Get All Kind of System Information in Linux Terminal With inxi
For the individuals who have to diagnose issues with computers and it’s system information that they are not aware about, inxi can be incredibly helpful. It shows the processes that are consuming CPU, memory; you can check if the correct graphics drivers are being used, if the motherboard UEFI/BIOS is up to date, and much more.
In fact, on It’s FOSS Community forum, we ask members to share the output of inxi command while seeking help so that it is easier to see what kind of system is in use.
I know there are other tools that provide hardware info on Linux but inxi combines both hardware and software details and that’s why I like it.
Do you use inxi or some other tool? Share your experience in the comments please.
