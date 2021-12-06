GNU Project Releases: GNU Serveez 0.3.0 and GNU Guile-SDL 0.5.3
GNU Serveez 0.3.0 available
release notes: Quite a few years since the last release. Here's to another decade of GNU Serveez updates! README excerpt: GNU Serveez is a server framework. It provides routines and help for implementing IP-based servers (currently TCP, UDP and ICMP). It supports named pipes for all connection-oriented protocols. We think it is worth the effort because many people need server functionality within their applications. However, many people experience problems with select(2) or poll(2) loops, and with non-blocking operations. GNU Serveez demonstrates various aspects of advanced network programming in a portable manner. It is known to compile and run on GNU/Linux systems, as well as on other 32-bit and 64-bit flavours of Unix and on Microsoft Windows (9x/ME/NT/2000/XP). You can use it for implementing your own servers or for understanding how certain network services and operations work. NEWS for 0.3.0 (2021-12-06): - distribution no longer in .xz format The .lz tarball works fine, 'nuff said. - many portability tweaks GNU Serveez now compiles and passes "make check" on a 64-bit system with Guile 2.2.7 installed. There are also changes for Guile 2.0 in the mix. NB: Guile 2.x "auto-compilation" is suppressed during configure and build phases. To manually disable it for testing, use: "make check GUILE_AUTO_COMPILE=0". Contributions for OSX and other BSDs have been installed (but not tested by the maintainers). THANKS to Julian Graham. - miscellaneous bugfixes Some of these relate to 32- vs 64-bit assumptions. Others are to appease the ever more stringent demands of modern C compilers (i.e., GCC). Some are related to the portability tweaks, above. One in particular addresses CVE-2019-16200. THANKS to Austin James Gadient. - shell used for "make check" can be specified You can do "make check CHECKSHELL=/my/spiffy/sh", for example. THANKS to Eric Bavier. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: Guile-BAUX 20211106.0154.1368008 GNU Texinfo 6.8 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU gnulib 2021-12-06 00:16:10 GNU Autoconf 2.71 as before: GNU Libtool 2.4.6
GNU Guile-SDL 0.5.3 available
release notes: Tested w/ Guile 2.2.7 and SDL 1.2. README excerpt: Guile-SDL is a set of modules that provide bindings for various Simple DirectMedia Layer (http://www.libsdl.org) libraries. Most of the SDL functions are wrapped, with the exception of a few functions that are too C-centric. The SDL threads, audio and network functions are not included. However, there are (optionally configured) bindings for SDL_mixer and SDL_ttf. Also included is SDL_gfx 2.0.22 (by Andreas Schiffler) source code (LGPL 2.1) and bindings for it. This is alpha code (pre 1.0 release), tested with various, but not all, versions of Guile and SDL. It may have bugs, and the interfaces may change from version to version. NEWS for 0.5.3 (2021-12-11): - distribution now .tar.lz only If you have GNU tar, you can use "tar xf" and it will DTRT. If not, you can use "lzip -dc TARBALL | tar xf -" to unpack it. - configuration changes - Guile "auto-compilation" suppressed During configure script execution, ‘GUILE_AUTO_COMPILE=0’ is in the environment. This disables the on-the-fly compilation of .scm code to .go files. During "make", it's up to you to do the same, should you desire. - new option: ‘--enable-sed-scripts-installation’ The distribution includes sed scripts to help transition client code from pre-0.5.0 interfaces to 0.5.0 (2013-07-19) and later. Since it's been several years since the previous release, it's unlikely that these will still be useful. For new Guile-SDL installations, you don't need, and can safely ignore, them. - new option: ‘--disable-embedded-gfx’ This causes module ‘(sdl gfx)’ to be built to load the installed (system) SDL_gfx dynamically (if possible) instead of embedding it statically, the default. See README. - intermittent crash fixed (but maybe not so smoothly) In recent systems, XCB (an underlying technology of the X Window System) has become particular about threads and their sequence numbers. This was evidenced by a crash in test/cursor.scm, on occasion. Guile-SDL now does a preventative call to ‘XInitThreads’ on load of module ‘(sdl sdl)’, at the earliest possible moment. This solves the crash issue, but at the cost of violating abstraction (not all SDL installations run over X). If you encounter problems building or running Guile-SDL as a result of this, please report it and we'll find Another Way. - Guile "auto-compilation" suppressed for "make check" This works like for the configure script, by setting env var ‘GUILE_AUTO_COMPILE’ to "0". - test/mixer.scm more graceful During "make check", test/mixer.scm tries to output sound (assuming ‘INTERACTIVE=1’ in the environment). If your sound device is busy, it used to fail. Now it simply skips the test (exit 77). - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: Guile-BAUX 20211106.0154.1368008 GNU gnulib 2021-12-06 00:16:10 GNU Autoconf 2.71 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU Texinfo 6.8 as before: GNU Libtool 2.4.6
