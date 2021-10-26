Devices/Embedded Linux Develop USB Host and Device applications with ESP32-S3-USB-OTG board - CNX Software ESP32-S series chips like ESP32-S2 and ESP32-S3 come with a USB OTG interface, and Espressif unveiled the ESP32-S3-USB-OTG board last September in a post entitled “ESP-USB: Espressif’s Wireless Communication Solution“, where they mostly focused on USB code samples with documentation in Chinese only and provided few details about the board itself. But I browsed the company’s official Aliexpress store earlier this week, and I noticed ESP32-S3-USB-OTG board was up for sale for $35 plus shipping, with additional information now available, so let’s have a closer look.

A DIY Biometric Device with Some Security Considerations Biohacking projects are not new to Hackaday and it’s certainly a genre that really piques our interest. Our latest biohacking device comes courtesy of [Manivannan] who brings his flavor of a wearable biosensor with some security elements built-in through AWS. The hardware is composed of some impressive components we have seen. He has an AD8232 electrocardiogram front end, the MAX30102 integrated pulse oximeter IC for determining blood oxygen and heart rate, and the ever-popular LM35 for measuring body temperature. Either of these chips would be perfect for your next DIY biosensor project though you might try the MAX30205 body temperature sensor given its 0.1-degree Celsius accuracy. However, what really piqued our interest was the use of Microchip’s AVR-IoT WA Development Board. Now we’ve talked about this board before and also mentioned you could probably do all the same things with an ESP-device, but perhaps now we get to see the board a bit more in action.

Time to review the phone that I helped make! This phone is successful at its main goal: being un-addictive. I’m overall happy with it and hope it’ll last me for a long, long time.

Yamaha DX7 chip reverse-engineering, part 4: how algorithms are implemented The Yamaha DX7 digital synthesizer (1983) was the classic synthesizer in 1980s pop music. It uses two custom digital chips to generate sounds with a technique called FM synthesis, producing complex, harmonically-rich sounds. Each note was implemented with one of 32 different patterns of modulation and summing, called algorithms. In this blog post, I look inside the sound chip and explain how the algorithms were implemented.

Migrate google chrome web browser profiles and settings from Windows to Linux? Google chrome is one of the most popular application in the world of browser. There are two type of browser google provide one is open source [Chromium] another one is closed source [Chrome]. Now, if we talking about open source Linux must be in the list. If you just switched from windows to Linux and thinking how can I transfer my all profiles, settings, bookmarks from windows to Linux then read this blog https://trendoceans.com/migrate-chrome-data-settings-profiles-from-windows-to-linux/