will expand the focus on extensions for shaders and advanced matrix operations, which is important for artificial intelligence and machine learning, Mark Himelstein, chief technology officer at RISC-V, told The Register.

    RISC-V International, which developed the instruction set architecture, has interest groups develop extensions that users can add to their chip designs.

    In 2021, 16 RISC-V extensions were ratified, Himelstein said, and that number will grow next year. Many new extensions were part of mainstream computing chips announced this year at the RISC-V Summit.

  • HiSilicon Hi3731V110 32-bit RISC-V processor is made for Full HD televisions - CNX Software

    We’ve previously covered Hisilicon Hi3861V100 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller, but HiSilicon Hi3731V110 32-bit RISC-V processor designed for Full HD televisions, the company has gone up the scale with its RISC-V offerings.

    The processor is equipped with an M-LVDS interface for TCON panels, CVBS output, YPbPr, VGA, and multiple HDMI 1.4 video inputs. The processor also comes with a 1080p30 VPU supporting H.265, H.264, MPEG4, MPEG2, and other codecs.

Linux Kernel Security and Booting

  • x86 Straight-Line Speculation Mitigation On Track For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The recent activity around x86 (x86_64 included) straight-line speculation mitigation handling is set to culminate with this security feature being set for mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle. Recent weeks have seen x86 straight-line speculation mitigations underway by compiler developers and the Linux kernel folks. This is similar to the Arm straight-line speculation "SLS" vulnerability and mitigation of last year but now seeing similar activity on the x86/x86_64 front for Intel and AMD. The issue at hand is over processors speculatively executing instructions linearly in memory past an unconditional change in control flow. GCC 12 landed its compiler mitigation option and LLVM Clang is doing the same. The compilers are introducing a "-mharden-sls" option to add INT3 instructions after function returns and indirect branches to protect against possible straight-line speculation.

  • Linux boot times are about to get a whole lot faster on monster AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon rigs - Neowin

    A patch to improve the boot times on massively parallel Linux systems is currently being prepared and initial performance numbers are extremely impressive. The patch isn't exactly new though and has been in the making since at least February of this year. It will improve the effective utilization of many-core/thread server and workstation processor systems, like those based on AMD's EPYC / Ryzen Threadripper, and Intel's Xeon, while booting. On a 96-threaded Skylake system, the patch reduced the Bringup time (wake up time) for the cores from 500ms down to just 34ms, which is around a factor of 15.

  • [libreboot] Translations wanted

    The libreboot website is currently only available in English. I’ve recently added support for translations to the Untitled Static Site Generator, which the Libreboot website uses. Pages on libreboot.org are written in Markdown, and this software generates HTML pages. This very page that you are reading was created this way!

  • SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support - Phoronix

    SeaBIOS 1.15 is the open-source project's first release in sixteen months. Highlights of SeaBIOS 1.15 include better support for USB devices with multiple interfaces, support for USB xHCI devices using direct MMIO access, NVMe support improvements, and increased "f-segment" RAM allocations for BIOS tables. Plus there is the usual assortment of bug fixes and code clean-ups that have come about over the past year.

Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor

  • Firefox update brings a whole new sort of security sandbox

    Today’s a Firefox Tuesday, when the latest version of Mozilla’s browser comes out, complete with all the security updates that have been merged into the product since the previous release. We used to call them Fortytwosdays, because Mozilla followed a six-weekly coding cycle, instead of monthly like Microsoft, or quarterly like Oracle, and seven days multiplied by six weeks gave you the vital number 42.

  • Firefox Mozilla build

    There are two new applications available for Sparkers: Firefox Mozilla builds

  • Mozilla's revenue increased in 2020 to $496 million

    The Mozilla Foundation published the financial report for the year 2020 today, revealing that it earned $496 million in 2020. The Foundation earned $828 million in 2019, but $338 million came from a legal dispute with former search engine provider Yahoo. Revenue increased by about $6 million in 2020 as a consequence if you ignore the $338 million one-time payment.

  • Open source advent calendar: Tor and its ecosystem

    This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • ALPHV BlackCat - This year's most sophisticated ransomware [Ed: By Microsoft booster Lawrence Abrams]

    ALPHV BlackCat also uses the Windows Restart Manager API to close processes or shut down Windows services keeping a file open during encryption.

