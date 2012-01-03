Language Selection

Sunday 12th of December 2021 08:55:09 AM
HowTos
  • How To Add Search To A Jekyll Site

    When I flipped from WordPress to Jekyll, one thing I really missed was the ability to search my posts on-site. I’ve now added a proper search tool and this post will show you can do it too.

  • Why it's good to explicitly document the purposes of things, illustrated

    Today we decommissioned some internal DNS zones for things that we aren't using or aren't doing any more. Among them were three internal iSCSI zones, which makes sense since we haven't used iSCSI since we moved away from our OmniOS fileservers to our Linux fileservers. But when my co-worker doing the work told me about this, I was surprised that there were three iSCSI networks, since our Solaris and OmniOS fileservers only used two iSCSI networks.

  • Ship System Logs to ELK Stack using Elastic Agents - kifarunix.com

    This tutorial will take you through how to ship system logs to ELK stack using Elastic Agents. You might be so used to using Elastic beats such as Filebeat, metricsbeat, Winlogbeat etc. to ship log from your end points to ELK for visualization. However, Elastic has announced the general availability Elastic Agents. Elastic Agent is a single, unified agent that you deploy to hosts or containers to collect data and send it to the Elastic Stack. Behind the scenes, Elastic Agent runs the Beats shippers or Elastic Endpoint required for your configuration.

  • Detect Changes to Critical Files in Linux using Auditbeat and ELK - kifarunix.com

    In this tutorial, you will learn how to detect changes to critical files in Linux using Auditbeat and ELK. Auditbeat is one of the elastic beats that according to Elastic page, collects Linux audit framework data and monitor the integrity of the files. It ships these events in real time to the rest of the Elastic Stack for further analysis. It enables you to find out who was the actor? What action did they perform and when?.

  • How to get character encoding of a file in Linux - kifarunix.com

    Are you trying to get character encoding of a file in Linux? Well, follow through this guide to learn some simple ways that you can use to find or get character encoding of file in Linux.

  • How To Install Microsoft Edge on AlmaLinux 8 [Ed: Utterly dumb and irresponsible tips; they urge people to put a password stealer on GNU/Linux boxes; also, if you are installing Microsoft proprietary software on GNU/Linux you typically add spyware of Microsoft to your system with root-level access, pinging Microsoft every time updates are polled for and giving the NSA'a darling power to do anything to your machine (you practically give them root)]
  • How to Install MySQL 8.0 on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable

    MySQL is a relational database management system based on SQL (Structured Query Language). It is one of the most widely used database software for several well-known applications that utilize it. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, but its most used feature is a web database storage and management.

    AlmaLinux comes with MySQL in its AppStream. However, as many know, it is not the latest release. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MySQL 8.0 using the AppStream or the latest Community version RPM from MySQL repositories on AlmaLinux 8.

Server: PostgreSQL, AlmaLinux, Clown Computing Outages, RMS, and More

  • What Is PostgreSQL? Open-Source Database System

    PostgreSQL is an open-source, object-relational database system that lets you store and scale complicated data workloads safely. In this article, we discuss PostgreSQL, its uses, and benefits.

  • 18 New Members Join Cloud Native Computing Foundation at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2021 Virtual
  • AlmaLinux OS Foundation Welcomes Codenotary to Governing Board as First Platinum Member

    AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the community owned and governed open source CentOS alternative, today announced that Codenotary has joined its governance board as the first Platinum member. As a former CentOS user, Codenotary is investing in AlmaLinux to support its growth. The company brings easy-to-use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using its own super fast, immutable, and cryptographically verifiable ledger database to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). Codenotary also stewards immudb, its open source key value, SQL database with over 3,300 stars on GitHub.

  • AWS wobbles in US East region causing widespread outages

    Technical errors with the US-EAST-1 region of Amazon Web Services have caused widespread woes for customers, including difficulty accessing the management console and some other service problems.

  • What Does That Server Really Serve?

    Digital technology can give you freedom; it can also take your freedom away. The first threat to our control over our computing came from proprietary software: software that the users cannot control because the owner (a company such as Apple or Microsoft) controls it. The owners often take advantage of this unjust power by inserting malicious features such as spyware, back doors, and Digital Restrictions Management (DRM) (referred to as “Digital Rights Management” in their propaganda). Our solution to this problem is developing free software and rejecting proprietary software. Free software means that you, as a user, have four essential freedoms: (0) to run the program as you wish, (1) to study and change the source code so it does what you wish, (2) to redistribute exact copies, and (3) to redistribute copies of your modified versions. With free software, we, the users, take back control of our computing. Proprietary software still exists, but we can exclude it from our lives, and many of us have done so. However, we now face a new threat to our control over our computing: Software as a Service. For our freedom’s sake, we have to reject that too.

