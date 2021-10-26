PlanetSide 2 (PS2) is a free-to-play/pay-to-customize massively multiplayer online first-person shooter game. It was released for Windows in 2012 and three years later for PlayStation 4 in 2015. Now, nine years later, it’s debuting on Linux through the Proton Compatibility layer in Steam. In PS2, three factions fight for dominance over the four continents on the planet Auraxis. It has been my go-to game during the pandemic. The game has set and currently holds the world record for most simultaneous players participating in the same battle in an online game.

Wrought Flesh is a game where you not only eat your enemies corpses to regain health, you also harvest their organs to place inside yourself to gain improved character stats. Totally grotesque and awesome. "Rip out enemies organs and equip them in your own body. Fight biopunk monsters and drugged-up space bandits. You are a Gajeshian Cultist: A near-mythological being built from the bodies of long-dead saints. You have arrived on the partially terraformed planet of Chrisembourgh on a temple-ordained mission to find and kill someone. Explore the planet and trace your victims steps to the end."

What do you get when you put together a sewer and a bunch of rats? Obviously a rave, plus a little fighting and lots of really weird stuff happening around you. Sewer Rave is out now. I feel like now, perhaps, I might just have "seen it all" when it comes to gaming. "SEWER RAVE is a surreal randomized exploration game where you crawl around a rat infested sewer during a giant rave. Search the labyrinthine sewers to discover games, secrets, and wisdoms meant only for rodents. Grab a cup of sludge and meet some rats!"

Want to make retro games? How about making games on Linux that can be played on a Game Boy or the upcoming Analogue Pocket? GB Studio is your new best friend and a huge new release is out. A free and open source app (MIT license) developed by Chris Maltby, it's pretty fancy and incredibly easy to use too.

Bottles is a graphical tool that makes it easy to run Windows software and games on Linux, via Wine. For handling Wine prefixes, the tool uses environments, which is a combination of ready-to-use settings, libraries and dependencies. Wine / Proton, DXVK and the required dependencies are downloaded using a built-in download manager. Bottles also features the ability to easily add environment variables, override DLLs, various gaming optimization options (esync, fsync, DXVK, cache, shader compiler, etc.), built-in task manager for Wine processes, import / export bottles, as well as an experimental installers database, among many other features.

Bottles isn't exactly a new Linux application but it's one I had only heard about recently. It's been advancing a lot in the last year and it's really looking great. Unlike other manager applications including Lutris, GameHub and so on it has a singular purpose — Bottles is designed to give you the best possible experience when managing the Windows compatibility layer Wine. It includes a lot of options to allow you to easily tweak your installs with a few clicks of a button, which is exactly what I love about it. There's a few "runners" included which are various versions of Wine like their own Vaniglia, that has a few wine-staging patches and a newer updated theme and Lutris' Wine.

PeerTube 4.0 with channel customization, playlists search, custom instance homepage and more video filters is out! PeerTube is an open source piece of software that enables anyone to run their own tube site (like YouTube) very easily. All of the sites everyone runs can talk to each other, and people with accounts on one can interact with people on others. To put it short, PeerTube is a network of tube sites. PeerTube is decentralized by most useful definitions of the word. Anybody can run their own PeerTube instance, and the instances can follow (or “connect”) to each other to form a larger whole. This is not an option you have with YouTube. When you watch a video on PeerTube the data will come from the instance hosting the video, any other instance that follows that instance and has redundancy enabled and other people watching the video at the same time as you do. Now the PeerTube’s devs has finally released PeerTube 4.0. Let’s see what are the new features.