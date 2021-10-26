4 Best Free and Open Source Proof Assistants
In computer science and mathematical logic, a proof assistant or interactive theorem prover is a software tool to assist with the development of formal proofs by human-machine collaboration. This involves some sort of interactive proof editor, or other interface, with which a human can guide the search for proofs, the details of which are stored in, and some steps provided by, a computer.
This type of software provides a formal language to write mathematical definitions, executable algorithms and theorems together with an environment for semi-interactive development of machine-checked proofs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 655 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
WebAssembly as "Next Kubernetes", What is K8?
today's howtos
Devices and Open Hardware: GNU/Linux, Arduino, and More
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
11 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 15 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago