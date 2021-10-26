System76 Launches Pop!_OS 21.10 with Linux 5.15 LTS, New Application Library
Coming almost six months after Pop!_OS 21.04, the Pop!_OS 21.10 release introduces a new Application Library feature for its GNOME-based desktop environment that replaces the big Application Wall window that opened in full-screen when you wanted to search for and open an installed application.
Now, in Pop!_OS 21.10, the Application Library feature, which you can access it from the dock, menu bar, using a 4-finger swipe, or the Super+A keyboard shortcut, will open in a smaller window over the current workspace.
