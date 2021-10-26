Python Programming and More
Magnetometer COMPASS with Raspberry PI Pico: GY-271 HMC5883L wiring and use with MicroPython - peppe8o
Many projects (like robotic ones) need to get info about spacial position and direction. In this sense one of most useful device for projects involving Raspberry PI Pico is an HMC5883L magnetometer compass
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to wire, calibrate (X / Y axes) and use an HMC5883L device, also known as a magnetometer, with Raspberry PI Pico using MicroPython.
Create a Python virtual environment in the Linux terminal
The Python package ecosystem offers and abundance of readily available building blocks for your Python applications. Great for your productivity as a Python developer. However, it can quickly become a dependency nightmare. Especially when Python applications depend on different versions of the same Python package. You can sidestep this problem with the help of a Python virtual environment. This article explains how you create and manage a Python virtual environment in the Linux terminal.
Exerising Python 3.10 on Fedora 25 via sorting Pandas DataFrame
The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then immediately (without a separator) how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.
Adam Young: Nested Selection Criteria in jq
I’m working with API data from a netbox instance. I want to select a device-typ URL based on the manufacturer. However, the value “manufacturer” in the result is a dictionary. I want to select where that manufacturer has the name “Ampere” or some other manufacturer.
How to cross-compile 850+ packages using Yocto/OpenEmbedded
Over the years I have received a few enquiries about how to get going with Yocto/OpenEmbedded -- I will call it OE from now on -- and in reply I have mentioned that it has a very steep learning curve. Start reading the documentation and your eyes will glaze over very quickly!
However, you can follow some simple steps and compile 850+ packages without trauma. It should just work. Knowledge of how OE works can be learnt gradually, later on.
One thing to understand is that OE mostly targets embedded systems, and is not really intended to build packages for a desktop PC. However, it is a testimony to the flexibility of OE that it can be made to do this -- my "dunfell" project tarball has many tweaks to achieve this.
Another very important point is that it is a cross-compile environment. This is great, you can be running on a x86_64 Linux host system and compile for a aarch64 target, for example. I am currently supporting x86_64 (nocona) and aarch64 targets. However, cross-compiling is sometimes like trying to sweep dung uphill. Build recipes may have to do all kind of tricky things to perform a successful compile of a package. OE is incredibly sophisticated and despite the cross-compile hurdle can successfully compile large packages, such as Libreoffice.
Android Leftovers
KDE Hacking and Rants
Kernel: Firmware Updates, NUMA, and GPU Statistics
KDE Frameworks 5.89 Further Improves the Plasma Wayland Session, Fixes Many Bugs
KDE Frameworks 5.89 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Morphing Popups effect work correctly so that panel tooltips have a smooth animation when they appear and disappear, fixing Plasma OSD (On-Screen Display) to respect KWin’s maximized window placement policy, and improves support for QtWidgets apps like Dolphin, Gwenview, or Okular so that the menu won’t appear as a standalone window when clicking on the hamburger menu button while their windows are unfocused.
