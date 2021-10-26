Ubuntu Web: A Chrome OS Alternative That Respects Your Privacy
Ubuntu Web is a free, privacy-focused alternative to Chrome OS. You can use this community-developed Ubuntu Remix to create a Chrome OS-like web experience on any computer.
While still young and under development, Ubuntu Web is giving users a choice with a full suite of privacy-respecting, open-source alternatives that stand up well against Google’s notoriously information-hungry web OS and apps.
If you want a web-based OS that doesn’t feed on your personal information, Ubuntu Web is it. In this article, we’re going to show you where to get it, how to install it, and what you can do with it.
