Top 5 PDF Readers for Linux

Finding the best PDF readers suitable and fulfilling all your needs in Linux? Then you are in the right place. Portable Document Format, aka PDF, is one of the most popular file formats. Due to the flexibility and tools, users get while reading ebooks or documents in PDF. Some Linux distributions provide PDF reader/viewer out of the box for you. Depending upon your usability, this PDF reader/viewer is often not fulfilling your all needs. Today, we will cover 5 top-rated best PDF readers/viewers in Linux, which come with all the necessary tools to have in your PDF reader/viewer.

Kdenlive 21.12 is out

The last and most exciting release of Kdenlive this year is out and brings long awaited features like Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode, all of which drastically improve your editing workflow. This version also comes with a new deep-learning based tracking algorithm, an auto-magical noise reduction filter and support for multiple Project Bins. Speaking of Bins, now you can import your video footage or audio recording folders while automatically ignoring any sub-folder structures created by some devices, such as the Sony XDCam, Panasonic P2, Canon camcorders or Zoom audio recorders. Apart from all these nifty, features the new Kdenlive adds a vast array of enhancements and fixes across many aspects, most notably to same-track transitions and the motion tracker. We also added an option to loop the selected clip in the timeline, and, by pressing ESC, you can now default back to selection mode when using the editing tools. In other news, we have switched our user manual to a new architecture called Sphinx. Sphinx provides a better and more user-friendly experience while making it easier to maintain. During this move we’ve started updating old sections, while adding new ones. It is a great opportunity for the community to contribute, check it out here! The macOS (Intel version) is now considered stable and ready for prime time. We’ve also updated the license of our code base to GPLv3.

Canonical/Ubuntu: FUD, MAAS, and Buzzwords