Videos/Shows: Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
-
Linux Mint 20.3 Beta Cinnamon Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, Cinnamon edition.
-
Linux Mint 20.3 Beta Cinnamon
Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, Cinnamon edition. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4 (but you can easily upgrade it to 5.13), Cinnamon 5.2, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
-
Linux Action News 219
The Log4Shell vulnerability is making waves this week; we'll explain why and break down how it works.
Plus, some good news for the Desktop and systemd-homed gets one step closer.
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 301 – You’re holdingit wrong: the importance of unlearning
Josh and Kurt talk about the epic failure that was episode 300. But this ties nicely into the topic of the day which is new ways to do things. The example is a new way to hold a controller when playing Tetris. There are always new tools and new ideas in security. Sometimes we have to abandon the old way because the new way to too good to ignore.
-
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021
This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition. On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing.
Giving back to the community
There are various reasons I chose to do an event involving Tryton. One reason is that I'm using it myself: investing in the community will help the product grow in the future. Many free software organizations have recently tried to hire remote workers in Albania. These decisions have attracted a lot of attention. The woman I hired to help me prepare for the Courgent visit and organize the event in Tirana is Kristina Millona. In each of the communities I've visited in the region, I've shared a lot of information to help young people seek scholarships abroad, for example, Irish scholarships and Australian scholarships. Kristina applied for the prestigious Chevening scholarship and in the middle of the project we were working on, she received the news that she had been selected. The scholarship has a rigorous selection process where each applicant is evaluated on merit. Congratulations Kristina. Compared to the tech industry in other countries, there are a lot of women participating in these events. One of the top requests that I've heard from these women is to introduce any successful women in business or technology who might come and speak to them.
Linux 5.16-rc5
Today in Techrights
