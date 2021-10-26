System76 Launches Pop!_OS 21.10 with Linux 5.15 LTS, New Application Library
Coming almost six months after Pop!_OS 21.04, the Pop!_OS 21.10 release introduces a new Application Library feature for its GNOME-based desktop environment that replaces the big Application Wall window that opened in full-screen when you wanted to search for and open an installed application.
Now, in Pop!_OS 21.10, the Application Library feature, which you can access it from the dock, menu bar, using a 4-finger swipe, or the Super+A keyboard shortcut, will open in a smaller window over the current workspace.
Module and dev kit run Linux on i.MX8M Plus
MYIR’s “MYC-JX8MPQ” module runs Linux on an i.MX8M Plus with 3GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC. A “MYD-JX8MPQ” dev kit adds 2x GbE, 2x CAN, 2x USB 3.0, 2x Type-C, HDMI, 40-pin GPIO, MIPI-DSI/CSI, and 2x M.2.
MYIR announced a SODIMM-style module and feature-rich development board that showcase NXP’s NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus. The $115 to $129 MYC-JX8MPQ module and $335 to $349 MYD-JX8MPQ dev kit follow other i.MX8 family boards from MYIR, including the i.MX8M based MYC-JX8MX module and MYD-JX8MX carrier, the i.MX8M Mini powered MYC-C8MMX and MYD-C8MMX, and the Mini-driven MYS-8MMX SBC.
New GNOME Text Editor - Everything You Need to Know
We give you details about the new default text editor of GNOME - the Gnome Text Editor.
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U Linux Performance
For those looking at upgrading your business notebook this holiday season, here are our first benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U mobile processor under Linux using a Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen2. For ~$1299 USD this holiday season on sale, this Linux-friendly ThinkPad offers a lot with the 8-core / 16-thread Zen 3 processor with Vega graphics, 32GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz system memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, 4K IPS display, and legendary ThinkPad build quality.
While the AMD Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" processors are expected in the coming months with Zen 3+. Zen 3 mobile APUs are widespread these days. While I hadn't planned on upgrading my main production system/laptop to Cezanne given what's on the road-map for 2022 and after not finding any compelling laptop options readily available when Cezanne first appeared, Lenovo has been oferring some surprisingly aggressive holiday sales.
