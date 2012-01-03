Server: PostgreSQL, AlmaLinux, Clown Computing Outages, RMS, and More
-
PostgreSQL is an open-source, object-relational database system that lets you store and scale complicated data workloads safely. In this article, we discuss PostgreSQL, its uses, and benefits.
-
AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS alternative, today announced that Codenotary has joined its governance board as the first Platinum member.
As a former CentOS user, Codenotary is investing in AlmaLinux to support its growth. The company brings easy-to-use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using its own super fast, immutable, and cryptographically verifiable ledger database to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). Codenotary also stewards immudb, its open source key value, SQL database with over 3,300 stars on GitHub.
-
Technical errors with the US-EAST-1 region of Amazon Web Services have caused widespread woes for customers, including difficulty accessing the management console and some other service problems.
-
Digital technology can give you freedom; it can also take your freedom away. The first threat to our control over our computing came from proprietary software: software that the users cannot control because the owner (a company such as Apple or Microsoft) controls it. The owners often take advantage of this unjust power by inserting malicious features such as spyware, back doors, and Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) (referred to as “Digital Rights Management” in their propaganda).
Our solution to this problem is developing free software and rejecting proprietary software. Free software means that you, as a user, have four essential freedoms: (0) to run the program as you wish, (1) to study and change the source code so it does what you wish, (2) to redistribute exact copies, and (3) to redistribute copies of your modified versions.
With free software, we, the users, take back control of our computing. Proprietary software still exists, but we can exclude it from our lives, and many of us have done so. However, we now face a new threat to our control over our computing: Software as a Service. For our freedom’s sake, we have to reject that too.
-
Chaos Mesh is a cloud native chaos engineering platform that orchestrates chaos experiments on Kubernetes environments. It allows you to test the resilience of your system by simulating problems such as network faults, file system faults, and Pod faults. After each chaos experiment, you can review the testing results by checking the logs.
But this approach is neither direct nor efficient. Therefore, I decided to develop a daily reporting system that would automatically analyze logs and generate reports. This way, it’s easy to examine the logs and identify the issues.
-
Xsystems, a global leader in Open Storage solutions, today announced five predictions expected to shape enterprise storage spending in 2022. The predictions come as new research from IDC shows enterprise spending on storage systems accelerated in 2021, with total storage capacity shipped rising 13.8% year over year to 88.7 exabytes.
According to the 2021 Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker by International Data Corporation (IDC), “The global market revenue for enterprise external OEM storage systems grew 9.7% year over year to $6.9 billion during the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). Total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 27.9% year over year to 22.1 exabytes during the quarter.”
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V
-
The Raspberry Pi company has decided to expand its Raspberry Pi OS releases from one to two branches of Debian to better support all users.
The Raspberry Pi OS legacy release will be based on Debian Buster, the 2019 release before Debian Bullseye, which was made the basis of current Raspberry Pi OS in November.
-
RISC-V is a free and open source standard instruction-set architecture (ISA) for computer chips, and RISC-V International, the foundation behind it, has been around since 2015. As Calista Redmond, RISC-V’s CEO, said during a talk at the Linux Foundation Member Summit, “this is about creating commercial success, changing the game and disrupting the status quo for semiconductors.”
The growth of both RISC-V’s adoption and membership in RISC-V International’s foundation have grown exponentially recently. Membership in the foundation doubled in just the first six months of 2021, and includes chip manufacturers, software and firmware companies and the makers of connected devices. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of hardware designs incorporate the RISC-V open ISA, including 40% of CPU designs.
Part of the increased demand for open hardware has to do with just an increased demand for hardware, period. As more and more connected devices hit the market, there are more places to incorporate open hardware. “Let’s think about that 50 billion connected IoT devices by 2030,” Redmond said. “This skyrocketing opportunity means we’re putting microprocessors in corners we never imagined.”
-
As RISC-V has made it easier to bring up processor chipsets, the need for compiler engineers in the RISC-V ecosystem has increased. In fact, RISC-V adoption globally has been growing at a rapid pace for several years with no end in sight, meaning this need will only grow more acute as time goes on.
That is why RISC-V International and Linux Foundation Training & Certification have partnered to release a new, free online training course on the edX platform, RISC-V Toolchain and Compiler Optimization Techniques (LFD113x). The new course, which was officially announced today at RISC-V Summit in San Francisco, is designed for engineers working with RISC-V vendors who are designing their own architectures, and those using RISC-V development boards to build applications. It is also useful for RISC-V application developers looking to improve performance or reduce the code size of their applications, toolchain developers, compiler engineers/performance engineers, and computer science students aspiring to major in systems software.
