I think the final “product” looks nice. The RGB back-lighting still works, thought the new keycaps are not shine-through. In addition I have now a full shine-through ABS keycaps set as backup parts for more keyboard modding. And some more or less useless Varmilo baseboard. But who knows, if I spill too much coffee or whatever in my board, I can still re-build the Varmilo board to have something that works (and pings). Naturally that was not the way I meant to use the new keyboard, but good enough ;) And I must confess, a bit modding around on the keyboards was fun! For any people interested in keyboards: I think both boards mentioned above are ok. Perhaps I just was unlucky with my Varmilo board and other builds of it don’t ping at all, like the most reviews tell.

I’ve been learning how to code recently, but it takes a lot of my time to achieve even the basics since I have no IT background, which makes me unproductive for other stuff. And I was having some family health issues to take care of. I’ve decided to do what I like best instead; documenting, translating, subtitling. Let me casually introduce you to compilation of C++ and Qt software. I’m sure you’ll learn at least something. You will need some basic C++ knowledge, though. I plan on making a learning trajectory for those interested in learning Qt/KF, but that day is not today. To start off, we can make a simple C++ program just so we have something to compile. This guide requires you to have installed your distro’s build tools, the Qt libraries, git, Make, CMake, QMake, KDevelop and QtCreator (which usually comes with the package qt5-tools), g++, clang++, ninja and qt5-doc-html. Needless to say, no automagic is possible without all the tools being installed on your system!

Kernel: Firmware Updates, NUMA, and GPU Statistics Richard Hughes: Can you help with bulk storage firmware updates? Does anyone have any examples of peripheral devices that can have their firmware upgraded by dropping a new firmware file onto a mounted volume? e.g. insert device, new disk appears, firmware file is copied over, then the firmware update completes?

Speculative NUMA Fault Support Proposed For Improving Tiered Memory Linux Performance - Phoronix This year there has been a lot of Linux kernel work around improving the handling of tiered memory servers, namely those with traditional system RAM augmented by Intel Optane DC persistent memory. There has been work to demote pages during reclamation to the slower persistent memory, improving NUMA balancing around such systems to optimize memory placement, transparent page placement and related work around tiered memory Linux servers. The latest work comes by way of Alibaba and they are proposing speculative NUMA fault support for tiered memory systems. The proposed patches for speculative NUMA fault support will handle promotion of slow/hot memory to fast memory for enhancing system performance.

As We Prepare For 2022, Linux Still Doesn't Have Standardized Per-Client GPU Stats Reporting - Phoronix One of the Intel patch series we have been waiting to see mainlined since all the way back in 2018 is around per-client GPU metrics reporting for being able to show various GPU engine activity on a per-process basis. Every once in a while the patches have been revived but have yet to reach mainline. They recently were revved once again, leaving us hope that in 2022 we might finally see this standardized per-client/process GPU statistics reporting land in the mainline kernel. While it started out as an Intel driver effort and fitting the needs of their "intel_gpu_top" utility for exposing to users various per-process GPU metrics, it was later expanded to become a DRM driver standard so it could be supported by other Direct Rendering Manager drivers like AMDGPU. In turn this would ease the burden on user-space software wanting to make use of this information like GNOME/KDE System Monitor or other software that may want insights into per-process GPU usage whether it be for 3D, media engines, etc.