-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Python is a widely used, interpreted, object-oriented, high-level programming language with dynamic semantics. It is very friendly and easy to learn.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Python programming language on a Fedora 35.
-
In this guide we are going to install and set up PHP and Nginx in Ubuntu 20.04. We will also set up a virtual host to serve a simple php info page.
PHP is a general-purpose scripting language geared towards web development. It is one of the popular programming languages for the web. Popular tools such as WordPress are coded using php. Big companies like Facebook also uses php heavily.
Nginx is a web server that can also be used as a reverse proxy, load balancer, mail proxy and HTTP cache. It started out as a web server designed for maximum performance and stability. Nginx has grown in popularity since its release due to its light-weight resource utilization and its ability to scale easily on minimal hardware. Nginx excels at serving static content quickly and is designed to pass dynamic requests off to other software that is better suited for those purposes.
-
We give you absolute easy steps in this post to upgrade to Pop OS 21.10 from Pop OS 21.04.
The much awaited Pop OS 21.10 is released by System76. This release brings several unique changes such as a new mini application launcher, ARM build, a new OS refresh option to reset your Pop OS installation. It’s packed with features and of course with performance improvements.
If you have Pop OS 21.04, and planning to upgrade to experience the new features, then follow the below guide to upgrade to Pop OS 21.10 from Pop OS 21.04.
Note: If you are using Pop OS 20.04 LTS, it is not recommended upgrading due to incompatible software and packages between both the version.
-
How do I check if a bash shell variable called $input is defined or not under BSD / Apple OS X / Unix / Linux like operating systems? How do I show an error when a shell variable such as $1 is not set and exit with an error?
Bash comes with parameter expansion that displays an error if null or unset. So let us find out if a shell variable is set and show an error on screen when writing a bash script.
-
The Sequence Expression is used to create a range of characters and integers by defining a start and endpoint. Usually, the Bash Sequence Expression is used with For Loops.
-
Today we are looking at how to install SRB2Kart on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
If you are unable to locate package Woeusb to install via the base repository of Ubuntu because it is not there. Then what to do? Here is the way to get it. Learn the steps and commands to install WoeUSB on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy jellyfish. It will also work for Focal Fossa and the Bionic versions of Ubuntu.
Creating a bootable USB drive is always an easy task on Windows using various kinds of free tools. However, when it comes to creating a bootable Windows 11, 10, or other versions on Linux OS then choices get narrowed down. However, Ubuntu has a built-in USB Image writer if you are using a Full Desktop installation. Otherwise use the WoeUSB, which is quite popular among Linux users to use for creating Windows bootable USB drive using its ISO file.
-
In this article, we will be learning about the basics of cloud computing, it’s various models and types. We will also look into the Cloud computing architecture and characteristics in detail.
-
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install and configure Redis 6 on Debian 11 using Ansible.
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
Ansible is an open-source software provisioning, configuration management, and application-deployment tool enabling infrastructure as code. It runs on many Unix-like systems, and can configure both Unix-like systems as well as Microsoft Windows.
-
Much of today's music features the exacting work of a drum machine. The term might make you think of a drum set with mechanical levers and cranks armed with drumsticks, but all it actually refers to is a synthesizer programmed to play drum sounds. A good drum machine programmer (often also a drummer) can make a drum machine sound either hyper-robotic (if that's the sound the producer's going for) or almost human, with nuance and swing. Drum machines can be physical devices, like the famous Roland TR-808, TR-909, Alesis HR-16, and many others, but lately, they've been implemented as software. The excellent LMMS application contains a drum machine, and there's the drumkv1 plugin for DAWs like Ardour, Qtractor, and Rosegarden. But there's also the dedicated Hydrogen drum machine that has just one job, which it does very well, and has done for the past 20 years: be a great, fully-featured, and open source drum machine.
-
Flamerobin 0.9.3.11 Snapshot released with new firebird 4 features and fixes...
-
The call for LibrePlanet sessions and Awards nominations will close this Wednesday. With holiday preparations taking up its share of energy, we thought a last reminder just might be the last push you needed to bring pen to paper (or finger to keyboard!) and submit your ideas for a presentation, workshop, panel, or instructional video at LibrePlanet 2022: Living Liberation. The event will be held on March 19 and 20, 2022. Registration for the conference will open in a few weeks. Keep an eye on our communications as well, because we'll be announcing our first keynote soon!
-
No product gets built without at least one good supply chain war story – especially true in these strange times. Before we get into the details of the story, I feel it’s worth understanding a bit more about the part that caused me so much trouble: what it does, and why it’s so special.
It’s clearly a great part for a low-power mobile device like Precursor, which is why I designed it into the device. Unfortunately, there’s also no real substitute for it. Nobody else makes a MEMS oscillator of comparable quality, and as outlined above, this device is smaller and orders of magnitude lower power than an equivalent quartz crystal. It’s so power-efficient that in many chips it is less power to use this off-chip oscillator, than to use the built-in crystal oscillator to drive a passive crystal. For example, the STM32H7 HSE burns 450uA, whereas the SiT8021 runs at 160uA. To be fair, one also has to drive the pad input capacitance of the STM32, but even with that considered you’re probably around 250uA.
To put it in customer-facing terms, if I were forced to substitute commonly available quartz oscillators for this part, the instant-on standby time of a Precursor device would be cut from a bit over 50 hours down to about 40 hours (standby current would go from 11mA up to 13mA).
If this doesn’t make the part special enough, the fact that it’s an oscillator puts it in a special class with respect to electromagnetic compliance (EMC) regulations. These are the regulations that make sure that radios don’t interfere with each other, and like them or not, countries take them very seriously as trade barriers – by requiring expensive certifications, you’re able to eliminate the competition of small upstarts and cheap import equipment on “radio safety” grounds. Because the quality of radio signals depend directly upon the quality of the oscillator used to derive them, the regulations (quite reasonably) disallow substitutions of oscillators without re-certification. Thus, even if I wanted to take the hit on standby time and substitute the part, I’d have to go through the entire certification process again, at a cost of several thousand dollars and some weeks of additional delay.
