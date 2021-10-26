Games: OpenRazer, Ubisoft, and Much More
OpenRazer 3.2.0 brings more device support for Razer fans on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Have some fancy Razer devices? Need help managing them on Linux? OpenRazer 3.2.0 is out now and it's looking good.
Much like many other bigger vendors, Razer don't officially support Linux with their proprietary applications so it's up to the community to work around that and get all features working. This is what OpenRazer does and it manages to do it very well too. When paired up with a GUI app like Polychromatic, it's easy!
The Linux Gamer: These six remixed commands help us catch new, chiller vibes in the terminal. - Invidious
Ubisoft Is Hiring A Linux Developer For An "Unannounced Project" But Don't Get Too Excited - Phoronix
Ubisoft issued a new job posting for a Linux developer, which has many Linux gamers excited especially as it's mentioned for an "unannounced project." Unfortunately, contrary to all the emailed tips in overnight about the job posting, it ultimately will likely prove to be of little interest to the gaming community.
A new Ubisoft job posting is looking for a senior programmer that is experienced with Linux and in particular Debian. While one might think that this is in relation to the upcoming Valve Steam Deck, Steam OS 3.0 is Arch Linux based where it's the now defunct former SteamOS builds that were based on Debian. If the Debian focus is accurate, it's possible this job role has something to do with Google's Stadia. The job role also makes mention of experience in Google Cloud SDK. Debian is the default operating system currently in Google Cloud. Meanwhile another popular Linux target with increasing gaming ambitions is Tesla's in-vehicle infotainment system though that is running on Ubuntu.
Wounds of Eventide brings the final chapter for Blasphemous out now | GamingOnLinux
Blasphemous has a fresh update out with Wounds of Eventide, which brings overall the story to a close.
Coming as part of a series of updates that began with Stir of Dawn in 2020, this free upgrade provides us with the usual assortment of new levels, bosses, items and allows you to unearth "secrets that will unlock another fate for Cvstodia – leading into the events of the Blasphemous sequel (launching in 2023)". The developer did say that late-game saves may not be able to access all of the content "but you will get clues on what to do when you replay the game".
Last Epoch gets improved controller support and a first dungeon | GamingOnLinux
Combining together time travel with an action RPG full of dungeon crawling and lots of replay value, Last Epoch continues showing off its promise with the Eternal Legends update.
Firstly, as we will no doubt see plenty more games do over the next couple of months for the Steam Deck, Eleventh Hour Games have improved controller support with this update to make more of the UI easily accessible with it. There's also been a number of parts optimized for better performance like the minimap, enemy / minion movement and attack animations and so on.
Valve broke Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Linux, Vulkan may come soon | GamingOnLinux
Despite Valve pushing many areas of Linux gaming, including the upcoming Steam Deck handheld which will use the Arch-based SteamOS 3, they still totally break their own games.
It's pretty concerning that their absolute #1 most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has been thoroughly broken on Linux (and macOS) with the update that landed on Friday, December 10. First, the game wouldn't even launch at all which was thankfully fixed - but there's a pretty huge game-breaking problem still left in.
Valve show off exclusive Steam Deck case for 512GB model | GamingOnLinux
While all variants of the Steam Deck will come with their own case, the top-end 512GB model will include a slightly different design and Valve has now shown it off. It's not overly exciting and the tweaks to it are pretty minimal but still looks pretty stylish.
Valve say that the casing is functionally identical it's just a cosmetic difference with the Steam Deck logo being a different colour, the zipper pulls are different, the fabric inside is different and the addition of a microfiber cleaning cloth plus a a separate drawstring pouch for the power cord.
Cities: Skylines Airports DLC announced for release in January | GamingOnLinux
Seems Paradox and Colossal Order aren't done with their city builder just yet, as the Cities: Skylines Airports DLC was just announced for release on January 25.
"Cities: Skylines Airports expansion DLC invites you onboard to experience the wonders and logistics of modern-day air travel. Please have your boarding pass ready as you start to place and design your airport. Fasten your seatbelts and connect your airport to the city through bus, metro, and train stations. Please place your items in the overhead compartments so that you can create cargo terminals connected to your airport complex while hauling in new goods and materials. We are now at the perfect altitude to begin enhancing your city's travel industry! Thank you for flying with us today!"
Fwupd 1.7.3 Released with Support for Most Nordic Semiconductor nRF Secure Devices
Fwupd 1.7.3 introduces support for Nordic Semiconductor nRF secure devices, adds a sync-bkc sub-command to ensure a known set of firmware versions, adds FuArchiveFirmware support for plugins that use archives as firmware files, adds sector size properties and a quirkable page to FuCfiDevice, and makes Upower and powerd support optional. On top of these enhancements, the fwupd 1.7.3 release fixes various bugs to improve support for existing hardware. For example, it fixes firmware flashing of the Lenovo TBT3 dock, and improves support for System76’s Launch configurable keyboard by adding a new mechanism to wait for it to come back from DFU mode.
Android Leftovers
How I use open source to design my own card games
I love a good game, and I particularly enjoy tabletop games because they have many of the same traits that open source has. When you're playing a card game in real life with friends sitting around a table, you can as a group decide that Jokers are wild. Alternately, you could arbitrarily decide that should a Joker come into play, anyone holding an Ace must discard that Ace. Or when a Queen of Diamonds comes into play, everyone must pass their hand to the player on their right. In other words, you can reprogram the rules on a whim because a game is nothing but a mutually agreed-upon set of conditions. To me, what's even better is that you can invent your own games instead of hacking the rules of somebody else's game. From time to time, I do this as a hobbyist, and because I like to combine my hobbies, I tend to design games with only open source and open culture resources.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Motion
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene. Motion is used to create and edit motion graphics, titling for video production and film production, and 2D and 3D compositing for visual effects. The software lets users create and play back visual effects and motion graphics. Motion is commercial proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
