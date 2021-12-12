today's howtos
How to install OBS Studio on Fedora - Darryl Dias
In order to install OBS Studio we need to add RPM Fusion Free repository.
Let’s do that by entering the command below and adding the RPM Fusion Free repository.
How To Install PostgreSQL on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the PostgreSQL 14 on a Fedora 35.
DNS: What Is It, What Is It Used for and How It Works
As you may know, computers use IP addresses to connect with each other and communicate.
However, humans use and prefer names (such as bytexd.com) to access computers. This is because domain names in spoken language are easier to use and remember than a scary sequence of numbers (e.g., 192.168.1.165).
What would happen if we have to access the computers only using their IP addresses? In that case, you have to memorize tens or even hundreds of these numbers (can a human do that?).
This would not only be error-prone but also very hard or even impossible to use in this fast-growing digital world, where thousands of new domains are added to the Internet each day.
Luckily, we have computer scientist and internet pioneer, Paul Mockapetris for inventing a naming system called Domain Name System (DNS).
The main task of a Domain Name System (DNS) is to translate the domain names of computers into their IP addresses.
How to play Bayonetta on Linux
What is Kubectl Patch Command
Kubernetes offers various methods to update resources: edit, apply, patch, and replace. So, today our discussion topic is Kubectl patch or patch command. If you communicate with Kubernetes clusters via kubectl CLI, then you might be familiar with the edit or apply subcommands. Just like these two commands, we are less familiar with the patch command of kubectl. The patch command enables you to change part of a resource specification, specifying the changed part on CLI. While updating a resource, it’s good to patch it. There are three types of patching, i.e., Strategic, JSON merge patch, and JSON patch.
The strategic-merge type tries to “do the accurate thing” when merging the given spec with the current spec. More explicitly, it tries to merge both arrays and objects. For instance, specifying a patch that holds a single or new variable in a pod container specification results in that variable being included in the current variables, not overwriting them. Erasing an array element via a strategic merge patch is more difficult, which needs the usage of merge orders.
Like the strategic approach, the JSON merge patch method takes a partial Kubernetes specification as input and holds the merging objects. This way is quite dissimilar from the above-cited approach as it only supports replacing arrays. While using this approach, you need to stream full specifications for all of the containers; if you need to modify any container propertyOn on the CLI, you can choose JSON merge patch via kubectl patch.
On the other hand, the JSON patch method uses a JSON illustration of the variations you wish to make to a resource. JSON Patch is a more robust and efficient way to state the modifications that you want to make.
What is MySQL RANGE Partitioning
Partitioning is a process in which large tables of the database are divided into separate tables but treated as a single table. We can make partitions in the database using MySQL and place the data according to these partitions. In the MySQL database, the only horizontal partition is supported and it is of six types. In this post, RANGE partitioning will be discussed in detail and explained with the help of examples so the readers can understand it.
What is MySQL List Partitioning
Partitioning of a MySQL database is a process in which data placed in the tables is further divided into small tables; which makes it easy to handle the large size of data. MySQL is a database that is very much popular among SQL databases to manage the data.
MySQL supports only horizontal partitioning. In MySQL, there are six types of partitioning, one of them is List partitioning, which is going to be explained in this article with the help of an example.
How do I check my Redis Memory Usage
Redis is an in-memory data store. This means that it stores the data in the system’s memory. The ability to store the data in the RAM is very crucial to improve performance as it does not require a complete round trip to the disk to fetch the data.
However, storing the data in memory comes with a significant drawback. When the data size grows exponentially, more RAM size is required to handle the data. Adding more RAM as the data grows can be expensive and prone to hardware compatibility and failures.
Although storage and size affect all database systems, it is more announced in in-memory databases such as Redis or Memcached. It is good to keep in mind that Redis is not developed as the central database for massive applications.
How to count total keys in Redis
Redis is a free and open-source in-memory key-value database that is built for performance and flexibility. It is cross-platform and can run on Unix/Unix-like systems and Windows.
This tutorial describes how you can view and count all the keys in a Redis database using various commands and techniques.
The example commands and illustrations have been tested on a Debian 11 server and a Redis server version 6.0. We recommend using the official Redis CLI utility to get a similar output, as shown in this guide.
How can I see All Redis Keys
If you have ever used a Key-value database, you probably have no problem with the Redis database’s workings. However, if you are new to the concept of key-value databases, they can be a little confusing compared to relational databases.
This tutorial will try to demystify how to work with Redis by showing how to work with keys.
Access Redis Via Ruby
Redis is a free and open-source in-memory key-value data store famous for high performance, low latency, and flexibility.
This tutorial will help you to interact with a Redis database using the Ruby programming language.
How to use Redis Keys
Redis is a key-value data store. Hence, understanding how to work with keys is a fundamental concept when using Redis.
