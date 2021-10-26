Hello and welcome to the 444th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss several short topics including some year-end news about the show, tiny SSB transceivers, the Wayland X server, the EU adopting and promoting open source, WSJT-X and much, much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

CrowdSec is a free application you can run on your Linux server, which provides an additional layer of security. CrowdSec aims to prevent intrusions and other forms of malicious activity, but it does it in a different way - it utilizes intelligence gathered from other users in order to enhance its protection.

Online privacy is more crucial than ever but how important is it protect you ip address, typically it's seen as very important but is there more to it than many people would like to let on.

Top 5 PDF Readers for Linux Finding the best PDF readers suitable and fulfilling all your needs in Linux? Then you are in the right place. Portable Document Format, aka PDF, is one of the most popular file formats. Due to the flexibility and tools, users get while reading ebooks or documents in PDF. Some Linux distributions provide PDF reader/viewer out of the box for you. Depending upon your usability, this PDF reader/viewer is often not fulfilling your all needs. Today, we will cover 5 top-rated best PDF readers/viewers in Linux, which come with all the necessary tools to have in your PDF reader/viewer.