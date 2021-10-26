Linux Graphics: Modernity, Planned Obsolescence, and Resurrection
RadeonSI Gallium3D Driver Wires Up Wave32 Improvements For RDNA GPUs - Phoronix
AMD's "RDNA" class GPUs support wavefront sizes of 32 and 64 compared to older GCN GPUs at 64 threads. Going back to 2019 RadeonSI began making use of Wave32 for some shaders but now for Mesa 22.0 next quarter there are greater Wave32 improvements that have landed.
Well known open-source AMD OpenGL driver expert Marek Olšák has now landed the merge request, radeonsi: add Wave32 and primitive binning heuristics and shader profiles, stronger loop unrolling. In there is support for unrolling loops of up to roughly 128 iterations that helps the performance in some scenarios (like SPECViewPerf13), various NIR improvements, and then the Wave32 heuristics and shader profiles.
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Queued up as part of the x86/core changes intended for the Linux 5.17 cycle is dropping of the AMD 3DNow! code within the kernel. While 3DNow! brings back fond memories from the days of AMD's K6 and early Athlon processors, AMD deprecated the instructions a decade ago and no longer found in newer processors. Removing of the 3DNow! kernel code is being done as part of some code improvements.
Hitting tip's x86/core branch is this commit dropping the 3DNow! code from the kernel. 3DNow! built upon MMX instruction set to offer faster performance for vector processing of floating point data. But 3DNow! ultimately didn't see too much adoption amid Intel's successful SSE introduction.
Twenty years later, the ATI Radeon R300 GPU receives update to driver from supportive Linux community
Website Phoronix, a site heavily devoted on everything Linux, discovered that the ATI Radeon R300, R400, and R500 series GPUs are receiving a new driver under Linux after twenty years of life. This new driver is an open-source graphics driver created by developer Emma Anholt. The driver is intended to allow the GPUs to access the ability to request NIR shaders from the Mesa 3D library (via the state tracker in Mesa 3D) and send the NIR to the TGSI pathway. NIR minimizes the pressure of the GPU when running 3D level applications—essentially an optimization layer that is located at the core of the driver's shader compilers received from Mesa.
The Linux community is attempting to revive these 20-year-old GPUs
A bunch of almost 20-year-old graphics cards have received an open-source driver update, courtesy of developer Emma Anholt.
As reported by Tom's Hardware, the ATI Radeon R300, R400 and R500 are getting new drivers under Linux, allowing the GPUs to request NIR shaders from the Mesa 3D graphics library’s state tracker, and to use the NIR to TGSI path.
Due to hardware limitations, the NIR could be available only for the R500, but this is yet to be confirmed.
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
digiKam 7.4 Professional Photo Management App Brings New Features and Better Camera Support
Coming five months after digiKam 7.3, the digiKam 7.4 release is here with a new tool that lets users share items on the network with a Motion JPEG stream server, as well as an improved Showfoto component that received a new left sidebar which can host a folder-view to help users quickly explore images from their local file system or a stack-view to host your favorite contents. An interesting change in digiKam 7.4 is the improved Image Quality Sorter tool, which helps users label images by accepted, pending, or rejected. Also improved is the database component, which now features the ability to use a local SQLite thumbnail database with an external MySQL configuration.
Open Access: What Is It & Why It’s Important For Science
Open Access is a publication model that allows anyone to use and access scientific papers produced by an academic journal or publication. Historically, interested readers (Researchers, students… etc) need to pay for a subscription if they want to access the scientific papers produced by an academic publication, or they may need to pay the access price only for the articles they want to get. Alternatively, they may also access them with the help of their universities or sponsoring institutes, which usually provide a free full/partial subscription for their researchers. Those access fees could range anywhere from $20 to $500 per paper, and the monthly subscription fees are in a similar price range as well. However, those access fees are a huge barrier for independent researchers which are not affiliated with a university or a funding source. Anyone who has tried to publish a scientific paper must have needed to read tens of related papers in the literature, and if he or she are going to pay for every single article they need to access, then they won’t be able to do science. These fees are heavy even for universities themselves; they have to pay millions of dollars each year in order to keep providing their researchers with the scientific literature access they need. Sometimes, they may not have the enough funding to sign contracts with all the needed publishers, and hence, researchers have to deal with this situation for their own.
