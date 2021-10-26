An application launcher makes things convenient to quickly navigate to an active window, launch a new app, and so on. Ulauncher is one such application launcher to use if your Linux distribution does not offer any out-of-the-box. If that spikes your interest already, you will find Fly-Pie interesting! An application launcher tailored for users who primarily use a mouse and always place one hand to navigate using the mouse instead of the keyboard.

Does the phrase private browser ring a bell? Considering the questionable digital privacy conditions, such programs are becoming increasingly popular. A private browser is a web browser that helps you keep your browsing history and other data confidential. It does this by enabling specific security mechanisms and reducing the opportunities for entities to track you. Thus, such tools are great for keeping your data safe from prying eyes, whether it be someone who might be snooping on your computer or trackers that log your interactions with the web. Let’s see which private browsers are the best for your Linux operating system.

Ksnip - Make my screenshots pretty please Photo editing comes in many shapes and forms. Shapes and forms, geddit? Now, sometimes, you need a full-blown suite to get things done, and sometimes, you just need a few tiny annotations and markings on an image. Believe or not, doing the latter isn't as trivial as one would expect. For heavy tasks, one can rely on the likes of GIMP or Krita (if we're talking about freeware), perhaps IrfanView. If you struggle with these, you could load LibreOffice Impress and use text boxes and arrows and shapes to get the desired effect. Dedicated programs intended for lightweight image styling are far and few in between. But I've found a nice little tool, and it's called Ksnip. Follow me. [...] I am quite pleased with this almost accidental discovery. KSnip is a solid program, managing to balance simplicity and power quite well. You have lots of options available, without going overboard or making the usage slow and difficult. It makes for an excellent educational tool, allowing you to create visual guides and presentations with ease. And so, if you need to mark your images with text and some arrows, and perhaps add a small effect here or there, KSnip is the perfect software for the task. You can always do more with the big programs, if you need to, but for ordinary needs and quick editing, it delivers. The usage is intuitive, there were no quirks or bugs, and I was able to make my modifications without having to read hours of tutorials on how to generate a speech balloon or create an arrow. Fast 'n' furious, JPEG style. Mission accomplished. Also: I Just Threw Away Half Of KDE Panels Code! - Kockatoo Tube