  • Develop a Daily Reporting System for Chaos Mesh to Improve System Resilience

    Chaos Mesh is a cloud native chaos engineering platform that orchestrates chaos experiments on Kubernetes environments. It allows you to test the resilience of your system by simulating problems such as network faults, file system faults, and Pod faults. After each chaos experiment, you can review the testing results by checking the logs. But this approach is neither direct nor efficient. Therefore, I decided to develop a daily reporting system that would automatically analyze logs and generate reports. This way, it’s easy to examine the logs and identify the issues.

  • iXsystems Reveals Five Storage Industry Predictions as 2022 Promises Record Breaking Demand for Enterprise Storage

    Xsystems, a global leader in Open Storage solutions, today announced five predictions expected to shape enterprise storage spending in 2022. The predictions come as new research from IDC shows enterprise spending on storage systems accelerated in 2021, with total storage capacity shipped rising 13.8% year over year to 88.7 exabytes. According to the 2021 Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker by International Data Corporation (IDC), “The global market revenue for enterprise external OEM storage systems grew 9.7% year over year to $6.9 billion during the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21). Total external OEM storage capacity shipped was up 27.9% year over year to 22.1 exabytes during the quarter.”

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and RISC-V

  • Raspberry Pi just added an alternative version of its operating system

    The Raspberry Pi company has decided to expand its Raspberry Pi OS releases from one to two branches of Debian to better support all users. The Raspberry Pi OS legacy release will be based on Debian Buster, the 2019 release before Debian Bullseye, which was made the basis of current Raspberry Pi OS in November.

  • Open Source Collaboration and Creativity Comes to Hardware [Ed: This article is mostly openwashing of a Microsoft front group, but there is a section on RISC-V]

    RISC-V is a free and open source standard instruction-set architecture (ISA) for computer chips, and RISC-V International, the foundation behind it, has been around since 2015. As Calista Redmond, RISC-V’s CEO, said during a talk at the Linux Foundation Member Summit, “this is about creating commercial success, changing the game and disrupting the status quo for semiconductors.” The growth of both RISC-V’s adoption and membership in RISC-V International’s foundation have grown exponentially recently. Membership in the foundation doubled in just the first six months of 2021, and includes chip manufacturers, software and firmware companies and the makers of connected devices. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of hardware designs incorporate the RISC-V open ISA, including 40% of CPU designs. Part of the increased demand for open hardware has to do with just an increased demand for hardware, period. As more and more connected devices hit the market, there are more places to incorporate open hardware. “Let’s think about that 50 billion connected IoT devices by 2030,” Redmond said. “This skyrocketing opportunity means we’re putting microprocessors in corners we never imagined.”

  • Free RISC-V Training Explores Internals of Compiler Toolchains and Optimization

    As RISC-V has made it easier to bring up processor chipsets, the need for compiler engineers in the RISC-V ecosystem has increased. In fact, RISC-V adoption globally has been growing at a rapid pace for several years with no end in sight, meaning this need will only grow more acute as time goes on. That is why RISC-V International and Linux Foundation Training & Certification have partnered to release a new, free online training course on the edX platform, RISC-V Toolchain and Compiler Optimization Techniques (LFD113x). The new course, which was officially announced today at RISC-V Summit in San Francisco, is designed for engineers working with RISC-V vendors who are designing their own architectures, and those using RISC-V development boards to build applications. It is also useful for RISC-V application developers looking to improve performance or reduce the code size of their applications, toolchain developers, compiler engineers/performance engineers, and computer science students aspiring to major in systems software.

  • More Chinese organizations are backing RISC-V with new CPUs • The Register

    China's been scammed for billions by rogues in its chase to become a chip powerhouse, though ironically, a free, open-source CPU architecture is emerging as its best bet to create a powerful homegrown chip. China was a winner at this week's RISC-V Summit, with many organizations introducing CPUs based on RISC-V, an open-source chip architecture sometimes called the Linux of chips. The government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is on the US Entity List, and StarFive Technology released new RISC-V chip designs for PCs and servers.

  • China to upgrade mainstream RISC-V chips every six months

    China is gut punching Moore's Law and the roughly one-year cadence for major chip releases adopted by the Intel, AMD, Nvidia and others. The government-backed Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is developing open-source RISC-V performance processor, says it will release major design upgrades every six months. CAS is hoping that the accelerated release of chip designs will build up momentum and support for its open-source project. RISC-V is based on an open-source instruction architecture, and is royalty free, meaning companies can adopt designs without paying licensing fees. CAS' first XiangShan chip, called Yanqihu, was taped out in July 2021. Its successor, called Nanhu, was announced on Monday with major performance and architectural upgrades, and will be out early in 2022.

