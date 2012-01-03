today's leftovers
Whisker Menu 2.7.1 released
Fix not selecting second icon in search results (Issue #50)
Fix incorrect selection when leaving treeview
Fix skipping first treeview item
Fix unnecessary button size changes
Translation updates: Catalan, Greek
OpenEmbedded Dunfell 3.1.12 recompile
I have synced my local OpenEmbedded with the latest release in the Dunfell series, now version 3.1.12 (only coincidentally similar to EasyOS versions).
The State of Robotics – November 2021
Learning how to fly. Again. Because certain technologies and processes can always be optimized. Take laptops, for instance (I always wanted to become a laptop designer!). From foldable screens to computers that incorporate e-readers, we are always pushing for new designs that address ergonomic requirements but also improve the way we work.
We are doing the same with drones. This month features innovations that dare to challenge the status quo of how we fly.
The seat belt sign is on, and we’re cleared for takeoff. Let’s go!
Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in December 2021
Here’s my (twenty-sixth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
The Projects and People that Shaped Open Source in 2021 – The New Stack
According to Red Hat’s 2021 State of Enterprise Open Source Report, 90% of IT leaders are using enterprise open source, and 79% expect their use of enterprise open source software for emerging technologies to increase over the next two years. With most businesses using some form of open source, there is still varying maturity along the spectrum from consuming to producing and embracing open source.
The Next Step
Instead, I will help Autoliv Research’s ML/AI team to help them build awesome detection tools to help save more lives. This means working with a group of very smart people ranging from domain experts on things such as psychology, bio-mechanics, machine learning, embedded systems, mechatronics and more. I’m really really excited about this – so much fun to learn.
The Eclipse Foundation Releases 2021 IoT & Edge Developer Survey Results
The Eclipse Foundation, the world’s largest open source foundation focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced results from its 2021 IoT & Edge Developer Survey. Administered by the Eclipse IoT Working Group, the Eclipse Edge Native Working Group, and the Eclipse Sparkplug Working Group, the survey provides essential insights into IoT and edge computing industry landscapes, the challenges developers are facing, and the opportunities for enterprise stakeholders in the IoT & edge open source ecosystem. Now in its seventh year, the survey is the IoT & edge industry’s leading technical survey.
“The IoT and edge computing go hand-in-hand with each technology influencing the other,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Once again, this survey provides significant insights into what developers are working on and what challenges they face as we move into 2022.”
