M1 and x86 Code Sharing in Linux (Kernel)
More Apple M1 Bring-Up For Linux Continues: SPI, SimpleDRM, PMU - Phoronix
One year after Apple introduced the M1 SoC and the effort began to bring-up this Apple Silicon under Linux, the effort remains ongoing and more code is inching closer to the mainline kernel.
Recently work got underway on the new M1 Pro / M1 Max for Linux that fortunately isn't too invasive for changes over the original M1. With the Linux 5.16 kernel there is the M1 PCIe driver, Apple CD321X USB, and then ahead for Linux 5.17 already queued up is an Apple PMGR driver, PCIe clock gating, and DT updates.
Linux Prepares For More Code Sharing Between AMD SEV + Intel TDX - Phoronix
Coming with future Intel CPUs is Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) to further enhance the security of virtual machines (VMs) and it's sounded a lot like AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) in many regards and in fact now for the Linux kernel Intel is looking at leveraging some of that SEV code to allow for more code sharing between these CPU features to improve virtualization security.
