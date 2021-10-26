today's howtos
How to play Arma 3 on Linux
Arma 3 is an open-world, realistic tactical military FPS. It was developed and published by Bohemia Interactive. If you’re a fan of real shooters, Arma 3 is a must-play. Here’s how you can play Arma 3 on your Linux PC.
How to Fix the No Sound Issue in Ubuntu - Make Tech Easier
An issue often faced by Ubuntu users after installing Ubuntu or upgrading to a new version is the sound problem, or more specifically, the “no-sound” problem. This can happen for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is related to a misconfiguration in the speaker settings, or maybe your hardware is not well-supported.
For most people, it’s usually a pretty easy problem to resolve. This is because most problems stem from an issue with services running on the system. In this article we go through a few simple fixes you can try. You don’t necessarily have to try them all. Just start at the top of the list and work your way down.
How to Check Disk Usage on Linux With duf
Linux has a bunch of useful commands to simplify certain operations on the system. df, for instance, helps you determine how much free disk space you have on a drive, whereas du shows the estimated file space usage on your system.
While both these commands work well and do their job as intended, there's another useful command called duf, an alternative to df that provides better disk monitoring functionality.
In this guide, we'll look at duf in detail and go over the steps to install and use it on Linux.
How to Fix Git Using the Wrong SSH Key & Account – CloudSavvy IT
Want to analyze disk usage on Linux? Here's how to install and use duf, a free and open-source disk usage checker for Linux.
How to Install Mantis Bug Tracking System with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Mantis is an open-source PHP-based bug tracking tool developed to provide efficiency and simplicity to track the software defect as well as project management. It supports various database backends which include Mysql, MS-SQL, and Postgresql.
I am using Nginx Web Server instead of Apache. The installation steps in this tutorial were performed on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
How to Install Linux Kernel 5.15 on CentOS 8 Stream - LinuxCapable
Linux kernel 5.15 has many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on CentOS Stream 8.
How to Add a Volume to an Existing Docker Container – CloudSavvy IT
While Docker is a useful tool for packaging and managing applications, it also presents many unique challenges, such as dealing with stored data. Usually, you add volumes to containers in the creation script, but what if you need to make new ones?
How to run multiple Linux containers in Chrome OS for extra build environments - TechRepublic
If you'd like to employ a Chromebook as a developer machine, you might be interested in a new multi-Linux container feature in Chrome OS 98. Jack Wallen shows you how to enable and use it.
How to install Flask on Ubuntu 21.10 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide, we are going to explore how to install the Flask framework on Ubuntu 21.10.
Flask is a microweb framework written in Python. It is classified as a microframework because it doesn’t require particular libraries or tools. It has no database abstraction layer, form validation, or any other components where pre-existing third-party libraries provide common functions.
Flask depends on jinja template engine and the Werkzeug WSGI toolkit.
How to create a DynamoDB Table in AWS
Amazon DynamoDB is a key-value and document database. It's a fully managed, multi-region, multi-master, durable database and can handle more than 10 trillion requests per day. It has built-in security, backup and restore, and in-memory caching for internet-scale applications. We can build applications with virtually unlimited throughput and storage.
For use cases that require even faster access with microsecond latency, DynamoDB Accelerator provides a fully managed in-memory cache. It is serverless with no servers to provision, patch, or manage and no software to install, maintain, or operate. It provides both provisioned and on-demand capacity modes. It encrypts all data by default.
How to Install and Configure WildFly (JBoss) on Debian 11
Wildfly is an application server written in Java and developed by RedHat. It is a simple, lightweight, and powerful server with a CLI and an admin console. It is open-source, cross-platform, and based on pluggable subsystems that can be added or removed as needed. It provides all the necessary features to run a Java web application.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Wildfly with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Debian 11.
Free Software Fellowship and FSFE's Latest
Kernel: Radeon, Intel, and EXT4
The 7 Best Red Hat-Based Linux Distributions
Red Hat became the largest open source company in the world before being acquired by IBM, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux is the company’s primary offering. This Linux-based OS has shown how much money a company can make by developing free software and supporting it through paid contracts. As the name suggests, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is intended for businesses and organizations. If you want to run your own personal server, registering a copy of RHEL can feel excessive. Fortunately, there are a number of alternatives that use the exact same code and can run the same apps, as RHEL. Also: NVIDIA drivers on RHEL - Darryl Dias
today's howtos
