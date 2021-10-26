Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 13th of December 2021 11:32:11 AM

Filed under

I found the JuNest software to be one of those rare gems that does exactly what it sets out to do, no more or less. The JuNest project gives us the ability to set up a semi-isolated Arch Linux environment in a jail. The software allows us to install and run software from the Arch repositories without contaminating our host operating system. This essentially gives us access to an Arch Linux environment without the overhead of a virtual machine. It also means we can use Arch applications on our desktop and share files between our host system and the JuNest jail seamlessly.

I did run into some errors with more complex applications, but those were easy enough to work around by simply running the junest command to access the jail's namespace.

All in all, I like JuNest. It may not be a full Linux distribution, like those we usual cover here, but it does provide a helpful way to run cutting edge Arch software from within an existing Linux distribution with minimal overhead or maintenance. The fact we can manage the JuNest environment and install additional software from Arch's repositories without administrative access also makes this a very handy tool for situations where we are working in a restrictive environment.