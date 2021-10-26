Ksnip - Make my screenshots pretty please
Photo editing comes in many shapes and forms. Shapes and forms, geddit? Now, sometimes, you need a full-blown suite to get things done, and sometimes, you just need a few tiny annotations and markings on an image. Believe or not, doing the latter isn't as trivial as one would expect.
For heavy tasks, one can rely on the likes of GIMP or Krita (if we're talking about freeware), perhaps IrfanView. If you struggle with these, you could load LibreOffice Impress and use text boxes and arrows and shapes to get the desired effect. Dedicated programs intended for lightweight image styling are far and few in between. But I've found a nice little tool, and it's called Ksnip. Follow me.
[...]
I am quite pleased with this almost accidental discovery. KSnip is a solid program, managing to balance simplicity and power quite well. You have lots of options available, without going overboard or making the usage slow and difficult. It makes for an excellent educational tool, allowing you to create visual guides and presentations with ease.
And so, if you need to mark your images with text and some arrows, and perhaps add a small effect here or there, KSnip is the perfect software for the task. You can always do more with the big programs, if you need to, but for ordinary needs and quick editing, it delivers. The usage is intuitive, there were no quirks or bugs, and I was able to make my modifications without having to read hours of tutorials on how to generate a speech balloon or create an arrow. Fast 'n' furious, JPEG style. Mission accomplished.
