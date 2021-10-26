Programming Leftovers
Day 13 – Coloring your tools holidays – Raku Advent Calendar
And if you’re in doubt yet whether Santa was really overloaded last year, just check out the advent calendar of 2020. That’s why back then I fetched out an old, dusty reddish-white cap, pulled it over my ears and started a small home-brew project to help my wife in her job.
To be fully honest here, it was a gift to myself too since for some time I planned to learn more about front-end programming. A good chance to look at Vue and TypeScript, why not to take it? There is Cro, Cro::RPC::JSON for APIs, Red for databases. Of course, there is Raku to bind them all… Oh, pardon me, it’s a different epic story to be told when time comes!
This article (is it really a post? ah, whatever…) started with something, any one doing backend development knows well about: the need to monitor the server script, restart it upon failures, or when sources changes, etc., etc. Aside of that, I also wanted to keep my eye on rebuilds of the frontend code. And since I didn’t like keeping both tasks in two different shell sessions, I came up with a script runner.raku which was controlling them and juggling processes the way I needed.
How to Install and Run Node Js in Linux - TREND OCEANS
In this guide, we will install the latest version of Node Js and NPM in Ubuntu, RedHat, CentOS, Manjaro and run the first application in Linux.
Node Js is not a programming language but a javascript runtime for backend development, developed in chrome v8 javascript engine. To make development easier for the web developer who wants to have one skillset for frontend and backend.
NPM is a package manager for Node Js that helps to install modules within the terminal. Mostly used to discover, install, publish modules, just like a PIP for Python.
How to Write and Compile a C Program in Linux - TREND OCEANS
C is one of the fastest running programming language, a lot of developers start their development journey with C. You can write and compile C in Linux, Windows, and macOS.
Linux is one of the favorite operating systems among developers for its open-source and in-hand tools for development. Node JS, PHP, Python name any programming language, and you can write and run it in Linux.
Create a progress bar over entire window until we count to 1000
Screencast: Kali Linux 2021.4 and Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Late Night Linux, Tails, and More
Top 5 PDF Readers for Linux
Finding the best PDF readers suitable and fulfilling all your needs in Linux? Then you are in the right place. Portable Document Format, aka PDF, is one of the most popular file formats. Due to the flexibility and tools, users get while reading ebooks or documents in PDF. Some Linux distributions provide PDF reader/viewer out of the box for you. Depending upon your usability, this PDF reader/viewer is often not fulfilling your all needs. Today, we will cover 5 top-rated best PDF readers/viewers in Linux, which come with all the necessary tools to have in your PDF reader/viewer.
Kdenlive 21.12 is out
The last and most exciting release of Kdenlive this year is out and brings long awaited features like Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode, all of which drastically improve your editing workflow. This version also comes with a new deep-learning based tracking algorithm, an auto-magical noise reduction filter and support for multiple Project Bins. Speaking of Bins, now you can import your video footage or audio recording folders while automatically ignoring any sub-folder structures created by some devices, such as the Sony XDCam, Panasonic P2, Canon camcorders or Zoom audio recorders. Apart from all these nifty, features the new Kdenlive adds a vast array of enhancements and fixes across many aspects, most notably to same-track transitions and the motion tracker. We also added an option to loop the selected clip in the timeline, and, by pressing ESC, you can now default back to selection mode when using the editing tools. In other news, we have switched our user manual to a new architecture called Sphinx. Sphinx provides a better and more user-friendly experience while making it easier to maintain. During this move we’ve started updating old sections, while adding new ones. It is a great opportunity for the community to contribute, check it out here! The macOS (Intel version) is now considered stable and ready for prime time. We’ve also updated the license of our code base to GPLv3.
