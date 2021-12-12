Giving back to the community
There are various reasons I chose to do an event involving Tryton. One reason is that I'm using it myself: investing in the community will help the product grow in the future.
Many free software organizations have recently tried to hire remote workers in Albania. These decisions have attracted a lot of attention. The woman I hired to help me prepare for the Courgent visit and organize the event in Tirana is Kristina Millona.
In each of the communities I've visited in the region, I've shared a lot of information to help young people seek scholarships abroad, for example, Irish scholarships and Australian scholarships. Kristina applied for the prestigious Chevening scholarship and in the middle of the project we were working on, she received the news that she had been selected. The scholarship has a rigorous selection process where each applicant is evaluated on merit. Congratulations Kristina.
Compared to the tech industry in other countries, there are a lot of women participating in these events. One of the top requests that I've heard from these women is to introduce any successful women in business or technology who might come and speak to them.