This guide will look at how to work with Redis keys and various commands to manage them.
How to use the RDB (Redis Backup File)
Backups are essential features in sensitive data environments such as databases. They allow us to perform restorations in case of failures and errors.
One example of such an environment is a database such as Redis. Since its an in-memory database, a simple error such as power failure can lead to data loss. It is therefore essential to have persistence for your data.
This tutorial will learn how to work with the Redis Database Backup to save the data stored in the memory to the system’s disk and perform restorations from the RDB.
How to FlushDB in Redis
Redis is a free, open-source key-value data store. It stores data in the system’s memory instead of the disk. This feature allows Redis to be super fast compared to databases such as relational databases. It is mainly used in high-performance and low latency environments.
Using this tutorial, you will learn to delete all the keys in a Redis database and clear the Redis cache.
How to use Ansible Dry Run
Ansible is a free and open-source configuration management tool. It allows you to manage remote servers from a single machine.
In this tutorial, you will learn how the Ansible dry_run works and how to use it in your playbooks.
How to use Snapshots with Redis
In Redis, a snapshot refers to the process and method of ensuring the persistence of data from the system memory to a permanent location such as the system’s disk.
Although Redis is an in-memory data store, it does provide various methods to store and recover data to and from the system’s disk.
This article will discuss how to use persistence in the Redis database. It is good to note that we will not dive deep into how the methods of backup provided by Redis are implemented. Consider the documentation to learn more and discover which is best for your use case.
How to use Redis Sorted Set
Sorted sets are one of the most valuable and advanced data types in Redis. Sorted sets are very similar to sets because they both contain non-repeating string sequences. However, unlike standard sets, sorted sets include a score value associated with each member.
The score value allows them to be sorted in a specific order. Each member of a sorted set must be unique but can share a score value with multiple members.
In this tutorial, you will learn all about the sorted sets in Redis and how you can use them in your databases.
Ensure you have an existing Redis server installed and running to follow this tutorial.
How to copy or clone a MySQL database
In MySQL the data can be backed up by making its clone or making a copy, so in case of any mishap, it can be retrieved from its clone. For the new users of MySQL, it is the popular database management tool for relational databases(SQL); it manages the data by arranging them in tables which not only help the developers to manage them easily in a well-structured way but also improved the processing of the computer by which it is being operated.
To create the backup of the database in MySQL, we will make a clone or copy in a very easy procedure which will be discussed in detail in this article.
How to Configure Linux Mint Updates Automatically
The Linux operating system is made of many libraries and packages linked together in a complicated network. These packages contain all the data that is required to run the operating system and to run your operating system smoothly, you should update your system frequently. It repairs security gaps that have been identified to protect your system from outside intruders, virus attacks, correct or delete computer bugs that can slow down your system, and improve the speed and system efficiency. Moreover, updates also bring new features to your devices while removing old ones that can enhance your productivity. So, updating your OS is critical, but manually doing that is a very hectic and tedious task. This is where automatic updates kick in, so you no longer have to bother about the manual updates.
How to connect to WiFi on Pop!_OS
Parse Lighttpd Access.log
System administrators require detailed information to diagnose and fix problems that may be encountered in a system. One source of such information is logs. Logs are a series of records that describe how a system or resources in the system are utilized.
A web server such as Lighttpd allows you to configure the level of details of the output information by the use of logs. It uses the Common Log Format by default. However, the logging method is highly configurable for various needs and scenarios.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to enable logging in Lighttpd server and understand the formatting of the logs from the access.log file.
Kubectl Get Pods Wide Format
Kubectl is a Kubernetes command-line configuration tool that interacts with a Kubernetes API server. Kubernetes objects can easily be created, updated, and as well as destroyed using Kubectl. This cheatsheet was built as a quick reference for running commands on a variety of Kubernetes components and resources.
How to use Terraform depends_on
With the rise of cloud computing over the years, the need for automated and fast tools to manage them has become necessary. Terraform is one of these tools.
Terraform, developed by Hashicorp, is an infrastructure as a code utility. It allows you to provision cloud infrastructure in a fast and efficient way. Using Terraform, you can build, modify and destroy cloud resources in a few lines of code. It supports cloud providers such as Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and more, including custom cloud infrastructure.
Query Redis from Python
Remote Dictionary Server, or Redis for short, is a free, open-source in-memory database. Redis is a single-threaded NoSQL database that is built for high-performance and low-latency between data reads and writes. It uses key-value pairs to store the data.
Although the data is stored in the system’s memory, you can add persistence by dumping the stored data to disk and loading it when needed.
In this guide, we will introduce you to key concepts in Redis and show you how to use Redis with the Python programming language.
How to Enable IPv6 in Nginx? - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this short post, we will show you how to enable IPv6 on Nginx. This step is important to make our website or web application available in more ways.
