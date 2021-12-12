Linux 5.16-rc5
-
Linux 5.16-rc5
So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just random timing effects. Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks, but we'll see. As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid, rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates (bpf, kvm and networking). The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address space monitoring code. Shortlog appended. Do give it a good testing - with the holidays coming up, things are probably going to slow down both on the development and testing front, and as a result I expect that I will also extend the rc series by another week not because it's necessarily needed (too early to tell, but doesn't feel that way), but simply because nobody will want to open the next merge window immediately in the new year. Anyway, that's the plan right now (based on previous years where we've done the same), but let's see how this all goes. Linus
-
Linux 5.16-rc5 Released - Cycle To Be Extended Due To The Holidays - Phoronix
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.16-rc5 and while things are looking normal at this stage, he announced that this 5.16 cycle will drag on longer due to the Christmas / New Year's holidays.
Torvalds noted in this evening's release announcement, "So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just random timing effects. Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks, but we'll see. As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid, rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates (bpf, kvm and networking). The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address space monitoring code."
-
Kernel prepatch 5.16-rc5 [LWN.net]
The 5.16-rc5 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.16-rc5
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Python Programming and More
Recent comments
1 hour 30 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 47 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
15 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 20 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago