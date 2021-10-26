Module and dev kit run Linux on i.MX8M Plus
MYIR’s “MYC-JX8MPQ” module runs Linux on an i.MX8M Plus with 3GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC. A “MYD-JX8MPQ” dev kit adds 2x GbE, 2x CAN, 2x USB 3.0, 2x Type-C, HDMI, 40-pin GPIO, MIPI-DSI/CSI, and 2x M.2.
MYIR announced a SODIMM-style module and feature-rich development board that showcase NXP’s NPU-equipped i.MX8M Plus. The $115 to $129 MYC-JX8MPQ module and $335 to $349 MYD-JX8MPQ dev kit follow other i.MX8 family boards from MYIR, including the i.MX8M based MYC-JX8MX module and MYD-JX8MX carrier, the i.MX8M Mini powered MYC-C8MMX and MYD-C8MMX, and the Mini-driven MYS-8MMX SBC.