  • Irish Health Service ransomware attack happened after one staffer opened malware-ridden email [Ed: Irish Health Service victim of Microsoft; like so many hospitals]

    "The Malware infection was the result of the user of the Patient Zero Workstation clicking and opening a malicious Microsoft Excel file that was attached to a phishing email sent to the user on 16 March 2021."

  • Git cybersecurity startup GitGuardian raises $44M

    Git cybersecurity startup GitGuardian SAS has announced that it has raised $44 million in new funding to accelerate growth strategies, extend its secret detection solution to become a comprehensive code security platform, expand its go-to-market and increase its headcount.

  • FontOnLake a new malware that also affects Linux systems

    It’s called FontOnLake and, as they tell about Security Week , this new malware can attack Linux systems. A somewhat unprecedented issue for this malware is the fact that developers are constantly tweaking modules so that they evolve to infect as many systems as possible. The extensive PDF that ESET researchers published details the ways in which the malware works. Once the system is infected, in addition to collecting personal information, such as the history of commands, sshd credentials, it loads backdoors and rootkit modules, to make the system available to the attacker.

  • Spar shops across northern England shut after cyber attack hits payment processing abilities

    The British arm of Dutch supermarket chain Spar has shut hundreds of shops after suffering an "online attack," the company has confirmed to The Register. "This has not affected all SPAR stores across the North of England," a Spar spokesman told us, "but a number have been impacted over the past 24 hours and we are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible." LancsLive, a local news website for Lancashire, reported that a "total and widespread IT outage" hit the chain at the weekend, along with "security breach" problems today. The publication reported that food distie James Hall & Co, which provides services to 600 Spar stores was also down - the company website is serving up only an Error 20 code, indicating a general network failure.

  • Better.com’s morale and SPAC merger success in question after CEO’s unruly comments - Fortune
  • Tech Bro CEO lays off 900 people in Zoom call and makes himself the victim

    Managing a business during the plague years has been tough for many, but one plucky CEO has found a clever and efficient way to execute such an unpleasant task: fire 900 workers at once in a Zoom meeting. In an exercise completely devoid of sensitivity, Better.com CEO Vish Garg gathered around 900 of his staff onto a five-minute Zoom call during the month of Christmas to tell them their jobs were officially nonexistent. "If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately," the CEO said.

  • Better CEO is 'taking time off' after firing 900 staff on Zoom

    Better CEO Vishal Garg, best-known for firing 900 employees over one giant Zoom call, is taking time off work while the company hires a third-party to perform a “leadership and cultural assessment.” After video footage of the meeting was leaked, the Softbank-backed digital mortgage biz was suddenly thrust into the limelight. Garg was blasted for not only laying off nine per cent of staff in such an abrupt manner just weeks before Christmas, but for his stunning lack of empathy. "The last time I did it, I cried," he told stunned staffers. "This time I hope to be stronger." His previous treatment of employees was also dug up. He once called some staff “dumb dolphins” or “too damn slow” and “embarrassing.” He urged people to not take Indigenous Peoples' Day off because time should be spent working towards “capital, and therefore our freedom.”

  • Android Phones With Microsoft Teams Installed May Not Be Able to Call 911
  • Some Android phones can't call 911 thanks to a weird bug • The Register

    Google confirmed there was, indeed, a software issue that affects devices running on Android 10 and above from reaching 911. It appears to only affect emergency calls; other phone numbers are fine. The glitch seems to stem from the Microsoft Teams app, according to a response posted on Reddit from an official Google account.

  • Microsoft signs settlement with US Justice Dept over 'immigration-related discrimination' claims

    Microsoft has settled with the US Justice Department over immigration-related discrimination claims. At the heart of the investigation were allegations that the Windows giant discriminated against non-US citizens based on their citizenship status as well as against lawful permanent residents.

  • Flash? Nu-uh. Windows 11 users complain of slow NVMe SSD performance [Ed: Microsoft Tim is discovering that Vista 11 is hype and bugs, little else]

    Users of Windows 11 are complaining about slow write speeds on NVMe SSD drives, a problem which persists even though it was acknowledged by a Microsoft engineer three months ago.

Today in Techrights

