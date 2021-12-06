release notes: Tested w/ Guile 2.2.7 and SDL 1.2. README excerpt: Guile-SDL is a set of modules that provide bindings for various Simple DirectMedia Layer (http://www.libsdl.org) libraries. Most of the SDL functions are wrapped, with the exception of a few functions that are too C-centric. The SDL threads, audio and network functions are not included. However, there are (optionally configured) bindings for SDL_mixer and SDL_ttf. Also included is SDL_gfx 2.0.22 (by Andreas Schiffler) source code (LGPL 2.1) and bindings for it. This is alpha code (pre 1.0 release), tested with various, but not all, versions of Guile and SDL. It may have bugs, and the interfaces may change from version to version. NEWS for 0.5.3 (2021-12-11): - distribution now .tar.lz only If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT. If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack it. - configuration changes - Guile "auto-compilation" suppressed During configure script execution, ‘GUILE_AUTO_COMPILE=0’ is in the environment. This disables the on-the-fly compilation of .scm code to .go files. During "make", it's up to you to do the same, should you desire. - new option: ‘--enable-sed-scripts-installation’ The distribution includes sed scripts to help transition client code from pre-0.5.0 interfaces to 0.5.0 (2013-07-19) and later. Since it's been several years since the previous release, it's unlikely that these will still be useful. For new Guile-SDL installations, you don't need, and can safely ignore, them. - new option: ‘--disable-embedded-gfx’ This causes module ‘(sdl gfx)’ to be built to load the installed (system) SDL_gfx dynamically (if possible) instead of embedding it statically, the default. See README. - intermittent crash fixed (but maybe not so smoothly) In recent systems, XCB (an underlying technology of the X Window System) has become particular about threads and their sequence numbers. This was evidenced by a crash in test/cursor.scm, on occasion. Guile-SDL now does a preventative call to ‘XInitThreads’ on load of module ‘(sdl sdl)’, at the earliest possible moment. This solves the crash issue, but at the cost of violating abstraction (not all SDL installations run over X). If you encounter problems building or running Guile-SDL as a result of this, please report it and we'll find Another Way. - Guile "auto-compilation" suppressed for "make check" This works like for the configure script, by setting env var ‘GUILE_AUTO_COMPILE’ to "0". - test/mixer.scm more graceful During "make check", test/mixer.scm tries to output sound (assuming ‘INTERACTIVE=1’ in the environment). If your sound device is busy, it used to fail. Now it simply skips the test (exit 77). - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: Guile-BAUX 20211106.0154.1368008 GNU gnulib 2021-12-06 00:16:10 GNU Autoconf 2.71 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU Texinfo 6.8 as before: GNU Libtool 2.4.6