Pop OS 21.10 Introduces Mini Application Menu + Bumper Updates

The Pop team officially released the POP OS 21.10. In this post, we wrap up the release highlights and give you download & upgrade details.

First Look at System76’s Pop!_Pi OS for Raspberry Pi 4

That’s right, Pop!_OS Linux has been ported to Raspberry Pi devices, and 9to5Linux.com is the first website to take the new Pop!_Pi 21.10 operating system for a spin on a Raspberry Pi 4 board with 8GB RAM. System76 informed me that Raspberry Pi 400 models are also supported. According to System76, Pop!_Pi was built for the Raspberry Pi 4 to help them gain experience building for ARM platforms, but the system performed so well that they decided to release it to the public.

Stable Kernels: 5.15.8, 5.10.85, 5.4.165, 4.19.221, 4.14.258, 4.9.293, and 4.4.295

I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.8 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h