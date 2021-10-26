today's leftovers
-
OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux - Phoronix
OpenRazer as the open-source, community-maintained collection of Razer peripheral support for Linux is out with a new release.
OpenRazer is the independently-maintained software for supporting Razer lighting, mouse configurations, and other features on Linux that is normally provided by Razer's own (proprietary) software on Windows. OpenRazer is developed via reverse-engineering and over time has developed fairly robust Razer device support for Linux for not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets, base stations, Thunderbolt Dock, and other devices.
-
Adios, trusty Z10
Well, damn. After six years of reliable service, I've just been informed that my Blackberry Z10 smartphone is going to be "decommissioned" -- i.e., remotely bricked -- on January 4th.
-
Pharma turns to trade secrets and open source for software
Counsel at Bayer, Regeneron and two other companies explain what the rise of software in their firms means for IP protection and finding outside counsel
-
GNU World Order 438
The **strace** and **subversion** commands from Slackware software series **d**.
-
Xournal++ Your Best Friend For Tablet Notetaking - Invidious
A while back someone asked me about a tablet writing app but I had never actually used one so I did a bit of research and discovered Xournal++
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 605 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
KDE Hacking and Rants
Kernel: Firmware Updates, NUMA, and GPU Statistics
KDE Frameworks 5.89 Further Improves the Plasma Wayland Session, Fixes Many Bugs
KDE Frameworks 5.89 is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by making the Morphing Popups effect work correctly so that panel tooltips have a smooth animation when they appear and disappear, fixing Plasma OSD (On-Screen Display) to respect KWin’s maximized window placement policy, and improves support for QtWidgets apps like Dolphin, Gwenview, or Okular so that the menu won’t appear as a standalone window when clicking on the hamburger menu button while their windows are unfocused.
Recent comments
2 hours 45 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 4 min ago
7 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
1 day 34 min ago
1 day 39 min ago