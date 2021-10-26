Proprietary Software and OSPS (PipeWire) for GNU/Linux
How to Install Chrome Browser in Linux - TREND OCEANS
Chrome Browser is one of the most popular and user-friendly browsers made by google. It is available to install on all popular platforms like Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, and IOS.
Users can easily manage their profiles and sync their Settings, Bookmarks, and Extensions across all platforms. Just make sure to use a common Gmail account on those platforms.
Migrate Chrome Data/Settings/Profiles from Windows to Linux
Just installed Linux distributions like (Ubuntu/Linux Mint/Arch/Manjaro/RedHat/CentOS/Etc) and thinking about how I can migrate or import all of the data, settings, and profiles; from my windows 10/11 to Linux.
The chrome browser file structure for user data is identical to Windows, Linux, or macOS. Users can easily export and import their data and settings like History, Bookmarks, Passwords, Cookies, Cache from one platform to another.
PipeWire 0.3.41 Offers Improved Flatpak & JACK Compatibility, Apple AirPlay Streaming
PipeWire 0.3.41 delivers on improved compatibility with Flatpak sandboxed applications, continued work on enhancing JACK compatibility, OBS can now capture from monitor devices again when using the WirePlumber manager, memory leak fixes, and improved buffer memory allocation.
Screencast: Kali Linux 2021.4 and Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Late Night Linux, Tails, and More
Top 5 PDF Readers for Linux
Finding the best PDF readers suitable and fulfilling all your needs in Linux? Then you are in the right place. Portable Document Format, aka PDF, is one of the most popular file formats. Due to the flexibility and tools, users get while reading ebooks or documents in PDF. Some Linux distributions provide PDF reader/viewer out of the box for you. Depending upon your usability, this PDF reader/viewer is often not fulfilling your all needs. Today, we will cover 5 top-rated best PDF readers/viewers in Linux, which come with all the necessary tools to have in your PDF reader/viewer.
Kdenlive 21.12 is out
The last and most exciting release of Kdenlive this year is out and brings long awaited features like Multicam Editing and Slip trimming mode, all of which drastically improve your editing workflow. This version also comes with a new deep-learning based tracking algorithm, an auto-magical noise reduction filter and support for multiple Project Bins. Speaking of Bins, now you can import your video footage or audio recording folders while automatically ignoring any sub-folder structures created by some devices, such as the Sony XDCam, Panasonic P2, Canon camcorders or Zoom audio recorders. Apart from all these nifty, features the new Kdenlive adds a vast array of enhancements and fixes across many aspects, most notably to same-track transitions and the motion tracker. We also added an option to loop the selected clip in the timeline, and, by pressing ESC, you can now default back to selection mode when using the editing tools. In other news, we have switched our user manual to a new architecture called Sphinx. Sphinx provides a better and more user-friendly experience while making it easier to maintain. During this move we’ve started updating old sections, while adding new ones. It is a great opportunity for the community to contribute, check it out here! The macOS (Intel version) is now considered stable and ready for prime time. We’ve also updated the license of our code base to GPLv3.
