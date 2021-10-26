Fwupd 1.7.3 introduces support for Nordic Semiconductor nRF secure devices, adds a sync-bkc sub-command to ensure a known set of firmware versions, adds FuArchiveFirmware support for plugins that use archives as firmware files, adds sector size properties and a quirkable page to FuCfiDevice, and makes Upower and powerd support optional. On top of these enhancements, the fwupd 1.7.3 release fixes various bugs to improve support for existing hardware. For example, it fixes firmware flashing of the Lenovo TBT3 dock, and improves support for System76’s Launch configurable keyboard by adding a new mechanism to wait for it to come back from DFU mode.

How I use open source to design my own card games I love a good game, and I particularly enjoy tabletop games because they have many of the same traits that open source has. When you're playing a card game in real life with friends sitting around a table, you can as a group decide that Jokers are wild. Alternately, you could arbitrarily decide that should a Joker come into play, anyone holding an Ace must discard that Ace. Or when a Queen of Diamonds comes into play, everyone must pass their hand to the player on their right. In other words, you can reprogram the rules on a whim because a game is nothing but a mutually agreed-upon set of conditions. To me, what's even better is that you can invent your own games instead of hacking the rules of somebody else's game. From time to time, I do this as a hobbyist, and because I like to combine my hobbies, I tend to design games with only open source and open culture resources.