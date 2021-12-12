Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Videos/Shows: Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of December 2021 06:49:46 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Linux Mint 20.3 Beta Cinnamon Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, Cinnamon edition.

  • Linux Mint 20.3 Beta Cinnamon

    Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, Cinnamon edition. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4 (but you can easily upgrade it to 5.13), Cinnamon 5.2, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Linux Action News 219

    The Log4Shell vulnerability is making waves this week; we'll explain why and break down how it works.

    Plus, some good news for the Desktop and systemd-homed gets one step closer.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 301 – You’re holdingit wrong: the importance of unlearning

    Josh and Kurt talk about the epic failure that was episode 300. But this ties nicely into the topic of the day which is new ways to do things. The example is a new way to hold a controller when playing Tetris. There are always new tools and new ideas in security. Sometimes we have to abandon the old way because the new way to too good to ignore.

»

More in Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021

This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition. On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing. Read more

Giving back to the community

There are various reasons I chose to do an event involving Tryton. One reason is that I'm using it myself: investing in the community will help the product grow in the future. Many free software organizations have recently tried to hire remote workers in Albania. These decisions have attracted a lot of attention. The woman I hired to help me prepare for the Courgent visit and organize the event in Tirana is Kristina Millona. In each of the communities I've visited in the region, I've shared a lot of information to help young people seek scholarships abroad, for example, Irish scholarships and Australian scholarships. Kristina applied for the prestigious Chevening scholarship and in the middle of the project we were working on, she received the news that she had been selected. The scholarship has a rigorous selection process where each applicant is evaluated on merit. Congratulations Kristina. Compared to the tech industry in other countries, there are a lot of women participating in these events. One of the top requests that I've heard from these women is to introduce any successful women in business or technology who might come and speak to them. Read more

Linux 5.16-rc5

  • Linux 5.16-rc5
    So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger
than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame
people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just
random timing effects.

Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks,
but we'll see.

As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid,
rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates
(bpf, kvm and networking).

The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core
kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address
space monitoring code.

Shortlog appended.

Do give it a good testing - with the holidays coming up, things are
probably going to slow down both on the development and testing front,
and as a result I expect that I will also extend the rc series by
another week not because it's necessarily needed (too early to tell,
but doesn't feel that way), but simply because nobody will want to
open the next merge window immediately in the new year.

Anyway, that's the plan right now (based on previous years where we've
done the same), but let's see how this all goes.

                 Linus
  • Linux 5.16-rc5 Released - Cycle To Be Extended Due To The Holidays - Phoronix

    Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.16-rc5 and while things are looking normal at this stage, he announced that this 5.16 cycle will drag on longer due to the Christmas / New Year's holidays. Torvalds noted in this evening's release announcement, "So everything looks fairly normal. This rc5 is perhaps a bit bigger than usual, but it's not like it's breaking any records. I blame people trying to get stuff done before the holidays, and/or just random timing effects. Anyway, I do expect things to calm down over the next couple of weeks, but we'll see. As to rc5, the patch is dominated by drivers (network, sound, hid, rdma, usb... and a lot of other random things) and selftest updates (bpf, kvm and networking). The rest is fairly random - filesystems (cifs, btrfs, tracefs), core kernel and networking. Some fixups to the new damon virtual address space monitoring code."

  • Kernel prepatch 5.16-rc5 [LWN.net]

    The 5.16-rc5 kernel prepatch is out for testing.

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6