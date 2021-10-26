today's leftovers
Chromium 96 update (also for ungoogled variant)
I have uploaded a set of new packages, both for Chromium 96.0.4664.93 and its “un-googled” variant.
I am lagging a bit behind on the source release which happened last monday, but my mind is occupied with all the stuff that is needed to get ready for out-of-the-box SecureBoot support.
TLP has unintended side effects on Mobile devices
We often get a complaint that Plasma Mobile is laggy. Today I wanted to debug it, one of the best way to debug this is to check if something is making use of system resources when it should not.
"In the Name of Hades! I Accept This Message" - Boiling Steam
Picture back to the time you were 19. Or 18. Or some other age in your teenage/young adult life where you tried to escape from home. You’re tired of your parents’ rules, you’re tired of them and your siblings, and you wanted to get away from the drama.
If you actually did that, there’s a probable chance that you suffered the painful consequences. You didn’t take the time to first sit down and calculate the expense as to what it’s like living in the real world. As a result, you found out that the world is a cold place, you were treated far worse than you were at home, and with the little money left in your pocket, you discover you can’t afford your own place. Then you learn that maybe home isn’t so bad after all.
In Hades, it takes that metaphor to a whole new level. You’re in control of a young prince and God named Zagreus, who lives in what is called the Underworld. Even though he may be a God, he’s not immortal. Like you, the reader, may have wanted to do at some point in your life, Zagreus wants to leave home and reach the surface in the hopes of finding more purpose in life and wanting to have nothing to do with the family. But he’s going to have to fight through hell and back in order to do that, making his way across the various chambers his father has laid down while slaying the enemies that are contained in each. And let me tell you, it’s not going to be easy.
[...]
I mean, Hades was one of the games showcased on the Steam Deck. What more do I have to say here? It works great out-of-the-box on Proton and Proton GE. There’s no video playback, no anti-cheat (it’s a single-player game), so no issues there. Gamepads work as expected. The game is rated Platinum over on ProtonDB.
The Spirit Of Audacity Lives On In Audacium And Tenacity - Invidious
Several months ago, the very popular free and open source audio editor Audacity was purchased by a company and begin making some very questionable decisions, such as adding telemetry and adding age restrictions to the software.
Haiku activity report - November 2021
Kallisti5 fixed some minor problems with the PowerPC port to keep it building and simplify it a bit. Kallisti5 and waddlesplash also continued cleaning up the RISC-V sources and fixing various minor issues there.
Have you tried rubbing a database on it?
As a result of too much coffee and twitter before breakfast, I'm organizing a conference on strange and unusual applications of data-centric ideas.
Open source 3D pixel art with Goxel
I make it no secret that I love Lego, but I've moved far away from my Lego collection, and shipping a closet full of classic Lego sets all the way around the world is currently a problematic proposal. I've done a lot of virtualization to solve this problem, from building models in Lego CAD to styling models with a Lego texture in Blender. Recently I discovered Goxel. This shockingly easy 3D modeling application makes no conceit of being Lego-based or even Lego-adjacent. Yet, the sensation of building models with 3D pixels is surprisingly similar to the satisfaction of building with Lego bricks. You can think of Goxel as a pixel paint program, but in 3D.
