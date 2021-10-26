today's howtos
-
How to install TeamCity (Continuous Integration) on Ubuntu Server. - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In this post, you will learn how to install TeamCity on Ubuntu.
TeamCity is a build management and modern Continuous Integration (CI) tool from JetBrains widely used by software development teams.
It is a commercial tool and licensed under a proprietary license, Freemium software license up to 100 build configurations and 3 free build agents are available.
-
ibus not changing keyboard layout with enlightenment | LordVan's Page / Blog
So I had been wondering for a while why ibus was not doing anything for swapping keyboard layout on enlightenment anymore (after a re-install)
-
How To Install Caddy on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Caddy on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Caddy is a powerful, enterprise-ready, open-source web server with automatic HTTPS written in Go. It is a lightweight, commercially supported web server that can acquire and renew SSL/TLS certificates automatically using Let’s Encrypt.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Caddy web server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
-
How to install Counter-Strike:Global Offensive Server on Ubuntu/Deban -
Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (CSGO) is a first person shooter game developed and released by Valve. Like previous Counter-Strike Games, It also allows us to host our own dedicated server which gives us full control to our server. We can install custom plugins which gives our server a new look or we can configure our server for different modes like Tournament Matches, Better Deathmatch etc.
-
How to Install Ubuntu Desktop Environment - TREND OCEANS
Ubuntu Desktop Environment is one of the most popular and recommended desktop environments. While trying a new desktop environment, you may accidentally delete your current one, or another system upgrade corrupted some of the files of the desktop environment.
It can be anything, but restoring the original is pretty straightforward and takes just a couple of minutes, depending on your internet speed.
Note: While trying a new desktop environment, it’s better to have a complete backup for your system using tools like timeshift.
-
How to Create Hard Link in Linux or UNIX - TREND OCEANS
Noobies often come to the point when they hear symbolic or soft links and hard links that; how do we create a hard link in Linux, UNIX, or macOS.
Hard Link is a way to create a link that points to file data in the filesystem by assigning a common inode value to source file data and the hard link. There is another type of reference linking known as a soft link.
-
How to install Discord on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Discord on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Install and Enroll Elastic Agents to Fleet Manager in Linux - kifarunix.com
This tutorial will take you through how you can install and enroll Elastic agents to Fleet manager in Linux.
-
Oracle Linux checklist: What to do after installation
Oracle Linux is certainly a viable option for anyone looking to replace CentOS. It’s also one of the best distributions for using with the Oracle Database. This is especially true for those users who tend to go the TL:DR route. In fact, I walked away from my Oracle Linux testing seriously impressed. The OS was fast, stable, and just as easy to use as any RHEL-based distribution.
-
Devices With Linux and Open Hardware
Screencast: Kali Linux 2021.4 and Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Late Night Linux, Tails, and More
Top 5 PDF Readers for Linux
Finding the best PDF readers suitable and fulfilling all your needs in Linux? Then you are in the right place. Portable Document Format, aka PDF, is one of the most popular file formats. Due to the flexibility and tools, users get while reading ebooks or documents in PDF. Some Linux distributions provide PDF reader/viewer out of the box for you. Depending upon your usability, this PDF reader/viewer is often not fulfilling your all needs. Today, we will cover 5 top-rated best PDF readers/viewers in Linux, which come with all the necessary tools to have in your PDF reader/viewer.
