today's howtos
How to install and configure wine on Ubuntu 21.10/21.04 – NextGenTips
Wine is a compatibility layer capable of running Windows applications on several POSIX-compliant operating systems i.e Linux, macOS, and BSD. Instead of simulating internal Windows logic like a virtual machine or emulator, Wine translates Windows API calls into POSIX calls instantly eliminating the performance and memory penalties of other methods and allowing you to integrate Windows applications in your desktop.
In this tutorial, I will take you through the installation steps of Wine in Ubuntu 21.10/21.04.
How to reduce Google Chrome's CPU usage
Google Chrome is the best performing browser available today, but all that speed comes at a price. To work fast, it needs to use more CPU than other browsers – and more CPU means more battery consumption .
This is just one of the reasons for not using Chrome on a MacBook, for example. Its heavy dependence on the CPU means that it can affect the performance of other applications and cause your fan to make a lot of noise in an attempt to expel the extra heat. But if you like working with the Google browser , there are some tips that can help you reduce excessive CPU usage and other problems that can drain your computer’s power.
How to Setup and Configure UFW Firewall on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
One of the keystones of any operating system is a properly configured firewall for complete system security. Debian uses IP tables; however, most users will opt to use software that works as a front end for it with UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall).
Some of the great benefits of UFW are its simplicity, user-friendly and easy-to-use command line, making it great for beginners in Linux to the most advanced power users.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install and set up UFW Firewall on Debian 11 Bullseye.
Prerequisites
How to Install Metasploit Framework on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
The Metasploit Framework is an open-source project that provides public resources for vulnerability research and code development. It allows security professionals to detect intrusions into their network and identify threats and vulnerabilities in various areas such as software, systems, or networks. Metasploit comes jam-packed with existing exploits but gives the framework to create your own custom exploits.
How To Install OpenOffice on Debian 11
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenOffice on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache OpenOffice is a free and open-source office productivity software suite similar to LibreOffice and Microsoft Office suite. It was initially developed for Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Solaris and later distributed for other operating systems. The OpenOffice suite included multiple applications to perform various functions such as OpenOffice Writer package for a word processor, Calc package for spreadsheet tasks, Impress is used for presentation application, Draw is for drawing application and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the OpenOffice on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Devices/Embedded Linux
Migrate google chrome web browser profiles and settings from Windows to Linux?Google chrome is one of the most popular application in the world of browser. There are two type of browser google provide one is open source [Chromium] another one is closed source [Chrome]. Now, if we talking about open source Linux must be in the list. If you just switched from windows to Linux and thinking how can I transfer my all profiles, settings, bookmarks from windows to Linux then read this blog https://trendoceans.com/migrate-chrome-data-settings-profiles-from-windows-to-linux/
M1 and x86 Code Sharing in Linux (Kernel)
BSDCan for 2022, VPNs Available on OpenBSD
