Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.16-rc5 and while things are looking normal at this stage, he announced that this 5.16 cycle will drag on longer due to the Christmas / New Year's holidays. Torvalds noted in this evening's release announcement, "So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just random timing effects. Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks, but we'll see. As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid, rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates (bpf, kvm and networking). The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address space monitoring code."

today's leftovers OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux - Phoronix OpenRazer as the open-source, community-maintained collection of Razer peripheral support for Linux is out with a new release. OpenRazer is the independently-maintained software for supporting Razer lighting, mouse configurations, and other features on Linux that is normally provided by Razer's own (proprietary) software on Windows. OpenRazer is developed via reverse-engineering and over time has developed fairly robust Razer device support for Linux for not only their keyboards and mice but also headsets, base stations, Thunderbolt Dock, and other devices.

Adios, trusty Z10 Well, damn. After six years of reliable service, I've just been informed that my Blackberry Z10 smartphone is going to be "decommissioned" -- i.e., remotely bricked -- on January 4th.

Pharma turns to trade secrets and open source for software Counsel at Bayer, Regeneron and two other companies explain what the rise of software in their firms means for IP protection and finding outside counsel

GNU World Order 438 The **strace** and **subversion** commands from Slackware software series **d**.

Xournal++ Your Best Friend For Tablet Notetaking - Invidious A while back someone asked me about a tablet writing app but I had never actually used one so I did a bit of research and discovered Xournal++