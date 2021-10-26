Free Software Fellowship and FSFE's Latest Ubuntu underage girlfriend: source of the photographs Many accusations have been distributed about the source of the photographs of an Ubuntu employee's underage girlfriend Here are facts. People have been discussing the photographs as they are in the public interest. Free software communities are full of false accusations of abuse. Jeffrey Epstein and many similar offenders continued to get away with things for years by hiding in a smokescreen of false accusations. The photos help bring the Ubuntu employee out of the smokescreen. Debian gulag wanted to protect Ubuntu so they set up a Kangaroo Court to blame an Australian. The photos here prove the extent of Debian deception. The photos were published on Wikimedia Commons under the categories related to OSCAL. You can use this search to find hundreds of photos of Albanian women.

Digital Markets Act - Device Neutrality must be consolidated in the legislation On December 15, the Digital Markets Act, the EU's comprehensive regulatory package for internet platforms, will go through plenary voting at the European Parliament. The FSFE calls for consolidating Device Neutrality to enable fair and non-discriminatory use of Free Software in digital devices. The European Union is about to introduce a major overhaul of Internet legislation with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). After successful committee voting on 22 November, the European Parliament will conduct plenary voting on 15 December. The FSFE advocates Device Neutrality as a fundamental step to achieve a contestable, open, and competitive digital market in the EU and urges the European Parliament to secure this principle in the final voting.

Kernel: Radeon, Intel, and EXT4 Radeon ROCm 4.5.2 Adds Kernel Driver Installer Support, Various Fixes - Phoronix A minor update to AMD's Radeon Open eCosystem "ROCm" software is out today for open-source GPU computing. Radeon ROCm 4.5 was introduced at the start of November and while we are awaiting the next major release perhaps where the RDNA/RDNA2 support will be ironed out, ROCm 4.5.2 was released as a pre-Christmas end-of-year update.

Intel's mystery Linux muckabout is a dangerous ploy at a dangerous time This is a critical time for the Good Chip Intel. After the vessel driftied through the Straits of Lateness towards the Rocks of Irrelevance, Captain Pat parachuted into the bridge to grab the helm and bark "Full steam ahead!" Its first berth at Alder Lake is generally seen as a return to competitive form, but that design started well before Gelsinger's return and there's still zero room for navigational errors in the expeditions ahead. At least one of the course corrections looks a bit rum. Intel has long realised the importance of supporting open source to keep its chips dancing with Linux. Unlike the halcyon days of Wintel dominance, though, this means being somewhat more open about the down-and-dirty details of exactly how its chips do their thing. You can't sign an NDA with the Linux kernel.

EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API - Phoronix It looks like EXT4 come Linux 5.17 could be making use of the kernel's new mount API. Queued up into EXT4's "dev" branch is transitioning the EXT4 file-system driver to using the kernel's modern mount API. Linux's new mount API is what came about in recent times as a set of system calls offering more flexibility than the long-standing mount syscall that is a one-shot effort while this new multi-step mounting procedure allows for more options. Below is a presentation by Canonical's Christian Brauner from last year's Open-Source Summit around the new mount API.