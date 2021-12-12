Today in Techrights
- The EPO's Staff Does Need to Go on Strike in Order to Highlight Abuse/Misuse of Granting Authority and Mishandling of Patent Examiners
- [Meme] Strikes Should Not be Regulated by the People Those Strikes Are Against
- The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part XXXIII: Swedish Scepticism
- EPO Management Now Exploits Autistic People as “White-washing Communication Exercise for an Organization Which Has Breached Fundamental Rights”
- Links 12/12/2021: KDE Frameworks 5.89 and OpenRazer 3.2 Released
- Links 12/12/2021: GNU Releases and Haiku Activity Report
- [Meme] [Teaser] On Tolerating 'Kings' in Charge of the EPO
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Jérôme's UPC 'Sausage Factory' in Brussels
- Links 12/12/2021: Whisker Menu 2.7.1 and SeaBIOS 1.15 Released
Linux 5.16-rc5
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Python Programming and More
