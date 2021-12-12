Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) Will Reach End of Life on January 20th, 2022
Powered by Linux kernel 5.11 and built around the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment series (with support for GNOME 40 apps), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) also introduced PipeWire support, nftables as the default firewall backend, support for smart card authentication, and a redesigned Yaru dark theme.
But, not being a long-term support (LTS) release, Ubuntu 21.04 only receives software and security updates for nine months, which means that it will reach end of life on January 20th, 2022. At that time, Canonical will stop offering updates for the Hirsute Hippo release. All users are urged to upgrade to Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) as soon as possible!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 390 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.16-rc5
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Python Programming and More
Recent comments
2 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
16 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 22 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago