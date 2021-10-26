Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

M1 and x86 Code Sharing in Linux (Kernel)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 12th of December 2021 12:00:45 PM Filed under
Linux
  • More Apple M1 Bring-Up For Linux Continues: SPI, SimpleDRM, PMU - Phoronix

    One year after Apple introduced the M1 SoC and the effort began to bring-up this Apple Silicon under Linux, the effort remains ongoing and more code is inching closer to the mainline kernel.

    Recently work got underway on the new M1 Pro / M1 Max for Linux that fortunately isn't too invasive for changes over the original M1. With the Linux 5.16 kernel there is the M1 PCIe driver, Apple CD321X USB, and then ahead for Linux 5.17 already queued up is an Apple PMGR driver, PCIe clock gating, and DT updates.

  • Linux Prepares For More Code Sharing Between AMD SEV + Intel TDX - Phoronix

    Coming with future Intel CPUs is Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) to further enhance the security of virtual machines (VMs) and it's sounded a lot like AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) in many regards and in fact now for the Linux kernel Intel is looking at leveraging some of that SEV code to allow for more code sharing between these CPU features to improve virtualization security.

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices/Embedded Linux

  • Develop USB Host and Device applications with ESP32-S3-USB-OTG board - CNX Software

    ESP32-S series chips like ESP32-S2 and ESP32-S3 come with a USB OTG interface, and Espressif unveiled the ESP32-S3-USB-OTG board last September in a post entitled “ESP-USB: Espressif’s Wireless Communication Solution“, where they mostly focused on USB code samples with documentation in Chinese only and provided few details about the board itself. But I browsed the company’s official Aliexpress store earlier this week, and I noticed ESP32-S3-USB-OTG board was up for sale for $35 plus shipping, with additional information now available, so let’s have a closer look.

  • A DIY Biometric Device with Some Security Considerations

    Biohacking projects are not new to Hackaday and it’s certainly a genre that really piques our interest. Our latest biohacking device comes courtesy of [Manivannan] who brings his flavor of a wearable biosensor with some security elements built-in through AWS. The hardware is composed of some impressive components we have seen. He has an AD8232 electrocardiogram front end, the MAX30102 integrated pulse oximeter IC for determining blood oxygen and heart rate, and the ever-popular LM35 for measuring body temperature. Either of these chips would be perfect for your next DIY biosensor project though you might try the MAX30205 body temperature sensor given its 0.1-degree Celsius accuracy. However, what really piqued our interest was the use of Microchip’s AVR-IoT WA Development Board. Now we’ve talked about this board before and also mentioned you could probably do all the same things with an ESP-device, but perhaps now we get to see the board a bit more in action.

  • Time to review the phone that I helped make!

    This phone is successful at its main goal: being un-addictive.

    I’m overall happy with it and hope it’ll last me for a long, long time.

  • Yamaha DX7 chip reverse-engineering, part 4: how algorithms are implemented

    The Yamaha DX7 digital synthesizer (1983) was the classic synthesizer in 1980s pop music. It uses two custom digital chips to generate sounds with a technique called FM synthesis, producing complex, harmonically-rich sounds. Each note was implemented with one of 32 different patterns of modulation and summing, called algorithms. In this blog post, I look inside the sound chip and explain how the algorithms were implemented.

Migrate google chrome web browser profiles and settings from Windows to Linux?

Google chrome is one of the most popular application in the world of browser. There are two type of browser google provide one is open source [Chromium] another one is closed source [Chrome]. Now, if we talking about open source Linux must be in the list. If you just switched from windows to Linux and thinking how can I transfer my all profiles, settings, bookmarks from windows to Linux then read this blog https://trendoceans.com/migrate-chrome-data-settings-profiles-from-windows-to-linux/

M1 and x86 Code Sharing in Linux (Kernel)

  • More Apple M1 Bring-Up For Linux Continues: SPI, SimpleDRM, PMU - Phoronix

    One year after Apple introduced the M1 SoC and the effort began to bring-up this Apple Silicon under Linux, the effort remains ongoing and more code is inching closer to the mainline kernel. Recently work got underway on the new M1 Pro / M1 Max for Linux that fortunately isn't too invasive for changes over the original M1. With the Linux 5.16 kernel there is the M1 PCIe driver, Apple CD321X USB, and then ahead for Linux 5.17 already queued up is an Apple PMGR driver, PCIe clock gating, and DT updates.

  • Linux Prepares For More Code Sharing Between AMD SEV + Intel TDX - Phoronix

    Coming with future Intel CPUs is Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) to further enhance the security of virtual machines (VMs) and it's sounded a lot like AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) in many regards and in fact now for the Linux kernel Intel is looking at leveraging some of that SEV code to allow for more code sharing between these CPU features to improve virtualization security.

BSDCan for 2022, VPNs Available on OpenBSD

  • BSDCan - The BSD Conference

    BSDCan, a BSD conference held in Ottawa, Canada, quickly established itself as the technical conference for people working on and with 4.4BSD based operating systems and related projects. The organizers have found a fantastic formula that appeals to a wide range of people from extreme novices to advanced developers.

  • What are the VPN available on OpenBSD

    I wanted to write this text for some time, a list of VPN with encryption that can be used on OpenBSD. I really don't plan to write about all of them but I thought it was important to show the choices available when you want to create a VPN between two peers/sites.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6