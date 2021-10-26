IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Installing syslog-ng on CentOS Stream 9
CentOS Stream 9 has been around for a while, but it was officially announced just a few days ago. I already tested some earlier snapshots and they had some rough edges. The current version installed without random crashes, has networking and runs smoothly. EPEL – the semi-official repository by Fedora maintainers – is already there, but practically empty, syslog-ng or it’s dependencies are not yet there. As someone asked about syslog-ng support, I had a first try at building it.
I built syslog-ng for CentOS Stream 9 in the Copr build service. Many of the syslog-ng dependencies are not yet available, so I had to compile them myself. EPEL 9 is expected to have the latest Fedora versions, so I used those. I could not get MongoDB client libraries compiled, but the rest of the dependencies are there.
-
Fedora 36 Planning To Use plocate As New "locate" Replacement - Phoronix
Fedora 36 is planning to use plocate as its new provider of the locate command for finding files on file-systems. Plocate should make for even faster locating of files on disk as well as doing so using less CPU cycles.
Currently Fedora uses mlocate as its locate command while for the next Fedora Linux release they intend to move to Plocate as a compatible re-implementation.
-
Gathering security data for container images using the Pyxis API
In the previous post, we covered how to use the Red Hat Security Data API to collect useful security information about CVEs and Red Hat products programmatically.
In this post, we’ll look at how to collect security data for container images by using the Pyxis API. As before, we will be addressing real world use cases and concerns programmatically. Each of the examples used below can be easily modified to address your own needs.
-
How open source is making diabetes more manageable
For the average person, you go about your day without too much thought to what is happening within your body. For diabetics however, their entire day is built around monitoring the minute changes that could have serious health implications for them. In order to manage these changes, they need special tools that are designed to track as blood sugar levels rise and fall, produce insulin and time its delivery to maintain health. But what happens when the tools and systems don’t serve the people who need them?
Premiering today, "Opening the Loop: Autonomy, Access, and Insulin"—the latest documentary in the Open Source Stories series from Red Hat—follows the growing DIY community of makers, patients and caregivers that are reshaping those systems to better match their needs. Their work happens in bedrooms, at kitchen tables, in conference rooms and at the lab bench. And it’s making life better for untold numbers of others.
In the film we learn about the challenges type 1 diabetics and caregivers face as they identify the need for insulin, access and acquire it and actually inject it. These challenges stem from the use of closed-source solutions like off-the-shelf blood glucose monitors that only share data with certain devices, insulin pumps that communicate with some monitors, but not others, and issues with the insulin itself.
-
Use Ansible to test containers in OpenShift 4 | Enable Sysadmin
Are you developing or maintaining containers to run in OpenShift 4 environments? If so, you will want to test the container to be sure that it is working correctly.
-
4 new IT leadership habits for the new year
The new year offers a natural time to set new goals and build strong leadership habits that can help you achieve everything on your priority list for the year ahead. It’s also a good time to take a hard look at practices that are no longer serving you.
We asked CIOs who recently won the 2021 SoCal CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards what habits IT leaders should try to cultivate in the year ahead, and which they should leave behind. The awards were presented by the SoCal CIO Leadership Association, a professional community that annually recognizes CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.
-
Explore Java 17 language features with Quarkus
Quarkus is a Kubernetes-native Java framework made for Java virtual machines (JVMs) and native compilation, optimizing Java for containers. Java 17, the latest long-term support release of standard Java, became generally available on September 14, 2021. If you'd like to experiment to see how Quarkus works with the new language features that have rolled out since Java 11, this article offers a technical preview to help you get started.
-
