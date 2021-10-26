Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Late Night Linux, Tails, and More
Going Linux #415 · Linux Distro Key Differences
In today’s episode we answer the question, 'What are some of the key differences between Linux distributions?' Bill begins his evaluation of Elementary OS and we comment on Windows 11.
Late Night Linux – Episode 155 – Late Night Linux
Achieving the dream of mobile and desktop convergence turns out to be pretty easy. Plus a serious contender for the best Arch-based distro, and your feedback about hacking and Lineage OS.
Be Anonymous Online With The Tails Operating System - Invidious
Tails is a portable Linux operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship. It is designed to be run as a live USB stick that you can take with you and use on any computer, when you need anonymity.
Is Protecting Your IP Address Actually Important? - Invidious
Online privacy is more crucial than ever but how important is it protect you ip address, typically it's seen as very important but is there more to it than many people would like to let on.
Enterprise Linux Security Episode 11 - CrowdSec - Invidious
CrowdSec is a free application you can run on your Linux server, which provides an additional layer of security. CrowdSec aims to prevent intrusions and other forms of malicious activity, but it does it in a different way - it utilizes intelligence gathered from other users in order to enhance its protection.
LHS Episode #444: Knock It Off
Hello and welcome to the 444th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss several short topics including some year-end news about the show, tiny SSB transceivers, the Wayland X server, the EU adopting and promoting open source, WSJT-X and much, much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
Screencast: Kali Linux 2021.4 and Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE
Top 5 PDF Readers for Linux
Finding the best PDF readers suitable and fulfilling all your needs in Linux? Then you are in the right place. Portable Document Format, aka PDF, is one of the most popular file formats. Due to the flexibility and tools, users get while reading ebooks or documents in PDF. Some Linux distributions provide PDF reader/viewer out of the box for you. Depending upon your usability, this PDF reader/viewer is often not fulfilling your all needs. Today, we will cover 5 top-rated best PDF readers/viewers in Linux, which come with all the necessary tools to have in your PDF reader/viewer.
Kdenlive 21.12 is out
The last and most exciting release of Kdenlive this year is out and brings long awaited features like Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode, all of which drastically improve your editing workflow. This version also comes with a new deep-learning based tracking algorithm, an auto-magical noise reduction filter and support for multiple Project Bins. Speaking of Bins, now you can import your video footage or audio recording folders while automatically ignoring any sub-folder structures created by some devices, such as the Sony XDCam, Panasonic P2, Canon camcorders or Zoom audio recorders. Apart from all these nifty, features the new Kdenlive adds a vast array of enhancements and fixes across many aspects, most notably to same-track transitions and the motion tracker. We also added an option to loop the selected clip in the timeline, and, by pressing ESC, you can now default back to selection mode when using the editing tools. In other news, we have switched our user manual to a new architecture called Sphinx. Sphinx provides a better and more user-friendly experience while making it easier to maintain. During this move we’ve started updating old sections, while adding new ones. It is a great opportunity for the community to contribute, check it out here! The macOS (Intel version) is now considered stable and ready for prime time. We’ve also updated the license of our code base to GPLv3.
