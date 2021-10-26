Free Software Fellowship and FSFE's Latest
-
Many accusations have been distributed about the source of the photographs of an Ubuntu employee's underage girlfriend
Here are facts.
People have been discussing the photographs as they are in the public interest. Free software communities are full of false accusations of abuse. Jeffrey Epstein and many similar offenders continued to get away with things for years by hiding in a smokescreen of false accusations. The photos help bring the Ubuntu employee out of the smokescreen.
Debian gulag wanted to protect Ubuntu so they set up a Kangaroo Court to blame an Australian. The photos here prove the extent of Debian deception.
The photos were published on Wikimedia Commons under the categories related to OSCAL. You can use this search to find hundreds of photos of Albanian women.
-
On December 15, the Digital Markets Act, the EU's comprehensive regulatory package for internet platforms, will go through plenary voting at the European Parliament. The FSFE calls for consolidating Device Neutrality to enable fair and non-discriminatory use of Free Software in digital devices.
The European Union is about to introduce a major overhaul of Internet legislation with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). After successful committee voting on 22 November, the European Parliament will conduct plenary voting on 15 December. The FSFE advocates Device Neutrality as a fundamental step to achieve a contestable, open, and competitive digital market in the EU and urges the European Parliament to secure this principle in the final voting.
Kernel: Radeon, Intel, and EXT4
-
A minor update to AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem "ROCm" software is out today for open-source GPU computing.
Radeon ROCm 4.5 was introduced at the start of November and while we are awaiting the next major release perhaps where the RDNA/RDNA2 support will be ironed out, ROCm 4.5.2 was released as a pre-Christmas end-of-year update.
-
This is a critical time for the Good Chip Intel. After the vessel driftied through the Straits of Lateness towards the Rocks of Irrelevance, Captain Pat parachuted into the bridge to grab the helm and bark "Full steam ahead!"
Its first berth at Alder Lake is generally seen as a return to competitive form, but that design started well before Gelsinger's return and there's still zero room for navigational errors in the expeditions ahead.
At least one of the course corrections looks a bit rum. Intel has long realised the importance of supporting open source to keep its chips dancing with Linux. Unlike the halcyon days of Wintel dominance, though, this means being somewhat more open about the down-and-dirty details of exactly how its chips do their thing. You can't sign an NDA with the Linux kernel.
-
It looks like EXT4 come Linux 5.17 could be making use of the kernel's new mount API. Queued up into EXT4's "dev" branch is transitioning the EXT4 file-system driver to using the kernel's modern mount API.
Linux's new mount API is what came about in recent times as a set of system calls offering more flexibility than the long-standing mount syscall that is a one-shot effort while this new multi-step mounting procedure allows for more options. Below is a presentation by Canonical's Christian Brauner from last year's Open-Source Summit around the new mount API.
The 7 Best Red Hat-Based Linux Distributions
Red Hat became the largest open source company in the world before being acquired by IBM, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux is the company’s primary offering. This Linux-based OS has shown how much money a company can make by developing free software and supporting it through paid contracts.
As the name suggests, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is intended for businesses and organizations. If you want to run your own personal server, registering a copy of RHEL can feel excessive. Fortunately, there are a number of alternatives that use the exact same code and can run the same apps, as RHEL.
Also: NVIDIA drivers on RHEL - Darryl Dias
today's howtos
-
Arma 3 is an open-world, realistic tactical military FPS. It was developed and published by Bohemia Interactive. If you’re a fan of real shooters, Arma 3 is a must-play. Here’s how you can play Arma 3 on your Linux PC.
-
An issue often faced by Ubuntu users after installing Ubuntu or upgrading to a new version is the sound problem, or more specifically, the “no-sound” problem. This can happen for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is related to a misconfiguration in the speaker settings, or maybe your hardware is not well-supported.
For most people, it’s usually a pretty easy problem to resolve. This is because most problems stem from an issue with services running on the system. In this article we go through a few simple fixes you can try. You don’t necessarily have to try them all. Just start at the top of the list and work your way down.
-
Linux has a bunch of useful commands to simplify certain operations on the system. df, for instance, helps you determine how much free disk space you have on a drive, whereas du shows the estimated file space usage on your system.
While both these commands work well and do their job as intended, there's another useful command called duf, an alternative to df that provides better disk monitoring functionality.
In this guide, we'll look at duf in detail and go over the steps to install and use it on Linux.
-
Want to analyze disk usage on Linux? Here's how to install and use duf, a free and open-source disk usage checker for Linux.
-
Mantis is an open-source PHP-based bug tracking tool developed to provide efficiency and simplicity to track the software defect as well as project management. It supports various database backends which include Mysql, MS-SQL, and Postgresql.
I am using Nginx Web Server instead of Apache. The installation steps in this tutorial were performed on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
-
Linux kernel 5.15 has many new features, support, and security. The Linux 5.15 kernel release further improves the support for AMD CPUs and GPUs, Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs, and brings new features like NTFS3, KSMBD (CIFS/SMB3), and further Apple M1 support, amongst many other changes and additions.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest 5.15 Linux Kernel on CentOS Stream 8.
-
While Docker is a useful tool for packaging and managing applications, it also presents many unique challenges, such as dealing with stored data. Usually, you add volumes to containers in the creation script, but what if you need to make new ones?
-
If you'd like to employ a Chromebook as a developer machine, you might be interested in a new multi-Linux container feature in Chrome OS 98. Jack Wallen shows you how to enable and use it.
-
In this tutorial guide, we are going to explore how to install the Flask framework on Ubuntu 21.10.
Flask is a microweb framework written in Python. It is classified as a microframework because it doesn’t require particular libraries or tools. It has no database abstraction layer, form validation, or any other components where pre-existing third-party libraries provide common functions.
Flask depends on jinja template engine and the Werkzeug WSGI toolkit.
-
Amazon DynamoDB is a key-value and document database. It's a fully managed, multi-region, multi-master, durable database and can handle more than 10 trillion requests per day. It has built-in security, backup and restore, and in-memory caching for internet-scale applications. We can build applications with virtually unlimited throughput and storage.
For use cases that require even faster access with microsecond latency, DynamoDB Accelerator provides a fully managed in-memory cache. It is serverless with no servers to provision, patch, or manage and no software to install, maintain, or operate. It provides both provisioned and on-demand capacity modes. It encrypts all data by default.
-
Wildfly is an application server written in Java and developed by RedHat. It is a simple, lightweight, and powerful server with a CLI and an admin console. It is open-source, cross-platform, and based on pluggable subsystems that can be added or removed as needed. It provides all the necessary features to run a Java web application.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Wildfly with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Debian 11.
Recent comments
34 sec ago
25 min 26 sec ago
32 min 35 sec ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago