PeerTube 4.0 Free Video Platform Comes More Powerful Than Ever
PeerTube 4.0 with channel customization, playlists search, custom instance homepage and more video filters is out!
PeerTube is an open source piece of software that enables anyone to run their own tube site (like YouTube) very easily. All of the sites everyone runs can talk to each other, and people with accounts on one can interact with people on others. To put it short, PeerTube is a network of tube sites.
PeerTube is decentralized by most useful definitions of the word. Anybody can run their own PeerTube instance, and the instances can follow (or “connect”) to each other to form a larger whole. This is not an option you have with YouTube.
When you watch a video on PeerTube the data will come from the instance hosting the video, any other instance that follows that instance and has redundancy enabled and other people watching the video at the same time as you do.
Now the PeerTube’s devs has finally released PeerTube 4.0. Let’s see what are the new features.
Games: Wins, GB Studio, Sewer Rave, Wrought Flesh, and PlanetSide
Bottles isn't exactly a new Linux application but it's one I had only heard about recently. It's been advancing a lot in the last year and it's really looking great. Unlike other manager applications including Lutris, GameHub and so on it has a singular purpose — Bottles is designed to give you the best possible experience when managing the Windows compatibility layer Wine.
It includes a lot of options to allow you to easily tweak your installs with a few clicks of a button, which is exactly what I love about it. There's a few "runners" included which are various versions of Wine like their own Vaniglia, that has a few wine-staging patches and a newer updated theme and Lutris' Wine.
Bottles is a graphical tool that makes it easy to run Windows software and games on Linux, via Wine.
For handling Wine prefixes, the tool uses environments, which is a combination of ready-to-use settings, libraries and dependencies. Wine / Proton, DXVK and the required dependencies are downloaded using a built-in download manager.
Bottles also features the ability to easily add environment variables, override DLLs, various gaming optimization options (esync, fsync, DXVK, cache, shader compiler, etc.), built-in task manager for Wine processes, import / export bottles, as well as an experimental installers database, among many other features.
Want to make retro games? How about making games on Linux that can be played on a Game Boy or the upcoming Analogue Pocket? GB Studio is your new best friend and a huge new release is out. A free and open source app (MIT license) developed by Chris Maltby, it's pretty fancy and incredibly easy to use too.
What do you get when you put together a sewer and a bunch of rats? Obviously a rave, plus a little fighting and lots of really weird stuff happening around you. Sewer Rave is out now. I feel like now, perhaps, I might just have "seen it all" when it comes to gaming.
"SEWER RAVE is a surreal randomized exploration game where you crawl around a rat infested sewer during a giant rave. Search the labyrinthine sewers to discover games, secrets, and wisdoms meant only for rodents. Grab a cup of sludge and meet some rats!"
Wrought Flesh is a game where you not only eat your enemies corpses to regain health, you also harvest their organs to place inside yourself to gain improved character stats. Totally grotesque and awesome.
"Rip out enemies organs and equip them in your own body. Fight biopunk monsters and drugged-up space bandits. You are a Gajeshian Cultist: A near-mythological being built from the bodies of long-dead saints. You have arrived on the partially terraformed planet of Chrisembourgh on a temple-ordained mission to find and kill someone. Explore the planet and trace your victims steps to the end."
PlanetSide 2 (PS2) is a free-to-play/pay-to-customize massively multiplayer online first-person shooter game. It was released for Windows in 2012 and three years later for PlayStation 4 in 2015. Now, nine years later, it’s debuting on Linux through the Proton Compatibility layer in Steam.
In PS2, three factions fight for dominance over the four continents on the planet Auraxis. It has been my go-to game during the pandemic. The game has set and currently holds the world record for most simultaneous players participating in the same battle in an online game.
Impressions of Linux Mint & elementary OS
In a recent post, I spoke about some things that Linux distros need to do better to accommodate end-users. I was reminded that there are some Linux distros which are, at least to some extent, following my recommended playbook, and have been re-evaluating two of them over the past couple of weeks: Linux Mint and elementary OS. I installed these on one of my laptops and used it as my daily driver for a day or two each.
Both of these distributions are similar in a few ways. For one, both distros required zero printer configuration: it just worked. I was very impressed with this. Both distros are also based on Ubuntu, though with different levels of divergence from their base. Ubuntu is a reasonably good choice: it is very stable and mature, and commercially supported by Canonical.
I started with elementary OS, which does exactly what I proposed in my earlier article: charge users for the OS.1 The last time I tried elementary, I was less than impressed, but they’ve been selling the OS for a while now so I hoped that with a consistent source of funding and a few years to improve they would have an opportunity to impress me. However, my overall impressions were mixed, and maybe even negative.
The biggest, showstopping issue is a problem with their full disk encryption setup. I was thrilled to see first-class FDE support in the installer, but upon first boot, I was presented with a blank screen. It took me a while to figure out that a different TTY had cryptsetup running, waiting for me to enter the password. This is totally unacceptable, and no average user would have any clue what to do when presented with this. This should be a little GUI baked into the initramfs which prompts for your password on boot, and should be a regularly tested part of the installer before each elementary release ships.
The elementary store was also disappointing, though I think there’s improvements on the horizon. The catalogue is very sparse, and would benefit a lot by sourcing packages from the underlying Ubuntu repositories as well. I think they’re planning on a first-class Flatpak integration in a future release, which should improve this situation. I also found the apps a bit too elementary, haha, in that they were lacking in a lot of important but infrequently used features. In general elementary is quite basic, though it is also very polished. Also, the default wallpaper depicts a big rock covered in bird shit, which I thought was kind of funny.
There is a lot to like about elementary, though. The installer is really pleasant to use, and I really appreciated that it includes important accessibility features during the install process. The WiFi configuration is nice and easy, though it prompted me to set up online accounts before prompting me to set up WiFi. All of the apps are intuitive, consistently designed, and beautiful. I also noticed that long-running terminal processes I had in the background would pop-up a notification upon completion, which is a nice touch. Overall, it’s promising, but I had hoped for more. My suggestions to elementary are to consider that completeness is a kind of polish, to work on software distribution, and to offer first-class options for troubleshooting, documentation, and support within the OS.
today's howtos
-
With the help of GNOME Tweaks on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and other Linux running Gnome GUI can be used to customize this desktop environment. Using it, many settings can be edited on the GNOME Shell and on the rest of the system. More settings can be configured than in the system settings. Such as changing of Desktop theme, icons, colour, top, app dock.
It is available via the default system repository and can also enable the missing minimize and maximize icons on default Gnome Interface.
Here we will learn the command to install Gnome Tweaks on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish.
-
As technical job site Dice wrote in its most recent job report, "Job postings in the third quarter demonstrated that employers are looking for technologists who understand the core concepts of software development and project management, in addition to possessing technical skills such as … ."
-
Back a few months ago, we did a feature poll on our MAAS forum, and the most-requested new feature turned out to be “Recommission/rescan a machine after it has been deployed“. With the release of MAAS 3.1, we’ve added that feature, making MAAS an even better choice for linux deployment tools. Here’s a sample of how it works.
-
AlmaLinux is tagged as a forever-free Linux Operating System Distribution because of the numerous benefits it has to offer to its user community. If you were too attached to CentOS before it got discontinued, think of AlmaLinux as its renamed and continued OS version.
AlmaLinux is a free and open-source server-oriented Linux operating system distribution is a carbon copy of the discontinued CentOS. It offers the same user footprints with features like Errata and Secure Boot Support. Also, it is easy to migrate from CentOS to AlmaLinux.
-
How do I create an HTTPS server for Node Js? This is the most frequent question asked by node js developers. For various security reasons, many popular modules ask to enable HTTPS protocol.
What is HTTPS protocol? If you remove S from HTTPS, we get HTTP, which is a standard protocol for accessing web applications. It’s not secure; anyone can intercept your data packets connected to the same network.
While HTTPS is a secure protocol for web applications, here, all the communication between your browser and server is encrypted and decrypted by only using a private key. This makes communication more secure and private.
-
In this article, we are going to learn the step-by-step process to create and launch RHEL 8 from Amazon EC2 in AWS Cloud and how to access the RHEL 8 instance using Putty application.
Before we create the RHEL 8 instance on AWS EC2, let me give you a brief introduction to Amazon EC2.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SuiteCRM on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, SuiteCRM is an open-source alternative to the popular customer relationship management (CRM) software, SugarCRM. It is a fully-featured and highly-extensible CRM application that runs on any operating system. It became popular when SugarCRM decided to stop the development of its community edition. It is used for creating business strategies, actions, and decisions.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of SuiteCRM on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Privacy and anonymity are hard to come by on the internet. Luckily, there are a few steps you can take to safeguard your personal data from the prying eyes of data collection algorithms, marketers, and advertisers.
This guide will show you how to install Tor Browser on Linux. Tor Browser is an open-source, cross-platform, and modern web browser with privacy at heart. The main purpose of the browser is to give you the basic right to privacy on the internet.
-
R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation created and supported by the R Core Team and the R Foundation. R’s popularity is widely used amongst statisticians and data miners for statistical and data analysis software developers.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install R on Fedora 35.
-
-
In a previous article we talked about listening and extracting the content of an initramfs image using standard, simple tools like gzip, dd and cpio or with dedicated scripts like lsinitramfs, lsinitrd and unmkinitramfs. In this tutorial we learn how to (re)build an initramfs on Linux using dracut.
-
Sharing files is an essential part of server administration. It allows sharing of resources across the network which are needed by users to carry out their tasks. One of the widely used file-sharing software is Samba.
Samba, a re-implementation of the popular SMB (server message block) protocol, is a stable and free application that allows sharing of files and print services across a network. The software is installed on a central Linux server from which shared files can be accessed from both Linux and Windows systems.
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of the Samba Server on RHEL-based distributions such as CentOS Stream, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux.
-
In this guide, we will explore setting up Opencart in a Debian 11 Server with Apache serving it and Mariadb10 acting as the database.
Opencart describes itself in its website as “The best FREE and open-source eCommerce platform. Everything you need to create, scale and run your business”. It is an Open Source online store management system. It is PHP-based, using a MySQL database and HTML components. Its github page can be found here.
Apache is a popular web web server software that is often used to serve php content. Mysql is also a popular relational management system used by popular websites.
-
Wireshark (formerly Ethereal) is an Open-Source software that is used for capturing and investigating network traffic. It is a very popular packet analyzer among network professionals, security analysts, and research scholars around the world. The good thing is that it is open source and freely available under the GNU General Public License version 2. It can examine data from various network interfaces like: Ethernet (IEEE 802.3 ), FDDI, Token ring, IEEE 802.11 wireless LAN etc. It is available for major OSes like Windows, macOS, Linux, and UNIX.
Wireshark has many features like profound inspection of network traffic, real-time capture, offline analysis, R/W support for different capture file types etc. It also organizes SharkFest, an annual educational conference, around the world for imparting knowledge of their product. These conferences are focused on best practice of using Wireshark.
-
In this guide we are going to explore how to install Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Developer Kit (JDK) in OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 system.
Java and the JVM (Java’s virtual machine) are required for many kinds of software, including Tomcat, Jetty, Glassfish, Cassandra and Jenkins.
Java is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible. Java was developed by Sun Microsystems (which is now the subsidiary of Oracle) in the year 1995. James Gosling is known as the father of Java.
-
In this guide we are going to explore how to install Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the Java Developer Kit (JDK) in FreeBSD 13 system.
Java and the JVM (Java’s virtual machine) are required for many kinds of software, including Tomcat, Jetty, Glassfish, Cassandra and Jenkins.
Java is a high-level, class-based, object-oriented programming language that is designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible. Java was developed by Sun Microsystems (which is now the subsidiary of Oracle) in the year 1995. James Gosling is known as the father of Java.
-
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install the Envoy proxy server on Ubuntu 20.04.
Envoy is an L7 proxy and communication bus designed for large modern service-oriented architecture. The project was born out of the belief that the network should be transparent to applications. When network and applications problems occur, it should be easy to determine the source of the problem.
Envoy is an open-source edge and service proxy, designed for cloud-native applications.
-
In this guide we are going to Install and set up Apache virtual host to serve PHP content on a Debian 11 system.
The Apache HTTP Server(Apache), is one of the most popular free and open-source cross-platform web server software, released under the terms of Apache License 2.0. Apache is popular as part of the LAMP setup, being the A in the Acronym. The apache server functionality can be extended with the many available modules.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language geared towards web development. It is one of the popular programming languages for the web. Popular tools such as WordPress are coded using php. Big companies like Facebook also uses php heavily.
-
Nextcloud 23 brings a major overhaul to the platform and introduces Nextcloud Office and plenty of other features and fixes to make it an outstanding choice for anyone looking to host a full-fledged cloud service in-house (in your data center, your cloud-hosted provider or even on a server in your home).
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2021.4.
-
Suppose we have our Linux system setup with an almost-full disk encryption, with only the /boot partition unencrypted. Assuming we achieved encryption by using a LUKS container, we need the appropriate software to unlock it at boot. This software, however, is part of the encrypted system. Since the Linux 2.6 series, the solution to this, and other similar problems, is called initramfs (Initial ramfs). In this article we see how an initramfs is composed and how to extract or list its content.
-
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to upgrade Linux Kernel to 5.16 on Ubuntu 20.04.
Linux Kernel is a free and open-source, monolithic, modular, multitasking Unix-like operating system. It is the main component of a Linux operating system and is the core interface between the computer’s hardware and its processes. It makes communication possible between computer hardware and processes running on it and it manages resources effectively.
Linux 5.15 mainline was released recently by Linux Torvalds with better new features to try out. The mainline tree is maintained by Linus Torvalds and It is where all new features are added and releases always come from.
-
As your business grows, you'll probably find yourself needing to manage customer relations. With such a platform available to your business, your staff can better manage their clients, customers, opportunities, leads and much more.
I'll walk you through the process of installing the open-source SuiteCRM platform, one that focuses on sales, marketing and services administration.
The only things you need to make this work are a running instance of Ubuntu Server and a user with sudo privileges. With those things at the ready, let's get to work.
-
This vulnerability has the highest CVSS score of 10.0, so you need to pay attention. One of the big problems is knowing if you're vulnerable. This is complicated by the many ways Log4j can be deployed. Are you using it as part of a Java project, is it rolled into a container, did you install it with your distribution package manager, and (if so) which log4j packages did you install? Or did you install it from source? Because of this, you might not even know if your server is vulnerable.
Fortunately, for Linux servers, GitHub user, Rubo77 created a script that will check for for packages that include vulnerable Log4j instances. It's in beta, and it's not one 100%, but it's a great place to start. Understand, this script doesn't test for jar files that were packaged with applications, so do not consider it anything more than a launching point to start your forensics.
I tested this script against a server that I knew had a vulnerable Log4j package installed, and it correctly tagged it. Here's how you can run that same script on your Linux servers to find out if you might be vulnerable.
-
Has a backlit keyboard in your PC? This extension makes possible to control the backlight brightness by adding a slider bar into upper right corner system tray menu in GNOME desktop.
Under system volume and screen brightness sliders, it adds a third slider bar allows to easily control the keyboard backlight.
-
In this article, we will see how to create your first deployment on a Kubernetes Cluster. As an example, we will create a deployment for NginX.
Once we have a running Kubernetes cluster, we can deploy our containerized applications on top of it. We can create a Kubernetes Deployment configuration to achieve this.
A Deployment provides declarative updates for Pods and ReplicaSets. We describe a desired state in the Deployment and the Deployment Controller changes the actual state to the desired state at a controlled rate.
-
The Web Terminal Operator in Red Hat OpenShift provides a web terminal with common cluster tooling pre-installed. The operator gives you the power and flexibility to work with your product directly through the OpenShift web console, eliminating the need to have all your tooling installed locally.
This article is an overview of the new features introduced in Web Terminal Operator 1.4. One of the most important improvements is that you can now install the Web Terminal Operator in any namespace. In addition, our tooling has been updated to be compatible with OpenShift 4.9.
-
We will edit CentOS 8 the GRUB2 configuration parameter and change it using grubby to boot with old kernel or to change the default boot entry for kernel in the system.
Grubby is a command line tool for updating and displaying information about the configuration files for various architecture specific bootloaders. It primarily designed to be_used from scripts which install new kernels and need to find information about the current boot environment.
Grubby will use these default settings to search for an existing configuration. If no bootloader configuration file found, grubby will use the default value for that architecture.
