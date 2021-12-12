9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021 This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition. On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing.

Giving back to the community There are various reasons I chose to do an event involving Tryton. One reason is that I'm using it myself: investing in the community will help the product grow in the future. Many free software organizations have recently tried to hire remote workers in Albania. These decisions have attracted a lot of attention. The woman I hired to help me prepare for the Courgent visit and organize the event in Tirana is Kristina Millona. In each of the communities I've visited in the region, I've shared a lot of information to help young people seek scholarships abroad, for example, Irish scholarships and Australian scholarships. Kristina applied for the prestigious Chevening scholarship and in the middle of the project we were working on, she received the news that she had been selected. The scholarship has a rigorous selection process where each applicant is evaluated on merit. Congratulations Kristina. Compared to the tech industry in other countries, there are a lot of women participating in these events. One of the top requests that I've heard from these women is to introduce any successful women in business or technology who might come and speak to them.