  • Chatter around GPUs for RISC-V is growing

    The activity around creating a legit graphics processor for RISC-V chip designs, an emerging competitor to x86 and ARM, is gaining steam. Special interest groups at RISC-V next year will expand the focus on extensions for shaders and advanced matrix operations, which is important for artificial intelligence and machine learning, Mark Himelstein, chief technology officer at RISC-V, told The Register. RISC-V International, which developed the instruction set architecture, has interest groups develop extensions that users can add to their chip designs. In 2021, 16 RISC-V extensions were ratified, Himelstein said, and that number will grow next year. Many new extensions were part of mainstream computing chips announced this year at the RISC-V Summit.

  • HiSilicon Hi3731V110 32-bit RISC-V processor is made for Full HD televisions - CNX Software

    We’ve previously covered Hisilicon Hi3861V100 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller, but HiSilicon Hi3731V110 32-bit RISC-V processor designed for Full HD televisions, the company has gone up the scale with its RISC-V offerings. The processor is equipped with an M-LVDS interface for TCON panels, CVBS output, YPbPr, VGA, and multiple HDMI 1.4 video inputs. The processor also comes with a 1080p30 VPU supporting H.265, H.264, MPEG4, MPEG2, and other codecs.

Linux Kernel Security and Booting

  • x86 Straight-Line Speculation Mitigation On Track For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    The recent activity around x86 (x86_64 included) straight-line speculation mitigation handling is set to culminate with this security feature being set for mainline with the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle. Recent weeks have seen x86 straight-line speculation mitigations underway by compiler developers and the Linux kernel folks. This is similar to the Arm straight-line speculation "SLS" vulnerability and mitigation of last year but now seeing similar activity on the x86/x86_64 front for Intel and AMD. The issue at hand is over processors speculatively executing instructions linearly in memory past an unconditional change in control flow. GCC 12 landed its compiler mitigation option and LLVM Clang is doing the same. The compilers are introducing a "-mharden-sls" option to add INT3 instructions after function returns and indirect branches to protect against possible straight-line speculation.

  • Linux boot times are about to get a whole lot faster on monster AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon rigs - Neowin

    A patch to improve the boot times on massively parallel Linux systems is currently being prepared and initial performance numbers are extremely impressive. The patch isn't exactly new though and has been in the making since at least February of this year. It will improve the effective utilization of many-core/thread server and workstation processor systems, like those based on AMD's EPYC / Ryzen Threadripper, and Intel's Xeon, while booting. On a 96-threaded Skylake system, the patch reduced the Bringup time (wake up time) for the cores from 500ms down to just 34ms, which is around a factor of 15.

  • [libreboot] Translations wanted

    The libreboot website is currently only available in English. I’ve recently added support for translations to the Untitled Static Site Generator, which the Libreboot website uses. Pages on libreboot.org are written in Markdown, and this software generates HTML pages. This very page that you are reading was created this way!

  • SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support - Phoronix

    SeaBIOS 1.15 is the open-source project's first release in sixteen months. Highlights of SeaBIOS 1.15 include better support for USB devices with multiple interfaces, support for USB xHCI devices using direct MMIO access, NVMe support improvements, and increased "f-segment" RAM allocations for BIOS tables. Plus there is the usual assortment of bug fixes and code clean-ups that have come about over the past year.

Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor

  • Firefox update brings a whole new sort of security sandbox

    Today’s a Firefox Tuesday, when the latest version of Mozilla’s browser comes out, complete with all the security updates that have been merged into the product since the previous release. We used to call them Fortytwosdays, because Mozilla followed a six-weekly coding cycle, instead of monthly like Microsoft, or quarterly like Oracle, and seven days multiplied by six weeks gave you the vital number 42.

  • Firefox Mozilla build

    There are two new applications available for Sparkers: Firefox Mozilla builds

  • Mozilla's revenue increased in 2020 to $496 million

    The Mozilla Foundation published the financial report for the year 2020 today, revealing that it earned $496 million in 2020. The Foundation earned $828 million in 2019, but $338 million came from a legal dispute with former search engine provider Yahoo. Revenue increased by about $6 million in 2020 as a consequence if you ignore the $338 million one-time payment.

  • Open source advent calendar: Tor and its ecosystem

    This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.