-
China's been scammed for billions by rogues in its chase to become a chip powerhouse, though ironically, a free, open-source CPU architecture is emerging as its best bet to create a powerful homegrown chip.
China was a winner at this week's RISC-V Summit, with many organizations introducing CPUs based on RISC-V, an open-source chip architecture sometimes called the Linux of chips. The government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is on the US Entity List, and StarFive Technology released new RISC-V chip designs for PCs and servers.
-
China is gut punching Moore's Law and the roughly one-year cadence for major chip releases adopted by the Intel, AMD, Nvidia and others.
The government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is developing open-source RISC-V performance processor, says it will release major design upgrades every six months. CAS is hoping that the accelerated release of chip designs will build up momentum and support for its open-source project.
RISC-V is based on an open-source instruction architecture, and is royalty free, meaning companies can adopt designs without paying licensing fees.
CAS' first XiangShan chip, called Yanqihu, was taped out in July 2021. Its successor, called Nanhu, was announced on Monday with major performance and architectural upgrades, and will be out early in 2022.
-
The activity around creating a legit graphics processor for RISC-V chip designs, an emerging competitor to x86 and ARM, is gaining steam.
Special interest groups at RISC-V next year will expand the focus on extensions for shaders and advanced matrix operations, which is important for artificial intelligence and machine learning, Mark Himelstein, chief technology officer at RISC-V, told The Register.
RISC-V International, which developed the instruction set architecture, has interest groups develop extensions that users can add to their chip designs.
In 2021, 16 RISC-V extensions were ratified, Himelstein said, and that number will grow next year. Many new extensions were part of mainstream computing chips announced this year at the RISC-V Summit.
-
We’ve previously covered Hisilicon Hi3861V100 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller, but HiSilicon Hi3731V110 32-bit RISC-V processor designed for Full HD televisions, the company has gone up the scale with its RISC-V offerings.
The processor is equipped with an M-LVDS interface for TCON panels, CVBS output, YPbPr, VGA, and multiple HDMI 1.4 video inputs. The processor also comes with a 1080p30 VPU supporting H.265, H.264, MPEG4, MPEG2, and other codecs.
Linux Kernel Security and Booting
-
The recent activity around x86 (x86_64 included) straight-line speculation mitigation handling is set to culminate with this security feature being set for mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle.
Recent weeks have seen x86 straight-line speculation mitigations underway by compiler developers and the Linux kernel folks. This is similar to the Arm straight-line speculation "SLS" vulnerability and mitigation of last year but now seeing similar activity on the x86/x86_64 front for Intel and AMD.
The issue at hand is over processors speculatively executing instructions linearly in memory past an unconditional change in control flow. GCC 12 landed its compiler mitigation option and LLVM Clang is doing the same. The compilers are introducing a "-mharden-sls" option to add INT3 instructions after function returns and indirect branches to protect against possible straight-line speculation.
-
A patch to improve the boot times on massively parallel Linux systems is currently being prepared and initial performance numbers are extremely impressive. The patch isn't exactly new though and has been in the making since at least February of this year.
It will improve the effective utilization of many-core/thread server and workstation processor systems, like those based on AMD's EPYC / Ryzen Threadripper, and Intel's Xeon, while booting. On a 96-threaded Skylake system, the patch reduced the Bringup time (wake up time) for the cores from 500ms down to just 34ms, which is around a factor of 15.
-
The libreboot website is currently only available in English.
I’ve recently added support for translations to the Untitled Static Site Generator, which the Libreboot website uses. Pages on libreboot.org are written in Markdown, and this software generates HTML pages.
This very page that you are reading was created this way!
-
SeaBIOS 1.15 is the open-source project's first release in sixteen months. Highlights of SeaBIOS 1.15 include better support for USB devices with multiple interfaces, support for USB xHCI devices using direct MMIO access, NVMe support improvements, and increased "f-segment" RAM allocations for BIOS tables. Plus there is the usual assortment of bug fixes and code clean-ups that have come about over the past year.
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor
-
Today’s a Firefox Tuesday, when the latest version of Mozilla’s browser comes out, complete with all the security updates that have been merged into the product since the previous release.
We used to call them Fortytwosdays, because Mozilla followed a six-weekly coding cycle, instead of monthly like Microsoft, or quarterly like Oracle, and seven days multiplied by six weeks gave you the vital number 42.
-
There are two new applications available for Sparkers: Firefox Mozilla builds
-
The Mozilla Foundation published the financial report for the year 2020 today, revealing that it earned $496 million in 2020. The Foundation earned $828 million in 2019, but $338 million came from a legal dispute with former search engine provider Yahoo.
Revenue increased by about $6 million in 2020 as a consequence if you ignore the $338 million one-time payment.
-
This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
4 min 52 sec ago
11 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago