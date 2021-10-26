Devices With Linux and Open Hardware Cincoze DI-1100 is a fanless embedded computer with an optional external fan - CNX Software Cincoze DI-1100 is a rugged, modular embedded computer powered by an Intel Whiskey Lake processor that comes in a fanless metal enclosure with heat dissipation fins, but the company also offers an external fan that clips on top of the metal case for additional cooling when using high-power peripherals such as PoE cameras. Designed for autonomous robots, in-vehicle use, environmental monitoring, and other industrial applications, the computer supports -40 to 70°C wide temperature range, 9 to 48 VDC input voltage range, and comes with plenty of I/Os including two Gigabit Ethernet ports, six USB ports, two RS232/422/485 interfaces, as well as mini PCIe sockets, and CFM and CFI expansion modules. [...] The company offers Windows 10 and Linux operating systems and tested the operating temperature with PassMark Burn-In Test (100% CPU, 2D/3D Graphics) without experiencing thermal throttling.

Arduino IDE 2.0 release candidate exits beta, adds new features We’re looking for you to help with the Arduino IDE 2.0 Release Candidate (RC), which is available right now. Whether you’re an Arduino power user or new to microcontroller coding, there are a variety of ways that you can contribute to this exciting new release.

Blink an LED on ESP32 board with Tuya Link SDK - CNX Software Tuya is an All-in-one IoT Platform that enables the user to build smart IoT solutions by connecting devices efficiently, securely, and reliably. This is a getting started article to set up the Tuya platform with the Espressif’s ESP32 boards via tuya link SDK. Further, we use it to control an LED through an Android device. When the switch in the Tuya Smart App is turned ON, the LED connected to the ESP32 board glows and vice versa.

Active Pickguard Makes For A Great Guitar Mod | Hackaday The project reimagines the electronics of an electric guitar from the ground up. Instead of typical electromagnetic pickups, six individual piezo pickups are built into the bridge – one for each individual string. The outputs of these pickups is conditioned and then read by the analog-to-digital converter of a Freescale Kinetis K40. The DSP-capable chip can then be used to apply all manner of effects. [Eli] demonstrates the guitar providing an uncanny imitation of an acoustic guitar, before demonstrating jazz and overdrive tones as well.

New Pi Zero Gains Unapproved Antennas Yet Again | Hackaday We’ve only started to tap into the potential of the brand new Pi Zero 2. Having finally received his board, [Brian Dorey] shows us how to boost your Pi’s WiFi, the hacker way. Inline with the onboard WiFi antenna can be found a u.FL footprint, and you just know that someone had to add an external antenna. This is where [Brian] comes in, with a photo-rich writeup and video tutorial, embedded below, that will have you modify your own Zero in no time. His measurements show seeing fourteen networks available in a spot where he’d only see four before, and the RSSI levels reported have improved by 5 dB -10 dB, big when it comes to getting a further or more stable connection. [...] This trick should be pretty helpful if you’re ever to put your new Pi Zero in a full-metal enclosure. Curious about the Raspberry Pi antenna’s inner workings? We’ve covered them before! If you’d like to see some previous Raspberry Pi mods, here’s one for the Pi 3, and here’s one for the original Zero W – from [Brian], too!

Atari 130XE Keyboard Now Goes Clack | Hackaday Performing a resto-mod on a beloved piece of childhood technology can be quite a ride. In [Bertrand]’s case, it was the keyboard to their Atari 130XE. Although it has those cool double-shot keycaps, they’re hiding a crappy membrane underneath that could really benefit from a mechanical upgrade. Relax — the membrane part was broken. [Bertrand] designed and printed some new stems for Kailh box pinks that can accept both of the two known variants instead of the standard Cherry MX receptacle. He also made a new PCB (natch) and a keyboard adapter to replace the membrane interface, and had a steel keyswitch plate custom cut. The so-called Atari 130MX mod can be used with an Atari 130XE computer, or as a regular keyboard for a PC if you solder in a Pico.

Screencast: Kali Linux 2021.4 and Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE Kali Linux 2021.4 overview | By Offensive Security - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kali Linux 2021.4 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE Run Through - Invidious

Linux Mint 20.3 Beta XFCE Today we are looking at Linux Mint 20.3 Beta, XFCE edition. It is based on Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Kernel 5.4 (but you can easily upgrade it to 5.13), XFCE 4.16, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!