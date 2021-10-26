today's leftovers Chromium 96 update (also for ungoogled variant) I have uploaded a set of new packages, both for Chromium 96.0.4664.93 and its “un-googled” variant. I am lagging a bit behind on the source release which happened last monday, but my mind is occupied with all the stuff that is needed to get ready for out-of-the-box SecureBoot support.

TLP has unintended side effects on Mobile devices We often get a complaint that Plasma Mobile is laggy. Today I wanted to debug it, one of the best way to debug this is to check if something is making use of system resources when it should not.

"In the Name of Hades! I Accept This Message" - Boiling Steam Picture back to the time you were 19. Or 18. Or some other age in your teenage/young adult life where you tried to escape from home. You’re tired of your parents’ rules, you’re tired of them and your siblings, and you wanted to get away from the drama. If you actually did that, there’s a probable chance that you suffered the painful consequences. You didn’t take the time to first sit down and calculate the expense as to what it’s like living in the real world. As a result, you found out that the world is a cold place, you were treated far worse than you were at home, and with the little money left in your pocket, you discover you can’t afford your own place. Then you learn that maybe home isn’t so bad after all. In Hades, it takes that metaphor to a whole new level. You’re in control of a young prince and God named Zagreus, who lives in what is called the Underworld. Even though he may be a God, he’s not immortal. Like you, the reader, may have wanted to do at some point in your life, Zagreus wants to leave home and reach the surface in the hopes of finding more purpose in life and wanting to have nothing to do with the family. But he’s going to have to fight through hell and back in order to do that, making his way across the various chambers his father has laid down while slaying the enemies that are contained in each. And let me tell you, it’s not going to be easy. [...] I mean, Hades was one of the games showcased on the Steam Deck. What more do I have to say here? It works great out-of-the-box on Proton and Proton GE. There’s no video playback, no anti-cheat (it’s a single-player game), so no issues there. Gamepads work as expected. The game is rated Platinum over on ProtonDB.

The Spirit Of Audacity Lives On In Audacium And Tenacity - Invidious Several months ago, the very popular free and open source audio editor Audacity was purchased by a company and begin making some very questionable decisions, such as adding telemetry and adding age restrictions to the software.

Haiku activity report - November 2021 Kallisti5 fixed some minor problems with the PowerPC port to keep it building and simplify it a bit. Kallisti5 and waddlesplash also continued cleaning up the RISC-V sources and fixing various minor issues there.

Have you tried rubbing a database on it? As a result of too much coffee and twitter before breakfast, I'm organizing a conference on strange and unusual applications of data-centric ideas.

Programming Leftovers Intel Contributes A Number Of Vulkan Filters/Improvements To FFmpeg - Phoronix Aside from the separate work around experimental Vulkan Video decode support, thanks to Intel recently there have been a number of Vulkan improvements to the FFmpeg code around new accelerated filters. Last year saw early Vulkan support landing in FFmpeg and that has continued since for this widely-used multimedia library. Thanks to Intel engineers there have been some recent Vulkan additions in FFmpeg Git.

"Open Source" is Broken All software is made on top of the shoulders of giants. Consider something as basic as running an SSH server on the Linux kernel. In the mix you would have at least 10 vendors (assuming a minimal Alpine Linux system in its default configuration), which means that there are at least 10 separate organizations that still have bills to pay with actual money dollars regardless of the number of users of the software they are giving away for free. Alpine Linux is also a great example of this because it is used frequently in Docker contexts to power many, many companies in production. How many of those companies do you think fund the Alpine Linux project? How many of those companies do you think even would even THINK about funding the Alpine Linux project? I've had this kind of conversation with people before and I've gotten a surprising amount of resistance to the prospect of actually making sure that the random smattering of volunteers that LITERALLY MAKE THEIR COMPANY RUN are able to make rent. There is this culture of taking from open source without giving anything back. It is like the problems of the people who make the dependencies are irrelevant.

Advent of 2021, Day 10 – Working with data frames On the other hand, dataframe is organised dataset with named columns. It offers much better optimizations and computations and still resembles a typical table (as we know it from database world). Dataframes can be constructed from arrays or from matrices from variety of files, SQL tables, and datasets (RDDs). Dataframe API is available in all flavours: Java, Scala, R and Python and hence it’s popularity.

Branchless Git One Git usage pattern that I think is underused is the “branchless” workflow. The idea here is pretty intuitive if you’ve used trunk-based development: there’s just one “main” branch that everything gets merged into. No feature branches, no release branches, no hotfix branches. The “branchless” workflow is, in a nutshell: You work in a stack of atomic commits which are all eventually intended to be merged into a single trunk branch. Each commit can become a pull request, and each pull request consists of a single commit.

Raku Advent Calendar: Day 12: A long journey to Ethereum signatures The Ethereum blockchain is essentially a transaction-based state machine. We begin with a blank state, before any transactions have happened on the network, and move into some final state when transactions are executed. The state of Ethereum relies on past transactions. These transactions are grouped into blocks and each block is chained together with its parent. Transactions are processing by own Turing complete virtual machine – known as the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The EVM has its own language: EVM bytecode. Typically programmer writes the program in a higher-level language such as Solidity. Then the program should be compiled down to EVM bytecode and commited to the Ethereum network as the new transaction. The EVM executes the transaction recursively, computing the system state and the machine state. The EVM is included into the Ethereum node client software that verifies all transactions in each block, keeping the network secure and the data accurate. Many Ethereum clients exist, in a variety of programming languages such as Go, Rust, Java and others. They all follow a formal specification, it dictates how the Ethereum network and blockchain functions. In this article we will consider Geth as the basic Ethereum node software.

A (not so) simple matter of privacy You may have seen Ovid's recent post on his discussions with the Perl Steering Committee about moving forward with implementing an initial subset of the Corinna proposal in the Perl core. One of the issues that came up during those discussions was the best way to provide private methods in Corinna.