Development
  • Magnetometer COMPASS with Raspberry PI Pico: GY-271 HMC5883L wiring and use with MicroPython - peppe8o

    Many projects (like robotic ones) need to get info about spacial position and direction. In this sense one of most useful device for projects involving Raspberry PI Pico is an HMC5883L magnetometer compass

    In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to wire, calibrate (X / Y axes) and use an HMC5883L device, also known as a magnetometer, with Raspberry PI Pico using MicroPython.

  • Create a Python virtual environment in the Linux terminal

    The Python package ecosystem offers and abundance of readily available building blocks for your Python applications. Great for your productivity as a Python developer. However, it can quickly become a dependency nightmare. Especially when Python applications depend on different versions of the same Python package. You can sidestep this problem with the help of a Python virtual environment. This article explains how you create and manage a Python virtual environment in the Linux terminal.

  • Exerising Python 3.10 on Fedora 25 via sorting Pandas DataFrame

    The text file alpha-wide.txt contains only capital letters of the Latin alphabet (ABC… Z). Identify the character that most often occurs in the file immediately after the letter X. In the answer first write down this character, and then immediately (without a separator) how many times it occurred after letters X. If there are several such characters, you need to display the one that appears earlier in the alphabet.

  • Adam Young: Nested Selection Criteria in jq

    I’m working with API data from a netbox instance. I want to select a device-typ URL based on the manufacturer. However, the value “manufacturer” in the result is a dictionary. I want to select where that manufacturer has the name “Ampere” or some other manufacturer.

  • How to cross-compile 850+ packages using Yocto/OpenEmbedded

    Over the years I have received a few enquiries about how to get going with Yocto/OpenEmbedded -- I will call it OE from now on -- and in reply I have mentioned that it has a very steep learning curve. Start reading the documentation and your eyes will glaze over very quickly!
    However, you can follow some simple steps and compile 850+ packages without trauma. It should just work. Knowledge of how OE works can be learnt gradually, later on.
    One thing to understand is that OE mostly targets embedded systems, and is not really intended to build packages for a desktop PC. However, it is a testimony to the flexibility of OE that it can be made to do this -- my "dunfell" project tarball has many tweaks to achieve this.
    Another very important point is that it is a cross-compile environment. This is great, you can be running on a x86_64 Linux host system and compile for a aarch64 target, for example. I am currently supporting x86_64 (nocona) and aarch64 targets. However, cross-compiling is sometimes like trying to sweep dung uphill. Build recipes may have to do all kind of tricky things to perform a successful compile of a package. OE is incredibly sophisticated and despite the cross-compile hurdle can successfully compile large packages, such as Libreoffice.

Android Leftovers

KDE Hacking and Rants

  • Long KFluff – compiling C++/Qt with g++/clang++, QMake, CMake, Kate, KDevelop, QtCreator – rabbiticTranslator

    I’ve been learning how to code recently, but it takes a lot of my time to achieve even the basics since I have no IT background, which makes me unproductive for other stuff. And I was having some family health issues to take care of. I’ve decided to do what I like best instead; documenting, translating, subtitling. Let me casually introduce you to compilation of C++ and Qt software. I’m sure you’ll learn at least something. You will need some basic C++ knowledge, though. I plan on making a learning trajectory for those interested in learning Qt/KF, but that day is not today. To start off, we can make a simple C++ program just so we have something to compile. This guide requires you to have installed your distro’s build tools, the Qt libraries, git, Make, CMake, QMake, KDevelop and QtCreator (which usually comes with the package qt5-tools), g++, clang++, ninja and qt5-doc-html. Needless to say, no automagic is possible without all the tools being installed on your system!

  • [KDE/Kate Developer Christoph Cullmann] Keyboard Fun

    I think the final “product” looks nice. The RGB back-lighting still works, thought the new keycaps are not shine-through. In addition I have now a full shine-through ABS keycaps set as backup parts for more keyboard modding. And some more or less useless Varmilo baseboard. But who knows, if I spill too much coffee or whatever in my board, I can still re-build the Varmilo board to have something that works (and pings). Naturally that was not the way I meant to use the new keyboard, but good enough ;) And I must confess, a bit modding around on the keyboards was fun! For any people interested in keyboards: I think both boards mentioned above are ok. Perhaps I just was unlucky with my Varmilo board and other builds of it don’t ping at all, like the most reviews tell.

  • I Broke The Plasma Panels... AGAIN! - Kockatoo Tube

Kernel: Firmware Updates, NUMA, and GPU Statistics

  • Richard Hughes: Can you help with bulk storage firmware updates?

    Does anyone have any examples of peripheral devices that can have their firmware upgraded by dropping a new firmware file onto a mounted volume? e.g. insert device, new disk appears, firmware file is copied over, then the firmware update completes?

  • Speculative NUMA Fault Support Proposed For Improving Tiered Memory Linux Performance - Phoronix

    This year there has been a lot of Linux kernel work around improving the handling of tiered memory servers, namely those with traditional system RAM augmented by Intel Optane DC persistent memory. There has been work to demote pages during reclamation to the slower persistent memory, improving NUMA balancing around such systems to optimize memory placement, transparent page placement and related work around tiered memory Linux servers. The latest work comes by way of Alibaba and they are proposing speculative NUMA fault support for tiered memory systems. The proposed patches for speculative NUMA fault support will handle promotion of slow/hot memory to fast memory for enhancing system performance.

  • As We Prepare For 2022, Linux Still Doesn't Have Standardized Per-Client GPU Stats Reporting - Phoronix

    One of the Intel patch series we have been waiting to see mainlined since all the way back in 2018 is around per-client GPU metrics reporting for being able to show various GPU engine activity on a per-process basis. Every once in a while the patches have been revived but have yet to reach mainline. They recently were revved once again, leaving us hope that in 2022 we might finally see this standardized per-client/process GPU statistics reporting land in the mainline kernel. While it started out as an Intel driver effort and fitting the needs of their "intel_gpu_top" utility for exposing to users various per-process GPU metrics, it was later expanded to become a DRM driver standard so it could be supported by other Direct Rendering Manager drivers like AMDGPU. In turn this would ease the burden on user-space software wanting to make use of this information like GNOME/KDE System Monitor or other software that may want insights into per-process GPU usage whether it be for 3D, media engines, etc.

KDE Frameworks 5.89 Further Improves the Plasma Wayland Session, Fixes Many Bugs

KDE Frameworks 5.89 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Morphing Popups effect work correctly so that panel tooltips have a smooth animation when they appear and disappear, fixing Plasma OSD (On-Screen Display) to respect KWin’s maximized window placement policy, and improves support for QtWidgets apps like Dolphin, Gwenview, or Okular so that the menu won’t appear as a standalone window when clicking on the hamburger menu button while their windows are unfocused. Read more

