Open source 3D pixel art with Goxel
I make it no secret that I love Lego, but I've moved far away from my Lego collection, and shipping a closet full of classic Lego sets all the way around the world is currently a problematic proposal. I've done a lot of virtualization to solve this problem, from building models in Lego CAD to styling models with a Lego texture in Blender. Recently I discovered Goxel. This shockingly easy 3D modeling application makes no conceit of being Lego-based or even Lego-adjacent. Yet, the sensation of building models with 3D pixels is surprisingly similar to the satisfaction of building with Lego bricks. You can think of Goxel as a pixel paint program, but in 3D.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 304 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices/Embedded Linux
Migrate google chrome web browser profiles and settings from Windows to Linux?Google chrome is one of the most popular application in the world of browser. There are two type of browser google provide one is open source [Chromium] another one is closed source [Chrome]. Now, if we talking about open source Linux must be in the list. If you just switched from windows to Linux and thinking how can I transfer my all profiles, settings, bookmarks from windows to Linux then read this blog https://trendoceans.com/migrate-chrome-data-settings-profiles-from-windows-to-linux/
M1 and x86 Code Sharing in Linux (Kernel)
BSDCan for 2022, VPNs Available on OpenBSD
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 26 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago