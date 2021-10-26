today's howtos
-
How to Install phpBB on Ubuntu 20.04
phpBB is an Internet forum package in the PHP scripting language. The name “phpBB” is an abbreviation of PHP Bulletin Board. Available under the GNU General Public License, phpBB is free and open-source.
Features of phpBB include support for multiple database engines (PostgreSQL, SQLite, MySQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server), flat message structure (as opposed to threaded), hierarchical subforums, topic split/merge/lock, user groups, multiple attachments per post, full-text search, plugins and various notification options (e-mail, Jabber instant messaging, ATOM feeds).
It is easy to install phpBB on most web servers such as Apache and Nginx and also easy to administer and use.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install phpBB with Apache on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to install and Set up Gitlab CE Server on Ubuntu 20.04 – Citizix
GitLab allows you to host an on-premise Git repository that can be accessed from either your local LAN or (if you have an available public IP address) from outside your company. GitLab is an open-source repository manager based on Rails developed by GitLab Inc. It is a web-based git repository manager that allows your team to collaborate on coding, testing, and deploying applications. GitLab provides several features, including wikis, issue tracking, code reviews, and activity feeds.
In this guide, we will install the GitLab CE on the Ubuntu 20.04. We will install the GitLab CE using the ‘omnibus’ package provided by GitLab.
-
How to install Gitlab CE Server on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3
GitLab allows you to host an on-premise Git repository that can be accessed from either your local LAN or (if you have an available public IP address) from outside your company. GitLab is an open-source repository manager based on Rails developed by GitLab Inc. It is a web-based git repository manager that allows your team to collaborate on coding, testing, and deploying applications. GitLab provides several features, including wikis, issue tracking, code reviews, and activity feeds.
In this guide, we will install the GitLab CE on the OpenSUSE Leap 15.3. We will install the GitLab CE using the ‘omnibus’ package provided by GitLab.
-
How to Install and set up PHP and Nginx (LEMP) on Debian 11
In this guide we are going to install and set up PHP and Nginx in Debian 11. We will also set up a virtual host to serve a simple php info page.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language geared towards web development. It is one of the popular programming languages for the web. Popular tools such as WordPress are coded using php. Big companies like Facebook also uses php heavily.
Nginx is a web server that can also be used as a reverse proxy, load balancer, mail proxy and HTTP cache. It started out as a web server designed for maximum performance and stability. Nginx has grown in popularity since its release due to its light-weight resource utilization and its ability to scale easily on minimal hardware. Nginx excels at serving static content quickly and is designed to pass dynamic requests off to other software that is better suited for those purposes.
-
How to install and configure NextCloud on Debian 11 and LEMP
In this guide, we are going to set up NextCloud on a Debian 11 server hosted with Nginx, Mariadb and PHP (LEMP stack). We will be using Mariadb 10 and PHP 7.4 for this guide.
Nextcloud is an Open Source suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. It is a a free self-hosted cloud storage solution similar to Dropbox, Google Drive, etc. With Nextcloud, you don’t have to worry about the pricey alternatives and since you will host your own files, you don’t have to worry about privacy or someone collecting your data.
NextCloud can be installed on a private home server or a virtual private server in the cloud. Files can then be uploaded and then synced to a local desktop, laptop or even a smartphone. This way you have full control of your data.
-
How to Download, Install, and Use Google Fonts on Ubuntu
Ubuntu is one of the best open-source operating systems in the market today. It offers a veritable software ecosystem that provides a variety of premium services, each of which you would normally expect only within Windows or macOS.
To this effect, Ubuntu provides you with a default cache of fonts used extensively for various typographic purposes. Nevertheless, users can avail some of the highest quality Google Fonts on Ubuntu for different text processing purposes. Here's how.
-
How to Check and Repair EXT4 Filesystem in Linux
The fsck (stands for File System Consistency Check) is used to check and repair one or more Linux filesystems.
This check will run automatically at boot time when a filesystem inconsistencies detected. Also, can be run manually as needed.
You can use the fsck command to repair corrupted file systems when the system fails to boot, or a partition can’t be mounted, or if it’s become read-only.
In this article, we’ll see how to use the ‘fsck’ or ‘e2fsck’ command in Linux to repair a corrupted file system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Firmware Updates, NUMA, and GPU Statistics
KDE Frameworks 5.89 Further Improves the Plasma Wayland Session, Fixes Many Bugs
KDE Frameworks 5.89 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Morphing Popups effect work correctly so that panel tooltips have a smooth animation when they appear and disappear, fixing Plasma OSD (On-Screen Display) to respect KWin’s maximized window placement policy, and improves support for QtWidgets apps like Dolphin, Gwenview, or Okular so that the menu won’t appear as a standalone window when clicking on the hamburger menu button while their windows are unfocused.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
44 min 31 sec ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 25 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
22 hours 38 min ago